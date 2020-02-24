Auckland drought: Saturday's rain could bring relief to filling stations, residents with tanks

The Detail: Can Auckland cope with such a dry summer?

A recent burst of rain could give relief to Auckland's rural and coastal residents who have been struggling with their tanks drying up.

Saturday saw showers pour over the city and isolated thunderstorms in some areas.

On Monday, Watercare said 35 millimetres on rain fell in the Hunua Ranges on Saturday, and a further 2mm on Sunday.

A total of 14.5mm of rain fell in the Waitākere Ranges on Saturday and a further 4.5mm on Sunday.

"Today the total storage is 66 per cent – the same level as Friday," a spokeswoman said.

"So yes, the rainfall was helpful but hasn't significantly changed our overall storage."

The spokeswoman said the rainfall may have given some rural and coastal residents with water tanks relief and could reduce demand at tanker filling stations.

"Huge volumes of water have been provided via these filling stations," she said.

At least 20,000 Aucklanders living in west, norwest and northern parts of the city have been affected by the lack of decent rainfall in recent weeks.

Water companies say they are stretched as they try to meet the demand and most have been working late into the night delivering water to customers.

One water company was calling the water shortage a "public health issue" as they're forced to putting people on waiting lists.

At the start of February, Coastal Water Supply owner Charlotte Thompson said the company had been getting at least 200 calls a day from people needing water.

There had been record-breaking demands for water with Aucklanders using a whopping 561 million litres on February 4.

Watercare recently launched a campaign to urge Aucklanders to treat water as precious.

Head of water value Roseline Klein said the 'Water is precious' campaign asked people to be mindful of their water use, "particularly on hot days when some people let their hose pipes run wild".

"It's not about saving water or going without; it's about using water wisely so we make the most of our existing infrastructure."

One way Aucklanders could help was by reducing their time in the shower to four minutes. If everyone did this, it would reduce water usage by 80 million litres a day, Klein said.

A Watercare spokeswoman said the campaign was still necessary despite the rainfall.

"We are asking Aucklanders for a long term change in thinking when it comes to attitudes towards tap water. Don't waste it – it's a precious resource.

"Shorter showers is a simple but effective way of avoiding wasting water."