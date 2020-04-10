NZ should lead move to fossil-fuel reduction treaty

OPINION: The new decade has arrived with what seems like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse in tow: catastrophic bushfires, torrential rain and flooding, wild and destructive winds, and even a pandemic to remind us of the interconnected nature of our global system.

Sometimes it's hard to work out whether these are just part of an incremental shift in climate-related events, or is this in fact our new normal?

In his recent book The Uninhabitable Earth, David Wallace-Wells presents a stark view of the future, and the reality of a world with a 2, 3 or 4 degree Celsius rise in average global temperatures.

He reels off facts and figures of such import that it leaves one reeling, wondering or at least hoping that this isn't really going to happen.

How are we as humans to respond to this? Despair? Denial? Or hope for some technological fix to tame the current trajectory?

At the Jaipur Literary Festival in India, Wallace-Wells detailed how he believes the climate has already changed, and that we are now on track for substantial shifts in weather patterns, extreme events, and serious social and economic disruption.

Our challenge now is to reset our understanding and our expectations, and prepare quite quickly for a changed environment. The impacts will be severe and require some challenging decisions from our policymakers and representatives.

Wallace-Walls references the theorist Timothy Morton, who describes climate change as a "'hyper-object' – a conceptual fact so large and complex that, like the internet, it can never be properly comprehended".

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Raf Manji says it is time for a "radically different approach" to fossil-fuel supply.

The enormity and complexity of the problem can quickly lead to a sense of powerlessness and anger. To combat this, we exhort our citizens to ride and walk, to take public transport and eat less meat, hoping that these small shifts will somehow solve the problem.

While they certainly may help at the margins, and give people a sense of agency, those efforts are not really going to shift the global dial.

China and Japan are both building new coal plants, Australia is commissioning new Indian-owned coal mines, and the populous nations are experiencing increasing demands for energy, as they develop more modern economies and their populations continue to grow.

But, as Morton notes, small and incremental shifts seem to be about all we can cope with, as the reality of what's required is simply too much to take in, even when the evidence of environmental, social and economic stress is all around us.

As Wallace-Wells suggests, incremental shifts are not going to be enough. For all the international efforts in Rio de Janeiro (1992), Kyoto (1997), Copenhagen (2009) and Paris (2016), global emissions continue to rise. As much as domestic efforts to shift behaviours are promoted and pushed, the realities of the global industrial system is that demand is hard to shift, especially with a lack of serious incentives to do so.

The time has come for a radically different approach, focusing on fossil-fuel supply.

EZRA ACAYAN/GETTY IMAGES Environmental activists take part in a protest calling on the Group of 20 nations (G20) to end funding for coal and fossil fuels, outside the Embassy of Japan in June 2019 in Manila, Philippines.

In 2008, two proposals were put forward that focused on the production and supply of fossil fuels. One was my own paper, Climate Control, which proposed a Global Energy Agency to manage all global fossil fuel production, something like an expanded OPEC, in order to manage supply to match an agreed emissions path.

The other was a proposal by Oliver Tickell, Kyoto2, which also argued for a system of finite production rights.

Both focused on the supply side of the equation, arguing that the sole focus on demand-side management would not provide either the certainty required or, more importantly, a serious shift in consumer and industrial behaviour.

Neither got much traction because of the lack of political will and the sense that it was a much easier sell to put the onus on individuals, talk about renewable energy and promote new technologies. Essentially, anything except addressing the root cause of the problem.

One way to understand this is to imagine the Earth as a bathtub, where water coming out of the taps represents carbon emissions.

The bath has been overflowing for 100 years but particularly in the last 30 years or so. Our approach to dealing with that is using lots of towels to mop up the overflow, with buckets and cups to bail.

Unfortunately, it's not working. Perhaps the slightly easier and more successful approach would be to turn the taps off!

It's been done before.

In 1987, the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer came into effect. This agreement led the way for the phasing out of ozone-depleting substances, which also contributed to climate change as well as causing a massive hole in the ozone layer. This was a supply side response, and it worked.

It did not ask consumers to use their fridges less, or switch to using iceboxes. It simply phased out the offending substance and replaced it.

BARCROFT MEDIA/GETTY IMAGES Four ghostly statues now emerge from the River Thames near Vauxhall Bridge twice a day as part of an art installation called The Rising Tide. The eerie sculptures show figures on horseback, with the animal's heads replaced by petrol pumps. The works were created by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor, who said: "(The sculptures) ask questions about dependence on fossil fuels. I'm hoping that the Rising Tide shows how critical our situation is and time is not on our side, and we need to change our dependence on fossils fuels."

One of the advantages of this type of agreement is that it did not involve a huge number of parties. Only 20 nations signed the initial Vienna Convention in 1985, and this included most of the chlorofluorocarbon producers.

The same approach could be taken with fossil fuels, given that the majority of global fossil-fuel production is controlled by countries within the G20 grouping, with three of the permanent five from the Security Council – the United States, China and Russia – being key players.

The security aspect is important, since the impacts of climate change will be, and are, a serious matter of national security, a point noted in a paper by Doug Randall and Peter Schwartz commissioned by the Pentagon back in 2003. All the big players have geo-strategic reasons for solving this problem.

In July 2019, a paper by Peter Newell and Andrews Simms proposed an international fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty (NPT). Its three parts mirror those of the current nuclear non-proliferation treaty. They are:

- A managed decline of existing fossil-fuel infrastructure (disarmament);

- Terms prohibiting exploitation of new reserves (non-proliferation); and

- Financing of low-carbon energy alternatives through a global transition fund (a shift to peaceful use).

It's just over 50 years since the nuclear NPT, 30 years since the Montreal Protocol and now would seem to be a good time to dust off the arguments for the importance of managing the supply the problem material at source, rather than try to manage demand at the point of use.

It's simply too difficult and the incentives are not strong enough.

KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES A Chinese farmer works his field next to a state-owned coal-fired power plant near Huainan, Anhui province, China.

Limiting supply would enable the required structural shift and provide the right price signals, incentives and investment opportunities.

New Zealand has a long history in the nuclear disarmament field and it has experience in leading the world in major social shifts. Although its own emissions are negligible, it has major potential as an exemplar country, as it copes with its own challenges.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defined climate change as her generation's nuclear moment.

With a possible fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty on the table, now is the time to step up and lead the change again.

* Raf Manji is a strategy and risk consultant, director of the Sustento Institute, and former Christchurch city councillor.