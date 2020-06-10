Winemaker commits to using 100 per cent renewable energy

Making wine using renewable energy is the next big thing for Pernod Ricard's sustainability manager Tracey Marshall.

With a string of sustainability initiatives already, Pernod Ricard Winemakers has partnered with Meridian Energy to be using certified 100 per cent renewable energy.

The company has a "sustainability and responsibility" 2030 plan, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Their expectations include a target to have zero waste to landfill and a vineyard wetlands restoration, where over 8000 regeneration and restoration plantings has seen the return of native flax along with 85 different fish and insect life.

They already had 100 per cent of their grapes sourced from vineyards certified sustainable under Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand and 94 hectares certified organic vineyards.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers New Zealand sustainability manager Tracey Marshall said it had been satisfying to be able to push ahead with the initiative, "particularly under the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that have come with that".

While it was not currently possible to use complete renewable energy in New Zealand, the "Certified Renewable Energy product" allowed Pernod Ricard to purchase certification to match their electricity consumption with Meridian’s 100 per cent renewable energy generation.

New Zealand’s electricity grid had presented challenges for certifying renewable energy use because electricity generated from hydro stations and wind farms is combined into a single wholesale pool with energy generated from non-renewable sources.

Scott Hammond/Stuff It's a case of so far, so good, but there's still more work to be done, said Marshall.

"About 80 to 90 percent of New Zealand's energy is renewable, it's hydrothermal wind, and it all goes into the national grid. But there is still some non-renewable electricity generation in the national grid, and we still pull off that," Marshall said.

"So what that does is it enables us to match our electricity consumption with the certified renewable."

Marshall said the small improvements the company had made to their 2030 plan had been really rewarding.

"We're tracking really well. We do have a lot of work to do, but we are performing really well.

"It's been a focus for us and my team for a long time."

Scott Hammond/Stuff The company already has 94 hectares of certified organic vineyards.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers chief operations officer Brett McKinnon said they were excited to partner with Meridian to produce wine with the help of 100 per cent certified renewable electricity for all of their sites.

"Being sustainable and responsible is an integral part of our New Zealand wine business and has been for many years, which makes this a natural next step for us.