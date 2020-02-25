Northland drought: Defence Force rolls into Kaitaia to help with water distribution

The response to the Far North's water crisis is taking a step up this week, with the New Zealand Defence Force rolling into Kaitaia to help.

The drought and record dry conditions in Northland have taken a toll on water supplies, with the towns of Kaitaia, Kaikohe and Rawene being warned the taps could run dry if users don't reduce water use.

Residents using rain water tanks have also been struggling, and bore users in 23 coastal areas have also been told to restrict water use or risk seawater egress.

The response to the drought has taken a step up this week with a multi-agency response, Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group spokesman Graeme MacDonald said.

NCDEM The team from 2 Combat Service Support Battalion, from Linton Military Camp at Palmerston North, is being deployed to Kaitaia to help distribute water to parched communities.

READ MORE:

* Northland drought: Kaikohe's taps run dry after water main break in Far North

* Northland drought: Residents say council knew of water issues for years

* Northland drought: More Far North towns in desperate water savings plea

* Top 10 ways to save water at home, as drought hits Northland and Auckland

Councils, emergency services, Northland District Health Board, Government departments, iwi, the Northland Rural Support Trust and private companies were contributing to the response.

The New Zealand Defence Force is also helping and will send up trucks with water tanks installed and a team of drivers, he said.

The teams will be based in Kaitaia initially, to help deliver water to out-of-town communities, MacDonald said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A drought has been declared in Northland after record dry conditions.

"The Defence Force will be delivering water to community facilities and marae, in case it is needed by the communities they serve."

A hired tanker has already delivered water to nine community facilities and a further 15 are on the priority list, he said.

Iwi, council iwi liaison staff and other agencies gathered information from their communities about where water was most needed.

But MacDonald emphasised the deliveries would not take over from existing water carriers paid by households.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Te Auta Whare, a Kaikohe local, worries for his children's schooling if local schools had to close due to the water restrictions.

"If you've already ordered a tanker load, don't cancel it in the hope of receiving emergency supplies," he said.

But residents say they are struggling to afford the hundreds of dollars to get a water delivery in Northland, one of the poorest regions in the country.

Kaiwaka residents were being quoted between $420 to $460 to get a delivery, resident Tracey Long said.

"Whilst I appreciate the tanker companies are doing their utmost it also seems that they are making the most of the demand ... meaning some people may have to miss out purely as they cannot afford to pay for the delivery," she said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Kaikohe resident Tracey Miller puts her washing out - only essential washing is allowed in the town now.

Long said rain water tank users, like her, were usually frugal with water when it was dry.

She thought Northland councils could provide more assistance to rural residents, as Auckland Council has done, especially as Kaiwaka residents help pay for Kaipara water and wastewater provisions in their rates.

A landlord, James Ingram, was also astounded to be quoted $460 to have the tank filled on his Kaiwaka property, a jump from an initial quote of $300.

Ingram said water delivery on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast, where he lives, was just $160 – a third of the price of Northland.

"How are people surviving when they are having to spend this much money on water?"

Work and Income offers special needs grants to low-income households, specifically if they need a water tank refill, even if they are not on a benefit.

Regional commissioner Eru Lyndon encouraged people to find out more.

"We encourage people to get in touch and discuss their individual situation and what help is available. We will be offering all available support."

MacDonald also encouraged people to get help if they needed it, with a full list of agencies available on the Northland Regional Council's website.

The town water supplies in Kaikohe, Kaitaia and Rawene were "holding out" with the heavy restrictions on them, and the Far North District Council was looking at alternative water supplies, he said.