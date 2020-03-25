Sophie Handford shows how Gen Z lives climate activism

Sophie Handford, a passionate advocate for action to tackle climate change, takes us on a tour of her home and shares lifestyle tips.

Sophie Handford​, 19, lives in her childhood home on the Kāpiti Coast with her parents and younger brother. When the Wellingtonian of the Year co-winner was a toddler, her parents built the house across the road from Paekākāriki beach. Earning fame as a School Strike 4 Climate NZ founder, Sophie is now a councillor at Kāpiti Coast District Council.

SOPHIE: When I was 12, we got a letter in the mail from the local council, telling us of the impacts sea level rise might have on our property. After doing some more research, I began to realise what climate change could mean for us.

When we have big storms, we have to move big driftwood and rocks off the road. Handrails down to the beach have ripped out of the rock. You see the water scouring away the sand and the waves behaving in a different way. Little things like that are becoming exponentially more noticeable.

But while I'm concerned about something that will happen in 2050, this is actually the reality for a lot of people now – people are having to leave their homes. That made me realise the urgency.

We try to get a lot of our stuff from second-hand and tip shops. Our couch was something I found in the tip shop and we just put a blanket over it. I buy all of my Christmas presents and stuff from Trade Aid. Last year, I only bought second-hand clothes.

Both my parents work in Paekākāriki. I'm the only one that commutes by train. We barely use our car.

We have a community garden in Paekākāriki that I helped to set up, a five-minute walk away. We grow potatoes, pumpkins, herbs. We've just planted some fruit trees and a walnut tree. Anyone can go to the garden and pick up food. We also collect produce from around the village and take it to the local market and sell it.

I want to see a vege garden at home and plant some fruit trees somewhere. It's something I want to start working on in my weekends.

I think we need to start living locally. We need to figure out out how much stuff we can make ourselves and share with others to cut consumerism.

But making people feel guilty is really risky. I try to live in a way so that other people realise it's not that hard. My clothes are still cool, even though I buy them from the second-hand store. Our TV works even though it's from the tip store.

It's not like if we buy something it automatically has a negative impact. It can have a positive impact – it can empower a woman overseas. That can be a decision you intentionally make.