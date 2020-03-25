What's on this weekend in March 2030

Comedian James Nokise forecasts a weekend of fun, from a decade into the future.

While the decade between 2020 and 2030 has seen Kiwis wrestle with new technology – self-driving scooters, iGloves, collapsible portaloos –some things remain unchanged, like our national joy at a day off work.

This Festival of Tauawhi Weekend holds plenty to do around the country.

Apart from the annual multi-faith services, there are also several other events happening this long weekend.

Friday of course will see recently elected Prime Minister Jeremy Corbett give his first Christchurch Remembrance address, sponsored by Eftpos. It's arguably the most serious speech he's had to give in office so far, though his deputy, Nikki Kaye, can probably guide him through it.

After that will be the annual KFC Feed For All dinner at the Mosque Kitchen, where visitors are reminded that, no matter how it looks, the meal is vegetarian.

Staying in Christchurch, race relations commissioner Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira is hosting a panel at the Xero Christchurch Museum on race, religion and the environment, with guest speakers Hayley Holt, Dr Michelle Dickinson, and two members of Six60.

Sunday sees former prime minister, now Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation goodwill ambassador Jacinda Ardern hosting her annual Arnott's Afternoon Tea Of Inoffensive Biscuits. You've got to admire the way she's taken that Twitter hashtag and run with it.

And of course there's the Nestle Pasifika Festival happening in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland. After last year's successful fundraising for Tokelau's climate refugees, this year the funds will be for refugees from Kiribati. The Solomons are slated to be next year's recipients, with the Marshall Islands in 2032 and Niue the following year.

Don't forget to use your iGloves to find the nearest Apple iCyclable bin.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF By 2030, Jacinda Ardern has segued from the premiership into a role as Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation goodwill ambassador.

Also in Wellington this weekend, the co-leader of the Opposition, T J Perenara, will be leading his Mitre 10 Maru March in March and again cleaning up part of the Hutt River. This year it's the section from Avalon to Melling.

Up in Auckland, his co-leader colleague, Chloe Swarbrick, has her charity breakfast on Saturday at Oatland's Dairy Free Cafe and Recycling Plant off Ponsonby Rd. Recharge your scooter and your mind.

But she's not the only one with fun food and catch ups. ACT Party leader Judith Collins is having her monthly Epsom Hotcake Hot Takes at Gloria Jeans in Newmarket.

GWRC/SUPPLIED The annual Hutt River cleanup in 2030 still reveals some surprising secrets, like this dumped and burnt out car from decades earlier.

The Silmarillion: Ainulindale is still in 5D at IMAX. Well played, Weta. Who knew smelling a film could work?

Fancy getting out of Auckland? Why not travel down to Waikato for the open weekend at Elon Musk's methane capturing plant – or "Meth World" as the locals call it. This weekend he's debuting his new "Glow Park", which hopefully goes better than the "Cavern of Smells".

Musk might even show up to DJ as he's been splitting time between New Zealand and his secret project off the coast of Costa Rica.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF In March 2030, Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira is race relations commissioner.

Finally, if you are one of those people who just can't get into the spirit of the Festival of Tauawhi Weekend, and still have the financial ability to pop overseas and pay the carbon emission offsets, why not head to Oz for the opening of Rupert Murdoch's controversial Newscorp Fire Coast Park – exploring all the ways in which bushfires positively affect Australia.

Murdoch, who turned 99 earlier this month, is having his birthday celebrations at the park. Religious leaders have agreed that if he makes it to 100 next year, they are prepared to concede there is no God.

Coincidentally, Queensland Tourism has stressed this is the final month the Great Barrier Reef will be open to the public.

Australian Prime Minister Pauline Hanson has claimed this as a victory for white coral everywhere. Visitors to Australia are reminded that trying to correct her is now considered a crime.

* James Nokise retired from comedy in 2021 to run a seaweed farm near Cape Palliser.