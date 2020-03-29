Coronavirus: How to live lightly while in home lockdown

The purpose of New Zealand's rapid shift to working, schooling and playing at home is to save lives and stop the spread of Covid-19.

But, while we're making the best of this mass home detention, we might also reduce our personal greenhouse gas emissions.

The message from some business and climate leaders this week has been: "Never waste a crisis."

Since we're being forced to pause our rushed lives, they reason, we may as well road-test some positive changes. The question is whether these changes will stick and reduce household carbon footprints in the long-term. Researchers of household consumption say it could go either way.

UNSPLASH For each gram of protein in the food, the production of red meat emits up to 20 times the greenhouse gas as beans.

DRIVE LESS, EAT MORE?

Lynn Riggs, of the non-profit research outfit Motu, says there will be significant emissions reductions from less private car use, although households may find themselves needing to use more electricity.

According to Motu's calculations, a single person with $65,000 disposable income typically creates a large chunk of their total emissions just from their red meat and – to a lesser extent – dairy consumption. For the hypothetical singleton in this Motu example, food emissions rank just ahead of transport as the biggest source of household emissions, with meat and dairy accounting for about two thirds of food's impact.

Riggs says the actual breakdown for any given household varies, depending on their driving, flying and dietary habits.

HENRY COOKE/STUFF Typically busy city streets now empty of cars signal the country's transport emissions will plummet during the lockdown.

Our average consumption of meat and dairy is unlikely to change just because we're in home isolation, says Riggs, unless fresh food becomes harder to purchase or keep fresh for long enough. In fact, food of all kinds might become a comfort-purchase for many people.

But another major emissions source – driving to work and elsewhere – will be severely curtailed by the measures we are taking to fight Covid-19, she says.

"If you have a household cycling or walking seven days a week rather than taking the car, you can see a big impact. Then again, you might substitute the income you would have spent on that, to other things."

JASON DORDAY/STUFF During the lockdown, Kiwis can walk, run or cycle for exercise as long as they stick to the bubble of people they live with.

Public transport and air travel emissions will almost certainly shrink to a fraction of their former impacts, Riggs says.

"But maybe people are delaying trips and will make a lot more trips in the future. It might have only a temporary impact on emissions, unless people find that by working from home and video conferencing they can do more meetings than they could in person," she says.

"That's the tricky part – knowing how much people will change their habits."

TIME TO EXPLORE THE NEIGHBOURHOOD

Transport is the fastest-growing sector of New Zealand's emissions, and private cars are a large part of the reason. Before the lockdown, 70 per cent of us drove to work. The drive to the office on top of the school run can produce up to 2 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year – so we're improving things just by staying put.

Auckland Council's acting chief sustainability officer, Alec Tang, says there may be a long-term climate benefit from this time in isolation, if people find they suddenly have time to walk around their neighbourhoods, or try a bike route to the shops or their usual workplace – while keeping two metres apart from people outside their household bubbles, of course.

123rf By taking more walks and fewer drives, Kiwis will significantly cut their carbon emissions during the four-week lockdown.

"Now is a great time to try new things and get past the initial concerns, particularly as the roads are quiet," says Tang. "I think once people try it they will find being a pedestrian or biking to the shops is do-able or even enjoyable," he says.

People getting much-needed fresh air around their local areas might find a hidden shortcut they would not have noticed from a car, he says, or a quiet back street they can use to cycle on even after the traffic returns.

Newly-minted cyclists may start lobbying their local boards for better cycleways on busy-but-unavoidable sections of road, so they can keep cycling afterwards, says Tang.

BRAD FLAHIVE/STUFF Supermarkets have introduced a range of measures to ensure their staff and customers avoid contracting Covid-19.

Or, they may revert to their old ways. "The concern is that, after the four weeks, we all just hop back in our cars," he says.

Tang says there's a concern that the virus could put people off returning to public transport, which would negatively affect emissions.

For now, however, the lockdown is a "circuit-breaker", says Tang. "Here's a mass trial of remote working. We are going to find some teething issues and that's great, because we need to work those out to enable fewer people to work in the city every day."

"We won't get to a 1.5C world by doing business as usual with a little bit less carbon," he says.

EAT WELL, BUT SHOP SELDOM

People are being asked to limit supermarket visits, so as to reduce opportunities to pass on the virus and to allow the supply chain to keep functioning.

SUPPLIED The major supermarkets are beginning to roll out electric vans to deliver groceries to customers and cut their emissions.

Although it may be tempting to shop frequently – given how few opportunities there are for any face-to-face socialising – limiting travel to and from the supermarket also lowers your greenhouse emissions.

Supermarket online delivery spots are being snapped up as soon as the stores open them, and supermarkets are trying to prioritise the elderly and people who can't easily get to the supermarkets for health or other reasons.

BRITT MANN/STUFF A plate of food sourced from a food bag has a lower carbon footprint than the same dish made from grocery supplies.

When used carefully, however, home deliveries can be a lower-carbon way to get your groceries than driving, because trucks can choose an efficient route around the neighbourhood to make drop-offs to many households. Both Foodstuffs (New World and Pak'n'Save) and Countdown have started buying electric delivery trucks, although these are still a minority of vehicles.

The biggest carbon savings come from buying in bulk to reduce the number of deliveries needed – but (as the supermarket chains are imploring) there's no need to use your eco-conscience as an excuse to hog all toilet paper and leave too little for others.

Uber Eats isn't an option during the isolation period, as takeaway outlets are shut. But, for those who can afford them, cook-your-own food bags may offer a greener choice than buying your own ingredients. Cooking from pre-packaged boxes obviously appeals to many: as supermarkets experienced panic buying, meal kit sales also skyrocketed.

BRITT MANN/STUFF Food bag company WOOP calculates the carbon dioxide emitted in its home deliveries and offsets this by planting trees.

In one study, American researchers recreated five food bag meals – from vege pasta to cheeseburgers – using supermarket ingredients. On average, the grocery meals produced 33 per cent more greenhouse gas. Kits send proportioned ingredients, so there's less food waste.

By operating online, food bag companies cut out the emissions it takes to run a supermarket store. Although food bags do have more packaging, these additional emissions were small fry compared to the savings gained, the study found.

Food bag service WOOP also offsets the emissions produced during deliveries by planting trees, founder Thomas Dietz said. The meal kits cut out the middle man, reducing transport emissions.

"We source directly from local suppliers and it goes directly to our customers," he says.

SZTYOPA One environmentally friendly project to try during the lockdown is composting, which produce less methane than landfill.

The lockdown could also be a chance to give vegetarian or vegan cooking a go, or shift the weekly mix of food towards eating more plant products – options the various food bags increasingly cater for.

Don't forget to use any stockpiled pasta, tomato sauce and canned veges in pantries – aside from preventing food waste, meals whipped up from those plant-based foods will have a lower carbon footprint.

The least planet-friendly outcome would be wasting food you hoarded because it went bad. Now might be a good time to start a backyard compost pile for any scraps you do have. Composting reduces methane caused by food waste breaking down in landfill.

UNSPLASH Electronic devices will keep many children and adults entertained, but our electricity bills could rise as a consequence.

Judy Keats of the Compost Collective says composting really only requires space. "You don't even need a bin. You can make a pile on the ground. I would say cover it so the moisture and heat stay in."

As well as food scraps and grass clippings, a compost pile can also break down cardboard, paper and toilet rolls – handy if your council has suspended kerbside recycling collections.

POWER UP

Whether we're plugging in work laptops or entertaining the kids with a bake-a-thon, residential power bills are likely to soar.

The temperatures over the next few weeks will be a major factor, Riggs says. "If the weather stays nice we are unlikely to use a lot of electricity for heating."

MIGHTY RIVER POWER Hydro power stations, like Whakamaru Dam, typically generate 55 to 60 per cent of New Zealand's electricity each year.

The lockdown would slash non-essential workers' transport expenses, from train tickets to petrol. However, Riggs says, these are financially unstable times.

"People don't have a lot of money right now so they might be reducing their energy component. Even if they maybe should be heating their homes they are maybe not," she says.

On the flipside, office buildings should make considerable savings. "It's like a research project ... if everyone was going to their offices you might have economies of scale because everyone is in one location. It's hard to say how it will come out," Riggs says.

In 2018, 84 per cent of New Zealand's power came from renewable resources. Although wind and solar power are growing contributors, most of our renewable electricity is produced by geothermal plants and hydro power stations.

FLICK ELECTRIC If you download its app, power company Flick will alert you when lots of non-renewable sources are powering the grid.

On a regular workday, electricity usage peaks in the early morning, when people prepare for work and use lots of hot water, and in the evening, when we arrive home and cook dinner.

Sometimes – more often during these peak hours – our demand for power outweighs what renewable stations can offer. When that happens, dirtier power sources, such as coal and diesel, are fired up to fill the gap. Now we're at home and able to shower, run dishwashers and washing machines as we like, it's possible those dirty generators get a rest.

EECA The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority's Marcos Pelenur advises Kiwis to check their houses for draughts.

Electricity provider Flick Electric offers a free app that sends alerts when lots of renewable energy is being generated or if non-renewable sources are active, allowing us to time appliance use.

Flick Electric chief executive Steve O'Connor​ says anyone can use the Choice app. "We've had customers using [the app] as a challenge to see how they can make the least carbon impact. Doing things like having candlelit dinners when the mix of energy isn't so clean."

The app also provides the current spot price of power. As dirty generators are more expensive to run, the rule of thumb is the lower the price, the greener the electricity.

SUPPLIED Although streaming TV shows and films produces carbon emissions, new research found these are comparatively minor.

People can also reduce expenses by cutting electricity waste. In the run up to winter, the lockdown is a great time to boost your home's weathertightness. Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority group manager Marcos Pelenur advises checking the house for draughts and tightening loose window and door latches and catches.

For those with access to pre-bought supplies in back sheds or cupboards, Pelenur recommends re-applying sealant to windows or making draft excluders or "door snakes" to reduce heat loss.

SCREEN TIME

We're all in need of some good news right now, so here is a small bright spot: the climate impact of streaming television might not be as terrible as was once thought.

While streaming music, television and movies during lockdown will certainly produce emissions, a recent Carbon Brief analysis suggests it likely won't outweigh the climate benefits of using cars less. That analysis estimated that, on average, globally, the carbon footprint of a half-hour Netflix show was equivalent to driving around 200m in a conventional car.

Although New Zealand's electricity is reasonably clean, the data centres that enable our streaming services are hosted overseas, and their fossil-fuel intensity varies depending on where they are.

However, the devices we use to watch videos draw from New Zealand's power grid. Watching on a phone or laptop is more energy-efficient than using a 50-inch LED television, and the lower-resolution you can put up with, the less energy used.

Rest assured, though, that if you are barely driving, you can indulge in watching some extra telly and still come out on the right side when it comes to your lockdown climate impact.