Councils tackling sea-level rise want central government direction

The first councils to tackle the impact of rising sea-levels and who should pay for it have struck a myriad of 'roadblocks' and want central government direction.

For the past six years three councils - Hastings District, Napier City and Hawke's Bay Regional Council - have been working out how to handle rising seas over the next 100 years.

The councils' Clifton to Tangoio Coastal Hazards Strategy, which covers the region's most populated stretch of coastline, has reached its 'implementation' phase, meaning the councils are now looking at potential designs and costs of option including sea walls, groynes, and managed retreat.

They are also looking at what roles and responsibilities the councils would have, who would fund any of the $130 to $285million of required work, what legislation would be used and what 'triggers' would necessitate a response.

Marty Sharpe/Tim Whittaker/Hawke's Bay Regional Council Former chair of the strategy, Peter Beaven, explains its goals.

A recently completed case study into the Hawke's Bay situation, commissioned by Government Ministers to look at the sorts of challenges involved, has revealed a number of 'roadblocks' that need to be addressed by central government.

Foremost among these is the question of which council should take the lead, which should collect funds and which should be responsible for ongoing ownership and maintenance. This is all "uncharted waters" for councils, the study said.

RENE FISCH Haumoana, Hawke's Bay, is one of the communities covered by the Clifton to Tangoio Coastal Hazards Strategy.

The councils last year proposed the development of a 'contributory fund' that would see ratepayers in Napier and Hastings pay $30 annually toward a fund to be used to protect land from sea level rise or to facilitate 'managed retreat'. But this had not been established due to conflicting views among councillors as to which council should collect the funds.

Being the council that raised rates to fund the work could pose a "significant political hurdle", and there were compelling arguments for either the regional council or the territorial authorities having primary responsibility for rating increases and owning and maintaining any works carried out.

Another challenge was legislation. Neither the Resource Management Act or the Local Government Act were suited to tackle sea-level rise. Not only were planning and consenting processes "slow and inflexible", but a single objector had the ability to significantly delay works, and exacerbate erosion.

The question of how to split the cost of work between those ratepayers whose property is directly affected by sea-level rise and the rest of the community was another challenge, the report said.

Clinton Llewellyn Talks between three Hawke's Bay councils could not reach an agreement on how a fund to tackle sea-level rise would implemented.

"The conversation around 'who pays' and how to apply the benefit principle locally needs to be integrated with a national-level conversation on a fair and equitable division of the costs of adaptation action between central and local government," the study said.

The study recommended that central government consider the findings as part of a review of the resource management system that was due to be reported to the Ministry for the Environment next month.

Clinton Llewellyn The road to Clifton, at the southern end of Hawke Bay, has been destroyed several times by high seas. It is now protected by a sea wall.

It also recommended that central government consider how costs for protective measures and managed retreat should be allocated, provide clearer direction on the process for managed retreat including establishing a national model, and consider how legislation might be altered or linked in order to make planning and consenting more flexible and streamlined.