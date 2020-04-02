Coronavirus: Traffic pollution plummets across the country during lockdown

Traffic pollution and emissions have plunged in the big cities during the first week of the Covid-19 lockdown, according to Niwa analysis.

Christchurch's air quality had the sharpest improvement of the three major centres. The monitoring station on Riccarton Road recorded a 79 per cent drop in the amount of nitrogen oxide pollutants, compared to normal levels from the previous five years.

Cars and trucks release nitrogen oxides in their exhaust. Although these don't contribute to global warming, the nitrogen gases signal other greenhouse emissions such as methane are also being released in the traffic fumes, Niwa air quality researcher Dr Ian Longley said.

"If the oxides of nitrogen are down … then the carbon dioxide and everything else from the tail pipe will be down as well," he said.

Nitrogen oxides can also irritate asthma and stunt children's lung development.

In Wellington's CBD, pollutant levels fell by three quarters this week. The capital's early evening traffic had almost dropped off completely, with an 88 per cent reduction in pollutants between 4pm and 7pm.

West Auckland saw a similar improvement during these hours.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Clear skies and dropping levels of air pollution around the country are one result of the government's four-week lockdown.

The drop in central Auckland was less dramatic. Nitrogen oxides measured at Queen Street – a city-centre road with some of the highest levels of traffic emissions in the country – were down by 51 per cent.

The data has just been released by the regional councils and analysed by Niwa, though its quality has not been assessed.

The smaller pollution reduction in downtown Auckland may be due to emissions from the nearby port or the continued running of bus services through the city, including up Queen Street.

Auckland's public transport is running to weekend timetables, though buses, trains and ferries are virtually empty.

KIRK HARGREAVES/STUFF As all but essential workers are told to stay at home, transport emissions across the country have been cut dramatically.

Longley said it had been "decades and decades" since the cities' air quality was consistently this good.

"I've always been keen to point out how rapidly we could clean our air through switching to electric vehicles. We're basically now getting a preview of what it would be like."

City residents were more likely to see the improvement rather than feel it, Longley said.

"If you've got a good distant view, you should notice that the visibility is really good. It often is in New Zealand, but it will be consistently really good."

Asthmatics may experience some relief from the drop in pollutants.

"They are sensitive to spikes in road pollution," Longley said. "They shouldn't experience that any more during this period."

The results showed the country was mostly staying home as ordered – for the first week at least.

"If people do start sneaking back to their vehicles, not only will we see it in the traffic anecdotes, but we might start seeing it in the air quality data as well," Longley said.

New Zealand's air quality improvements under lockdown measures could be world-leading, he said. "We have relatively few other sources of these pollutants in contrast to some places overseas."