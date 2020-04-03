South Island-type forests flourished near South Pole 90 million years ago, study shows

This painting shows what the area the core sample was taken from could have looked like 90 million years ago.

A sediment core collected from the sea near Antarctica shows that about 90 million years ago a temperate, swampy rainforest grew on the coast of the now frozen continent.

Even at that time, the Antarctic continent was at the South Pole, meaning there was no life-giving sunlight at all for four months of the year.

The study, led by the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Germany is based on a sediment core collected in the Amundsen Sea, West Antarctica, in February 2017.

Alfred Wegener Institute Simplified overview map of the South Polar region about 90 million years ago. The drill site is marked with an X, areas in black were land and grey areas were continental shelves.

The core contained pristinely preserved forest soil from the Cretaceous period, including a wealth of plant pollen and spores and a dense network of roots, AWI said. Although taken at a depth of 27 to 30 metres below the ocean floor, the layer originally formed on land.

"The numerous plant remains indicate that 93 to 83 million years ago the coast of West Antarctica was a swampy landscape in which temperate rainforests grew, similar to the forests that can still be found, say, on New Zealand's South Island," study co-author Prof Ulrich Salzmann, a paleoecologist at Northumbria University in Newcastle upon Tyne, said.

Alfred Wegener Institute Research ship Polarstern in front of a mighty iceberg in inner Pine Island Bay, West Antarctica.

The core indicates the coast of West Antarctica had an annual mean temperature of about 12 degrees Celsius - roughly two degrees warmer than the mean temperature in Germany now. Summer temperatures were about 19C on average, water temperatures in rivers and swamps reached up to 20C, and the amount and intensity of rainfall in West Antarctica were similar to those in Wales now, AWI said.

The location the core was taken from would have been at a geographic latitude of roughly 82 degrees South at the time.

The mid-Cretaceous from about 115 million to 80 million years ago, was not only the age of the dinosaurs, it was also the warmest period in the past 140 million years. Sea surface temperatures in the tropics at the time were likely around 35C, and sea level was 170 metres higher than today.

Alfred Wegener Institute The MARUM-MeBo70 drilling rig during station work, in front of the Pine Island ice shelf edge.

The researchers put the vegetation, temperature, and precipitation data indicated by the core sample into a model.

That showed the reconstructed conditions could only be achieved when the Antarctic continent was covered with dense vegetation, there were no land-ice masses on the scale of an ice sheet in the South Pole region, and the carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere was far higher than previously assumed for the Cretaceous.

"Before our study, the general assumption was that the global carbon dioxide concentration in the Cretaceous was roughly 1000 ppm. But in our model-based experiments, it took concentration levels of 1120 to 1680 ppm to reach the average temperatures back then in the Antarctic," co-author and AWI climate modeller Prof Gerrit Lohmann said.

Thomas Ronge/ Alfred Wegener Institute Lead author Dr Johann P. Klages (AWI) and co-author Prof Dr Tina van de Flierdt (Imperial College London) try to extract over-compacted sediment from the MeBo core catchers.

"We now know that there could easily be four straight months without sunlight in the Cretaceous. But because the carbon dioxide concentration was so high, the climate around the South Pole was nevertheless temperate, without ice masses," co-author Dr Torsten Bickert, a geoscientist at the University of Bremen's MARUM research centre, said.

The big question now was what caused the climate to subsequently cool so dramatically to form ice sheets again? AWI said.

"Our climate simulations haven't yet provided a satisfactory answer," Lohmann said. Finding the causes of those tipping points is now a key challenge for the international climate research community.