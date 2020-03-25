Introducing the Forever Project: lasting, meaningful coverage of the climate challenge

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stuff's climate editor, Eloise Gibson.

Today, Stuff launches the Forever Project – our way of saying we're committed to clear-eyed, insistent coverage of the epoch-defining challenges of climate change and sustainability.

We want to do more than articulate the scale of the peril – we want to share solutions and help our readers hold on to hope.

Things have changed in ways we couldn't have imagined since we first conceived this project - a major boost to Stuff's climate coverage.

It has always been hard to treat climate change urgently, when many people are worried about immediate threats to their jobs, housing security and the health of their loved ones. Thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak, that tension is more acute now than we would have believed a month ago.

One thing we do know is that this rapidly heating planet of ours will still be here a year from now. The pressing need to find a way live on it more lightly - and still live good lives - isn't going away. We have just experienced a shock transition to a society that flies less, drives less, and buys more cautiously (pasta and toilet paper aside). We will all be better off if we can make the transition to net zero emissions kinder than this has been. Despite the urgency of the problem, we still have time.

Many of you have told us you feel helpless or depressed when reading about the scale of the climate challenge. We get it. We won't shy away from telling the truth, but we know you want to see a way forward, as well.

The Forever Project sprouted from Quick! Save the Planet, the climate change campaign Stuff launched in 2018.

If you pick up a copy of The Dominion Post, The Press or the Waikato Times today, or the Sunday Star-Times this weekend, you'll see the first edition of our new quarterly Forever Project magazine. The magazine is part of the broader Forever Project initiative that includes daily coverage on Stuff and in our newspapers, a weekly email newsletter, and – coming soon – a video and podcast project showcasing proposals for change from leading thinkers.

This first edition of the magazine – which, by the way, is carbon neutral – is themed 'Life in 2030'. That's not the distant future – only a decade away, it's a key deadline for humanity's emission-reduction mission.

On Stuff, the Forever Project will treat climate change and sustainability as issues that touch every aspect of our lives: from the food we eat to the cars we drive; from the diseases that menace us to whether we can get house insurance; from protest action to political inaction.

Coming soon, we'll give smart thinkers a platform to pitch their ideas in our One Hot Minute video series, then we'll put their ideas under the microscope in the accompanying podcast. We'll be talking to writers, scientists, business leaders, activists, politicians and others - people with compelling ideas about what to do with a heating planet.

Our efforts will also reach beyond New Zealand's borders. From April 19, Stuff will join hundreds of publishers internationally in Covering Climate Now's dedicated week of climate solutions journalism.

