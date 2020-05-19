Coronavirus: Air quality seen during lockdown won't return for 20 years, experts say

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say.

Unless Kiwis change the way we work and travel, it will be another 15 to 20 years before the country experiences the same level of clean air as those achieved during lockdown, a scientist says.

At the end of March, Auckland's nitrogen oxide levels saw a steep drop off, by as much as 90 per cent at times, for the first time in more than a decade.

NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch since Covid-19 Level 4 restrictions were implemented.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Spaghetti junction in Auckland was mostly empty during level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said the seven weeks of lockdown provided evidence of how polluting can vanish overnight, and by working from home, emissions are cut and health risks reduced.

“Lockdown has provided vivid confirmation of how in New Zealand cities, isolated from each other and international neighbours, and where heavy industry is largely absent, many pollutants can be made to almost disappear overnight."

He estimated that while pollution was down by three-quarters on average, at least a third of Aucklanders reduced their exposure to traffic pollution by 90 per cent during lockdown.

“This gain could have been extended to a few hundred thousand more people if diesel trucks and buses had been removed from the city centre. This is due to the disproportionately high influence diesel vehicles in downtown areas can have on air pollution exposure,” Longley said.

The air quality expert said unless the way we work and travel changes, it is likely it won't be for at least 15 to 20 years before New Zealand achieves the same level of clean air.

Longley said previous analysis showed that “business as usual” improvements in vehicle emissions technology means that we may achieve similar air quality as during lockdown, sometime in the late 2030s “if at all”.

Overall, concentrations of road traffic pollution in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch during level 3 were between 47 and 63 per cent of normal and 25-35 per cent of normal in level 4.

Auckland's Queen St saw a 55 per cent reduction during level 3 and 4.

Longley said the changes in traffic pollution were consistent with the changes in traffic volumes.

There were also reductions in the amount of particulate matter in the air from traffic, heating, industrial and natural sources, however these were lower than traffic exhaust.

Longley said it remains to be seen whether the reductions in exposure to air pollution will translate into improvements in health.

“The exposure of a large number of people worldwide to a sustained reduction in traffic pollution, but not particles from other sources, is a rare occurrence that provides a natural experiment to improve our understanding of the different health impacts of different forms of air pollution.”

Meanwhile, traffic pollution in Auckland was back at high levels on Monday with the first morning of children returning to school, but Longley said light winds would have helped drive that and it was too early to know if it had returned to pre-lockdown levels.