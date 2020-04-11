Waipā councillor puts solutions for climate change on the public radar

Clare St Pierre is a Waipā district councillor and chairperson of the Pirongia Te Aroaro o Kahu Restoration Society in the Waikato.

Mt Pirongia is the highest peak in the Waikato, standing at 959m tall, it towers over a small village which bears its name.

Clare St Pierre is among the 1400 people who live in Pirongia Village, enjoying the dramatic mountain backdrop the maunga provides for its people.

Mt Pirongia is important to iwi, spiritually. It's an important habitat for birdlife and native forest. It's where hundreds of people go every year to walk its many tracks for recreation, exploration and inspiration.

For St Pierre, Mt Pirongia represents the start of her journey towards becoming an advocate for action against climate change.

TOM LEE/STUFF The restoration society has completed extensive trapping of pests like rats, which has helped the forest of Mt Pirongia regenerate.

"In 1996, we were told there was a plan to use 1080 on Mt Pirongia on a regular basis because there was no other way to protect the wildlife from pests like rats.

"Some of us thought there was a better way so we set up a community group, with volunteers, to put up pest bait stations, a couple of times during spring."

A working party with the Department of Conservation was established. The group wanted a sustainable system that didn't require intensive resources.

"At the time the initiative was considered not likely to succeed because volunteer groups have a reputation for having great initiation but not being able to follow through.

"We've been surprised about how little we need to reduce the numbers of possums and rats, to get good outcomes.

"I believe we're the only community group that has been able to control a large area of rats, 2000 hectares, 1000ha on Pirongia and 1000ha on Pukeatua."

The group was formed in 2002 and is now called the Pirongia Te Aroaro o Kahu Restoration Society.

St Pierre is the current chairwoman and its goal is to bring the maunga back to life, to see kōkakō and other native species reintroduced to Mt Pirongia.

The mountain is vital in terms of managing high-intensity rain events through to droughts, which are now a part of the annual Waikato weather calendar.

Pierre said its healthy forest cover attenuates rain run-off, retains moisture longer term and provides shade for people and wildlife.

TOM LEE/STUFF Clare wants to get more young people involved in looking after Mt Pirongia, to ensure there's a new generation of volunteers to continue the society's work.

Climate change debate

When the society was set up, St Pierre was also working on a degree, studying sustainability and environmental management.

"I was appalled at the destruction of biodiversity. It was around 2000-2005 and there was a lot of work around the world to measure the loss of biodiversity.

"When you see the data it's pretty compelling and that's when I started to read about climate change."

St Pierre's passion for addressing climate change is a source of debate with her husband, but the pair have found common ground despite their differences.

"I am married to a climate-change denier - and he is proud of it.

"We have had many heated debates about whether it is, or isn't (caused by people). We have settled on common ground that we all should live sustainably."

St Pierre said it's agreed people need to reduce their consumption of resources and start taking better care of the environment.

"Our economy and society rely on the natural world, that's the bottom line."

Tony St Pierre said learning to live sustainably was more important to him than worrying about climate change.

He had reached some "common ground" with Clare, and that was around the need for people to live more sustainably.

"By that I mean I don't think we can go on using fossil fuels like we have been doing in the past.

"It is a finite resource and at some point we are going to have a huge world population without the energy sources that allowed it to grow."

The couple have been working together on a ride-share app which they hope will remove more private cars from roads.

"That might mean more working from home or better public transport, more cycling and more decentralising of work places.

"You don't have to be in the middle of a city to work, it's the most expensive place to be and the most difficult to get to, so why are we doing it?

"There are a number of things we can do, not because there is a crisis, but because we are going to have to live sustainably over a longer period of time."

New approach to development

St Pierre is a Pirongia ward councillor for the Waipā District Council where she's been advocating to introduce new policies which can reduce the council's carbon footprint, setting a good example for businesses and the community.

The council said it plans to develop an Environmental Strategy to maintain and improve the environment, and to help communities adapt to environmental change.

The council will be looking for public feedback later in 2020 which could also determine whether it develops a specific climate change policy.

The Waipā council is already thinking about how it can better design new suburbs as residential development continues in Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

In March, the council approved a plan to open up a new section of Cambridge to build 500 new homes in a staged development through to 2035.

New planning approaches included more shared pathways to connect the newer and older suburbs, building swales where stormwater should be able to rise and fall with reduced risk to properties.

The council said shared pathways for pedestrians and cyclists can help reduce traffic congestion and also enhance connectivity, social and physical wellbeing for communities.

A carbon audit is also in the mix, to establish a baseline and from there some targets can be set.

Much of the work is being carried out by a local government shared services group, which most of the Waikato councils are part of, to reduce costs and share results.

TOM LEE/STUFF Clare's family grow their own food and is working on reducing the amount of plastic they use.

Improving the river

Specialised riparian planting around the Waikato River and a ride-share app are two initiatives St Pierre is keen to see gain more favour at councils and communities.

"Cambridge needs a new wastewater treatment plant. At the moment our methodology dictates that we must spend money on a system that achieves lower discharge in terms of nitrogen, suspended solids and e-coli.

"But we were also told that because there's so much other contamination in the river, we wouldn't be improving the river's overall quality."

St Pierre said improving the river is a guiding principle for any decision the council makes.

She suggests investing in a lower-cost treatment plant and using the balance of funds on riparian planting in the worse catchments for nutrient discharge.

"The Waikato Regional Council can identify the worst catchments and planting up those areas to remove nitrogen and phosphorus would be a far better outcome for the river.

"I've put this forward as a proposal but it wasn't accepted ... we're just required to meet those discharge standards, to the highest standard possible with what we can afford.

"But if you were allowed to take into account climate change, the benefits to the whole rover, you could get a much better outcome with riparian planting."

TOM LEE/STUFF Growing vegetables is something most people can do in their backyards, Clare says.

Ride-share app

Reducing emissions through a ride-share app is an idea St Pierre came up with her husband. She's presented the idea to Auckland Council, Waikato Regional Council and Hamilton City Council.

"I see a lot of money planned to be spent on a rail corridor between Hamilton and Auckland, which could be in the billions but only for about 200 people a day to use.

"An alternative approach is looking at ride sharing, which can be implemented in 18 months compared to the rail corridor which could take up to 10 years."

Her research suggests commuter trips in Hamilton and surrounding areas could be halved, if people were able to share transport, reducing the kilometres travelled per year.

"The average distance people travel is 14,000kms per year. Working on what standard petrol consumption could be, you could save something like 152,000 tonnes of Co2 a year."

The ride-share app could be set up by the Waipā District Council. People could register to be a driver or a passenger.

Drivers receive a payment to cover the cost of travel, such as 10c-20c per km. Good drivers can be rewarded by allowing to charge more per km, like a built-in reward system.

"Council would get a commission on that and also the data to prove what emissions were saved.

"Obviously some people might be worried about sharing a car but I think if we use the Uber model, that has showed us that people are willing to trust the reviews and protocols behind the view."

There were a lot of other ride apps but the the Waipā version could be used to fund community projects.

"The community can vote to have a say where the money from the app will be spent, whether that's playgrounds, cycleway projects or other environment initiatives."

TOM LEE/STUFF The family installed solar panels on their home, to generate their own power. They also use an electric car to get around.

Tips for home

Closer to home, St Pierre is keen to talk to people about some of the changes her family has made to reduce and recycle.

"Even with my climate-denying husband, we have got an electric car now, we have put solar on the house to make our own power.

"We grow our own food as much as we can, reuse our water if possible and we're working towards becoming plastic free."

If those things were a bit out of reach, there were many projects asking for volunteers to take care of riparian planting around the Waikato's rivers.

"Or you could spend two or three half days on the (Pirongia) maunga protecting 100ha of forest, by setting traps and reducing the number of rats.

"All of those trees will then produce much more leaves, the photosynthesis process is much greater, trees are likely to regenerate more because their seeds are not being eaten.

"You might say I've got a vested interest, because of my work with the (Pirongia restoration) society but just standing back and doing the numbers, I think it's a good option."