Lockdown emissions have dropped to levels only seen on Christmas Day

Emissions in New Zealand during lockdown have dropped to levels normally only seen on Christmas and New Year's Day.

When traffic ground to a halt as a result of the the coronavirus lockdown on March 26, the activity on state highways dropped about 80 per cent.

Niwa has now said air quality has also improved as the lockdown weeks ticked by.

Niwa air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley told Stuff air quality at these levels were only usually seen on the two biggest holidays of the year.

However, Niwa had never seen these low levels sustained over days and weeks since monitoring started, about 20 years ago.

Auckland's rush hour seems a distant memory for some after over three weeks in lockdown.

The data from the third week of lockdown found nitrogen oxides levels, mostly caused by vehicle exhaust, fell to between 83 and 91 per cent of normal levels, Longley said.

With the exception of Auckland's Queen St and Wellington's Willis St, week three of lockdown was the clearest of all, Longley said.

"Queen St, and most similar streets in Auckland's city centre, is likely to be less affected by both additional Easter reductions in traffic and increased windiness.

The emissions in New Zealand during lockdown are equal to only that seen on Christmas Day or New Year's Day, Niwa says.

"This is due to the continued operation of bus services in central Auckland ... this may also be true to some degree for downtown Wellington."

By the halfway point of lockdown, air pollution from traffic emissions in Wellington had dropped by 72 per cent, according to testing by the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The Council's climate committee chairman Thomas Nash said when lockdown ended he wanted to restart the economy - without restarting emissions.

Niwa's data from the third week of lockdown found nitrogen oxides levels have fallen up to 91 per cent of normal.

"When we start to rebuild, we should remember what happens when we drive less, consume carefully and live locally."

By April 10, Wellington traffic was down 83.5 per cent compared to last year.

Auckland traffic was down 76.8 per cent, Christchurch down 76.5 per cent, Hamilton traffic down 75.1 percent, and Dunedin traffic down 81.3 per cent.

Greenhouse gas emissions from transport make up about 20 per cent of the country's total each year according to the national inventory.

By lockdown week three, emissions from traffic fell to between 83 and 91 per cent of normal at most sites, which means the lockdown period would have slashed the country's total emissions significantly.

Auckland Council acting chief sustainability officer Alec Tang said as life in the city transformed emissions reduced in many ways.

Easter traffic in Auckland, near Orewa, facing south.

Commercial buildings would have decreased energy use, as most were unoccupied or operating at a reduced capacity, he said.

On the other hand, residential buildings would have increased energy use as people were forced to spend the majority of their time at home.

Manufacturing and construction emissions would have plummeted. There was a significant reduction in activity across both these sectors, Tang said.

Mid way through lockdown, Wellington transport had dropped 83.5 per cent.

Empty roads spell a significant reduction in road transport emissions as commuter and recreational trips have mostly stopped.

"There will still be emissions from freight trips and public transport, although at a reduced level."

Reduced rail travel, ships and ferry travel, and almost no domestic air travel have also cut city emissions.

Another factor to consider was whether reduced electricity demand during lockdown had impacted on the renewable and fossil fuel energy generation mix in the electricity grid, Tang said.

By April 10, Wellington traffic was down 83.5 per cent, Christchurch traffic 76.5 per cent, Hamilton 75.1 percent, and Dunedin 81.3 per cent.

"If electricity from renewable sources is making up a higher percentage of the electricity in the grid, this will reduce the carbon intensity of the electricity that is being used across sectors and therefore reduce emissions."

Greater Wellington Region Council spokesman Matthew O'Driscoll said this week, Wellington traffic is down 81.7 per cent compared to last year.

"When compared to last week there is a 65.9 per cent drop in light traffic, and a 74.6 per cent drop for heavy traffic."

Air New Zealand planes grounded at Nelson Airport during lockdown.

DOMESTIC FLIGHT EMISSIONS

Air New Zealand is responsible for emitting 3.5m tonnes of carbon dioxide every year, the equivalent of around four per cent of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions.

As of March 28, all non-essential domestic travel around New Zealand was banned.

At the time, Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said the airline would usually fly more than 400 domestic flights daily prior to the pandemic.

Based on a single flight from Christchurch to Wellington generating about 41 kg of CO2 emissions, according to Air New Zealand's carbon emissions calculator, New Zealand could be saving over 16.4 tonnes of CO2 per day during the lockdown.

Over the course of 26 days of restricted air travel, that would amount to a drop of over 400 tonnes of emissions from domestic flights alone.

Emissions from a single cruise ship visit have been estimated at the equivalent of over 200,000 extra cars in a city per day.

CRUISE SHIPS BANNED

As of March 14, all visits from cruise ships were banned until June 30.

According to the New Zealand Cruise Association's 2019-20 cruise ship schedule 137 cruise ship visits to New Zealand were cancelled.

Emissions from a single cruise ship visit to Wellington have been estimated to hit the emissions equivalent of over 200,000 extra cars in the city per day.

This cruise season 19 less "floating city" ships visited the capital because of restriction designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It means for Wellington alone, cutting out the cruise ship visits has removed the emissions equivalent to about almost 4 million cars day trips from the city's air.