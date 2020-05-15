Climate strike attracts over 1500 calling for a 'green' Covid-19 recovery

More than a thousand protesters joined the School Strike 4 Climate strike in New Zealand, but most did so from home with Covid-19 restrictions preventing large gatherings.

The coronavirus has prevented climate strikers gathering in large groups, but it didn't stop hundreds striking for climate action.

On Friday, strikers instead armed themselves with technology to "Unite For Climate".

School Strike 4 Climate NZ Wellington coordinator Oli Morphew said over 1500 from around the country took part in the strike on Friday using chalk, signs and social media to spread their message.

"There's been so much chalking today and around Wellington we've seen signs in windows, which is great to see," Morphew said.

The School Strike for Climate in Dunedin looked a little different this time.

"We've had people coming outdoors to do some chalking and show their support."

Morphew said with the Covid-19 alert level 3 ending on Thursday and people having more freedom to strike, the timing seemed perfect.

"The general public has been walking past, there's been an overwhelming response to the chalk ... it's been absolutely amazing coming out of lockdown."

In Wellington, Parliament grounds were covered in chalk sharing messages of hope and demanding action on climate change.

The Government's Budget 2020, announced yesterday, included $1.1b for 'green jobs' and $1.2 billion for New Zealand's rail system. But Morphew said more was needed.

"With the Budget announced yesterday, it's been really great to have this strike today because we see climate change as being overlooked," she said.

"We just think there's so much more the Government could be doing ... this is such a turning point, and we should be recovering."

School Strike 4 Climate NZ Wellington coordinator Oli Morphew (L) and Tara Watkins (17) from Wellington participated in the School Strike for Climate from their homes.

But Morphew said during this strike they'd received no response from MPs.

"The Green Party has expressed that they're supportive of our case, but in general it's been a lack of engagement. It's been disappointing.

"We'd hope for more engagement next time."

May 15 was marked down as an international climate strike date, but with the Covid-19 situation being much more serious in Europe, Morphew said she was unsure if strikes went ahead.

School Strike 4 Climate strikers in East Auckland on May 15 - the first strike during social distancing restrictions.

In Australia, the strike had been massive, including a live stream throughout the day, she said.

Morphew said there would be more strike action as life returns to normal, but it would depend on the coronavirus recovery.

"The situation is so unprecedented, and we want to put safety first.

"As soon as the situation becomes safe, and it's safe to strike, we'll do it again."

Climate strikers in Tauranga practising social distancing.

A Facebook event was created a week ago to establish a network of New Zealanders who would unite behind climate in some way, shape or form on Friday.

In September last year, 170,000 New Zealanders striked for climate change action.

Unions, businesses and working adults marched alongside the students in the strike.