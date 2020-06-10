Auckland drought: Water restrictions breached 815 times, but no fines issued

Rainfall at Wairoa Dam in the Hunua Ranges on June 1 was only 49.5mm.

Rules to conserve water amid Auckland's worst drought on record have been ignored 815 times in 25 days – but there have been no fines issued.

Dam levels were sitting at 44.93 per cent on Wednesday after a total of 67.5mm of rainfall in the last seven days.

Aucklanders used an average of 406 million litres of water a day in the same period, but dam levels are still about 30 per cent below what is normal for this time of year.

Although water restrictions have been breached 815 times in 25 days, Watercare said it had not come across any repeat offenders, so no further action outside of calling businesses and emailing residents was needed.

Aucklanders watering their gardens, washing cars, water blasting driveways, fences and buildings and businesses operating car washes are the main culprits.

About 20 per cent of reports of water misuse relate to commercial use, while the 80 per cent is residential.

Each person found to be breaching restrictions could be fined up to $20,000, but Watercare said it is using an "education-first approach".

"We call businesses to ensure they are aware of the restrictions and the options for accessing non-potable water," a spokeswoman said.

Niwa/Supplied Drought at the Upper Mangatawhiri Dam in the Hunua Ranges.

"We've found many of the businesses reported are actually using rain tanks or non-potable water supplies for their outdoor water activities, which is great to hear.

"We encourage these businesses to put up signage to acknowledge their support for Auckland's water-savings efforts and avoid misdirected complaints."

Residents, however, receive an email outlining the current water supply situation and clarifying what can and cannot be done during stage one restrictions.

The region has received less than half of the normal rainfall since the start of a drought in November 2019.

Niwa/Supplied Watercare is using an "education-first approach" to alleged water restriction breaches instead of issuing fines.

In February, the region marked 47 consecutive days with less than 1mm of rain, which is the longest dry spell on record.

Dam levels usually sit at 77.8 per cent around this time of year and water shortages have led to bans on outdoor water use.

Water restrictions will step up if dam levels fall below 40 per cent with a ban on watering sports fields.

Further measures could involve big commercial water users being restricted from operating more than four days a week which would "seriously impact on the economy", according to Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram.

Overseas, recycling wastewater and turning salt water into pure drinking water has provided cities with alternatives to rain and river dependence for water.