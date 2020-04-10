Auckland Drought: Easter rain could be critical to mandatory water restriction call

Easter Weekend will start out mostly settled, but Monday will bring more rain than the country has seen in some time.

The fading forecast for significant rain in Auckland over Easter could shift the city closer to water restrictions by the end of the month.

The city's storage lakes are at an 18-year April low of 51.3 per cent, and consumption has been boosted by the coronavirus lockdown.

"The message is - this is serious," Raveen Jaduram, the chief executive of Watercare, told Stuff.

Jaduram said if Aucklanders cut the outdoor use of water, and limited showers to four minutes, it would make a difference, but the lakes' levels continued to fall.

READ MORE:

* Drought: Auckland would have mandatory water restrictions if not for Covid-19

* Auckland and Northland drought: Water reservoirs half full, more dry weather forecast

* Is Auckland's water supply half-empty or half-full?

* Auckland water shortage: Residents urged to take shorter showers

Watercare has held off imposing mandatory restrictions, not just because of the additional stress it would add during lockdown, but also because enforcement would be difficult.

Watercare Auckland's Upper Nihotupu Dam reservoir in the Waitakere Ranges near April-lows

"People would have to be going into homes, saying 'why are you doing this?' - it's too complicated," he said.

The next stage would be more punitive restrictions - bans on certain outdoor use, in the first of three stages of mandatory restrictions.

Jaduram said despite the lockdown, the city's 50 biggest water users were overall consuming the same amount.

None An aerial view of the lake bed in Watercare's Lower Huia water dam in Auckland's Waikatere Ranges.

"Auckland Council is our biggest user and their demand has significantly dropped - they've worked with us, pools are closed, and the watering of parks pulled back," he said.

"Auckland Airport is down significantly - but the food and beverage industries are still up."

Jaduram said it simply was not raining in the right places to replenish the dams.

None Auckland's Lower Huia Dam in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges, with water levels at 46 per cent

"All those storms the Metservice was saying were coming to Auckland, didn't get here - even today there was supposed to be heavy rain, there was a little drizzle and it's gone."

Watercare was confident if Aucklanders understood what was needed, the savings could be achieved.

The scenario has built following a dry 2019, severe drought this summer, and now the combination of continued below-average rainfall, combined with the lockdown pressure.

Supplied Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram says tougher restrictions were on the cards for Auckland.

Auckland's worst water problems came in the 1994 crisis when storage lakes fell to 36 per cent, just a few per cent short of the level when rationing would have begun.

Since then, the Waikato River pipeline has been built and can supply around 17 per cent of Auckland's needs.

Jaduram said if the Covid-19 restrictions lifted in late April, and the lake levels were still falling, he would talk to the council about moving to the mandatory restriction stage.