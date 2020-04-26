What happened to Nelson's algae-to-biofuel company that was going to change the world?

NZPA/GRANT FLEMING Energy Minister David Parker's 2006 test drive of Aquaflow's 5 per cent biodiesel was billed as a world first.

On 15 December 2006, energy minister David Parker drove a Land Rover with biofuel in its belly around the forecourt of Parliament.

"We believe we are the first company in the world to test drive a car powered by wild algae-based bio-diesel," Aquaflow founding director and alternative energy champion Barrie Leay said in the accompanying press release.

It was one of many pieces of breathless hype to come out of the Nelson company - the fuel was actually 95 per cent ordinary diesel and 5 per cent bio-diesel. But the stunt received worldwide attention and spurred a flurry of investment, research and impressive-sounding international joint ventures and awards.

The outlook seemed as bright as the famously sun-soaked location of its algae source.

"We expect to produce at least 1,000,000 litres of bio-diesel per year from Blenheim," Leay earlier enthused.

Energy Minister David Parker and Greens co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons prepare to test drive Aquaflow's 5 percent algae-based biodiesel blend, in December 2006.

By 2008 one director was talking about Aquaflow being the next Microsoft. On paper it sounded like a winner - scoop up the microscopic algae already growing wild on Blenheim's poo ponds, send it to Nelson and extract its oil. You've made fuel from sewage, and cleaned the waste water at the same time - what's not to love?

But the press releases dried up in 2012. By 2015 the company had no staff and 14 years after that world first breakthrough, the only thing coming out of Aquaflow (now renamed NXT Fuels) is an annual report detailing zero income.

Aquaflow director Nick Gerritsen at the sewage settling ponds where the company harvested its algae. He says the company's directors were trying to make NZ a better place.

"The company intends to increase capacity to produce one million litres of bio-diesel over the next year from algae sourced from the Marlborough sewerage ponds. It also expects to launch a pilot programme in the US and elsewhere within 12 months." - 2007 Aquaflow press release

THE GOOD OIL?

Aquaflow Bionomic Corporation was founded in 2005, its directors were Picton former intellectual property lawyer Nick Gerritsen​, former Christchurch mayor Vicki Buck and renewable energy champion Barrie Leay, who died in 2012.

Its 2006 share offer prospectus explains its founders were motivated by fears about fossil fuel depletion and the need to reduce carbon emissions from transport to help halt climate change.

They weren't the only ones trying their luck with algae. First investigated as a possible source of methane in the 1950s, algae were intensively researched by the United States Department of Energy from 1978 to 1996. Dubbed the Aquatic Species Program, it investigated extracting oil from algae as a potential solution to the 1970s fuel crisis. But the programme was shelved after scientists concluded bio-diesel from algae would only become cost effective if ordinary diesel prices rose to double 1998 levels.

In the early 2000s, talk of peak oil reignited the quest for alternative fuels. In 2005, the US congress decreed that country's fuel supply had to be increasingly blended with ethanol - a biofuel extracted from corn. But it soon became clear that was problematic, because corn grown for food was converted to corn for fuel, pushing up the price of the staple food of many low income communities.

Suddenly algae looked appealing, as a potential fuel source that did not compete with food.

Nick Gerritsen pictured.

While offshore companies were honing in on species with a high oil content to increase yield, Aquaflow's idea was to harvest free, wild algae from sewage ponds.

It's clear the company did genuinely attempt to develop a scalable process to harvest algae and turn it into biofuel (first biodiesel then a 'green' version of unrefined crude oil). Aquaculture specialist Bill Rucks was brought on as the company's technical expert and Wellington organic chemist Ian Miller worked out how to extract oil from the algae.

By March 31, 2008, Aquaflow had a pilot algae harvesting plant at Blenheim and a pilot algae-to-fuel conversion plant at Richmond, Nelson, with a combined book value of $1,151,413. In May that year, Gerritsen compared the company's potential to Microsoft.

But at some point, Aquaflow - and the rest of the biofuel world - realised it took too much energy and money to extract oil from algae to make the venture economically viable. At least in a world in which the advent of fracking had stilled talk of peak oil pricing.

As one engineer commented on a story about the company's 2008 share offer, "The key factor for determining whether this investment is worthwhile or not, is the yield that will be produced. Currently, it does not look as if these guys have a clue about that. Classify this as a HIGH risk investment."

In 2006, Aquaflow director Barrie Leay promised the company would produce 1,000,000 litres of biodiesel within 12 months.

2008: Gerritsen compares Aquaflow to Microsoft, "who I recall sold something like US$49 billion of software globally last year, so even taking only the aviation opportunity - and there are heaps of other applications besides aviation fuel - you can start to see just how big we could become". (Fuel's Gold, NZ Listener, 2008)

SMOKE AND MIRRORS

Aquaflow's directors drummed up publicity by drip feeding information about Aquaflow's hook-ups with big names, such as American defence company Honeywell, Air New Zealand and Boeing.

But former staff allege the company's activities were clouded by smoke and mirrors, bluff and bull.

Russell Millington started at Aquaflow in about 2007. An engineer who'd spent much of his career building telescopes for observatories around the world, he'd been working for natural health products company Nutrizeal in the Nelson suburb of Appleby, with engineer Paul Dorrington.

Nutrizeal ran a supercritical fluid extraction plant that used high pressure carbon dioxide to extract resins and oils from various substances, such as lyprinol from mussels.

When chemist Ian Miller decided biodiesel extraction wasn't economical, because the algae had to be dry and that took too much energy, Aquaflow hired Dorrington to try out supercritical water extraction techniques to instead turn algae into green crude. He asked Millington along.

"Nick Gerritsen was saying this was going to be sort of world-shattering stuff," Millington says. "I did some sums on it initially. I couldn't see how they could get any energy out of the algae without consuming far more energy than was in it. But, as an experiment, we built a small plant."

Former Christchurch mayor and green energy advocate Vicki Buck left Aquaflow and Carbonscape in 2011. If investors were duped, she wasn't involved, she says.

There were two algae oil samples bandied around as evidence of the concept's potential. The first was the stuff added to the diesel that powered the car Parker drove around Parliament. The second - a test tube of algae-derived jet fuel - was released with fanfare in 2008.

Neither was made at the Nelson plant.

The Parliament poo power was extracted by Miller in his Lower Hutt lab, using a completely different process.

While the jet fuel press release screamed "Aquaflow's world first breakthrough", the fine print acknowledged the fuel was actually produced by Honeywell subsidiary UOP LLC at its US refinery, with its own patented process. The only thing that came from Aquaflow was the algae.

Millington says Aquaflow's pilot plant quickly hit technical problems and never ran at full capacity.

A sample of jet fuel made (in the United States) from algae.

Amongst other problems with wild algae harvest, they discovered the snotty sludge included a species called diatoms, with a hard silica shell. Under a microscope they look like beautiful glass shards, but at high pressure the abrasion is like sand-blasting - they turn valves supposed to last 500 hours into 3-hour valves.

Millington says it became clear the extraction process used more energy than you'd get from the oil. The company's 2008 share offer noted it was too early to be sure whether the energy balance would... balance.

In Millington's opinion it wasn't a project that had any possibility of succeeding, but "they pushed and pushed and pushed this thing in the media".

It became increasingly farcical, Millington says. The staff would get notes from Leay or Gerritsen or Buck announcing they were bringing in international delegations, and that they wanted the plant to be running.

"So we'd fire the plant up. We knew that it wasn't actually doing anything. The term around the company became 'Oh well, we're just doing a smoke and mirrors run'. And that's what it was...Barrie Leay would lie quite openly in front of you to people about what was happening."

Millington says he resigned because of ethical concerns.

Aquaflow operations manager Leith Pemberton, left and chief technical officer Paul Dorrington with water, diesel, jet fuel and bio-crude oil made from algae.

Another former employee, who would not be named, says they would put water through the plant instead of algae "so people could see the valves were going poof, poof". The directors were nice people, but did not want to hear that an idea would not work. The hype was a "really bad vortex of bull....".

A third former staff member says he initially bought into the concept.

"It was a great idea - we were going to change the world...As the time went on, the cracks started to show. There was a lot of grandiosing of their abilities and the like. They were really leveraging off the notion that they had a lot more intellectual property and technologies than what they actually had to garner the shares, the generation of money...There was a lot of despondency within the staff, because you're hearing stories, but you knew what the truth was."

David Fisk also liked the idea of being part of a solution to the fossil fuel crisis. He got a job helping set up plant production equipment in about 2007, having been made redundant after 15 years as a fraud investigator with the tax department. He ended up running the pilot plant.

He also saw the "show and tell" runs, where the gear was put out and the plant kicked into action for potential investors, and as soon as they left everything got closed back down.

The algae sludge harvested from Blenheim's sewage ponds.

Fisk recalls reading one story suggesting the company was on the verge of full time commercial production, when they'd only made a litre of green crude. When he questioned the claims, Barrie Leay gave him a dressing down as a naysayer and he was made redundant about a month later.

"My big concern was the fact that the newspaper articles were soliciting funds, but it never seemed to result in anything of substance...If you were telling the mum and dad or grandparent investors you seem to be attracting that this was just a research and development project, I would have no issues with it. But they were suggesting we were just about to go onstream to produce commercial quantities of fuel oils. It just didn't sit right with me at all."

Gerritsen rejects the notion Aquaflow was a "vortex of bull...." Yes, they did fire up the plant with only water running through to show visitors - when they had no algae onsite - but he's adamant they were told it was just a demonstration.

He doesn't recall the press release in 2007 - before they'd even started building a pilot plant - in which he reiterated Leay's promise they would produce 1,000,000 litres of biodiesel in 12 months. "We were working on that framework," he says.

He does not dispute that the plant only ever produced a tiny amount of green crude and was never on the verge of commercial production, as claimed in countless press statements by all three directors. And he says the valve erosion problem was solved to the extent the plant could produce crude "on a batch basis", for the company's research programme.

"We were doing our best at the time. It wasn't just me - there were other directors on the company as well. All the decisions made were made unanimously."

The gloss came off biofuels when demand for corn and maize for ethanol pushed up the price of the cheap food staple.

He describes the Nelson plant as an "R&D facility" - a far cry from the rhetoric of the time. But he doesn't accept that investors were duped, that the founders bit off more than they could chew, or that he overhyped Aquaflow's potential, including comparing it to Microsoft. He says the "cut-through" Aquaflow achieved in the early stages proved its potential, but the company was the victim of the crashing price of crude oil, removal of biofuel subsidies in the United States and backlash against growing corn to make ethanol for fuel.

Aquaflow also trialled removing algae from lakes to reduce nutrient contamination and improve water quality but Gerritsen says that was unsuccessful because no-one could agree on who should pay. A report into a Rotorua lake cleanup trial found it was impractical because algae levels were too inconsistent and the different types were too varied in their oil and carbohydrate content to predict the economics of trying to turn them into other products.

Buck would not comment, except to say she left the company in 2011, after the Christchurch earthquakes and has no idea why it failed. If investors were being duped, she was not involved as she lived in Christchurch, she says. "It sounds like one person." She suggested Stuff talk to Leay, while also acknowledging he is dead.

Gerritsen says the directors were trying to make New Zealand a better place.

"At the time, given where we were, given what was happening in the market...If you looked at the numbers, the fuel requirements around the world, those numbers made sense...It's unfortunate what happened, but this technology game is a very risky game."

NIWA scientist Rupert Craggs says using algae for fuel is not economic at current fuel prices.

"To those in the scientific community who doubt there can be commercial fuel production from algae in the wild, Gerritsen responds, 'Yes, it's very difficult. But we have done it, and I can't say any more than that.'" - Fuel's Gold, NZ Listener, 2008

WAS IT EVEN POSSIBLE?

Yusuf Chisti says it's impossible to produce commercial quantities of fuel oils from wild algae. The Massey University professor of biochemical engineering says it might be possible to make oils for food or cosmetics, where quantities are small and prices high, but the economics for fuel don't stack up.

A sceptical story in a 2008 edition of The Ecologist mentions Aquaflow and quotes Aquatic Species Program pioneer Dr John Benemann saying wastewater-grown algae tend to contain little oil.

However, founding chemist Ian Miller still thinks the concept could have worked, they just ran out of money.

Dr Rupert Craggs, a principal scientist studying aquatic pollution at NIWA in Hamilton, says trying to extract oil from wild algae wasn't such a crazy idea. But there were serious limitations.

NIWA tried a similar project at Christchurch's wastewater ponds, except they built specialist shallow ponds to increase the yield, because algae only grow in the top 30cm of a 1.5m deep wastewater pond.

To make biodiesel you need algae with a high fat content, which is why overseas companies tried growing high fat algae in expensive reactors to maximise the oil they'd get out. But for algae in the wild, it makes more sense for them to divide and grow more cells than for single cells to just plump up, Craggs says. So in the real world, speedy-growing, low-fat algae that contain maybe 20 per cent oil outgrow slow-growing fatties.

​Craggs' research also found algae growth is intensely seasonal, so while a pond might produce 20-25g of algae per square metre in summer, that might drop to 5g per square metre in winter, making an annual extraction of 60 tonnes per hectare. While that's still about twice as productive as maize, the harvested wild algae contains only about 20 per cent oil, and of those oils only about half are the triglycerides that convert to biodiesel. So biodiesel from algae is just not realistic.

The second option - making green crude using supercritical water extraction - can convert about 40 per cent of the algae. But that's complex and expensive and instead of splitting the slurry into three distinct layers - oil, water, and nutrients - the elements remained muddled together. So you would have needed another refining process, which would produce environmentally nasty byproducts.

While they got more energy out than they put in, it still was not economically viable at current fuel prices.

"The wonderful thing about algae, is all those things are possible, when the alternative is more expensive," Craggs says. "But when all you have to do is just pump it out of the ground and refine it, the reality at the moment is that fossil fuel is way cheaper than anything we can produce."

One option that might still work is extracting oil for fuel, using the remaining protein for animal feed and taking out pigments to make high value products, Craggs says.

Gerritsen (pictured), and Buck were also involved with cleantech company Carbonscape.

"We want to be able to make 200,000 litres per day, and we've had interest from Southeast Asia, the US, Australia, and we're keen to have a go in New Zealand, too." Nick Gerritsen, 2012, Stuff

THE OTHER COMPANIES

Aquaflow is just one of several cleantech companies involving Gerritsen, Buck and others.

A second - CarbonScape - has followed a similar pattern of potent promises and stalled progress. Set up in 2006 to microwave wood waste into environmentally friendly coke for the steel industry, CarbonScape switched to producing graphite after realising coke prices were too low to make the project viable.

Financial accounts indicate that after 14 years, $300,000 in government grants and more than $10m shareholder dollars, the company still has nothing to sell. A 2019 shareholder update said the company planned to develop a commercial graphite production plant in 2021, but would need to raise another $25 million.

Gerritsen left as a director of CarbonScape in 2014 and Buck stopped being director of both CarbonScape and Aquaflow in 2011.

The latest Gerritsen-founded venture - CH4 Global - has just received $500,000 from the Provincial Growth Fund to grow and process the red seaweed asparagopsis armata, in the hope it can prevent animals belching out climate-change-causing methane.

When Aquaflow was set up in 2005, Gerritsen, Leay and Buck were founding directors and shareholders. Each held 1,000,000 shares, alongside physicist Chris Bumby and aquaculture specialist Bill Rucks, who each had 500,000 shares.

Over the first two years, the directors claimed $144,000 each for set-up work, research and travel expenses. That was paid in share options. From 2007/08 to 2010/11 the directors were paid another $102,778 each in directors' fees. After that, cash dried up and fees were only part paid.

The directors also invoiced the company for "additional work". In 2009/10 that amounted to a collective $145,800, though it's not clear if that was ever paid. The following year Leay and Buck each claimed $57,600 in additional work and Gerritsen claimed $59,850. All were paid in shares.

An October 2008 share offer aimed to raise $20-30m by selling up to 60,000,000 shares at 50c each. Financial statements show share earnings of $1.1m for the 2009/10 year.

In a bid to raise further funds, in 2009, Gerritsen joined with Christchurch banker Kenji Steven and others to set up a tech investment fund, called Rutherford Innovation Fund Limited Partnership.

The fund's website promised "access to undervalued innovative companies with high growth potential". It was essentially a fund funnelling money into projects the directors were already involved with, including Aquaflow and CarbonScape. The marketing bumf said that gave the benefit of "proprietary insight". Business writer Tim Hunter concluded it was "targeted at investors with rocks in their heads".

Gerritsen sold 2.6 million Aquaflow shares to the fund, Buck sold 2.5 million and Leay sold 250,000.

They also sold other shares. Annual reports show Leay sold 1.4 million Aquaflow shares, Gerritsen sold 1.05 million and Buck sold 1.3 million. But there's no knowing who to, or how much for.

Despite the payments and share sales, Gerritsen says he has lost money to Aquaflow, having loaned the company money to keep it going since Buck bowed out and Leay died.

Aquaflow has now been renamed NXT Fuels. It has no money or staff. Gerritsen says he's collaborating with a major oil company about converting waste such as the Gisborne forestry slash into fuel. He can't say which company - it's secret. "The economics stack up," the website promises.