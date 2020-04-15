Modest drop in greenhouse gases shows scale of challenge

Road transport emissions have doubled since 1990, while emissions from landfills and waste have flatlined.

New Zealand's emissions have fallen a smidge - by a grand total of one per cent - in the latest official tally, revealing just how far we have to go to be carbon neutral by 2050. The economy grew just over 3 percent over the same time, meaning New Zealand grew a little more efficient.

The official figures take more than a year to prepare, so the numbers out today are complete to the end of 2018.

Farming and road vehicles remain the biggest drivers of rising emissions in recent decades - but a new way of calculating the impact of animal dung and urine saw livestock emissions shrink by four percent in the latest count. Actual farming emissions did not drop, said the Ministry for Primary Industries, but they are now counted more accurately, giving a smaller total.

Any emissions dip from the sweeping disruptions being caused by Covid-19 will not filter through to the government's official accounts until 2022.

New Zealand's gross greenhouse gas emissions in 2018 were 78.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent: made up of 44 per cent carbon dioxide (largely transport and industry), 43 per cent methane (mainly from farm animals), 10 per cent nitrous oxide (also from animal farming, and horticulture).

Gross emissions have risen by almost a quarter since 1990, the year the Kyoto Protocol took effect. The main drivers have been methane from dairy cattle digesting their food, prompted by increased cow numbers, and a rise in petrol and diesel burned by cars and trucks.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the figures showed much more was required than current government policies could achieve.

Road transport emissions have doubled since 1990, while emissions from landfills and waste have flatlined.

Forestry offset 30 per cent of New Zealand's gross emissions in 2018, helping our net position.

In 2018, emissions from the agriculture sector increased slightly (by around 0.7 per cent) though efficiency gains have helped the sector reduce its emissions-per-kilo-of-product in the past two decades.

Countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany have managed to get their emissions down since 1990, while New Zealand's have risen.

The United Kingdom employed a Climate Change Commission to independently recommend emissions budgets and lay out a path to zero carbon.

New Zealand's new Climate Change Commission will recommend its first three-year budget for this country in February.