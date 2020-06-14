Orewa Beach seawall defence gets green light after lengthy court battle

An artist's impression of the seawall to be built at Orewa Beach.

Auckland Council has been granted permission to build a seawall and walkway at Orewa Beach after a lengthy legal battle.

The interim decision follows an appeal to the Environment Court after the council's original proposal for resource consent was declined.

Since 2010, a seawall for the 600-metre stretch of the beach between Kohu St and Marine View has been sought, but rejected on a number of occasions.

Auckland Council's community facilities department has continued its lengthy fight because of how badly the area is affected by erosion from storms.

Rodney-Times Orewa Beach suffers inundation when bad weather conditions combine with high tide.

The Environment Court decision said the proposed walkway and associated seawall was supported by some Orewa residents and opposed by others.

Reasons for opposing the seawall included it blocking access to the beach, the lowering and narrowing of the beach eliminating dry sand areas at high tide, and people believing the wall could contribute to beach erosion in the long term.

In the council's amended proposal, it said it would delete elements that would take up too much space and redesign the structure in accordance with what design principles had been agreed on by expert landscape architects.

It also said it would limit the term of the land use consent to 35 years in recognition that the seawall may be an interim solution to the problem.

Rodney-Times Judge David Kirkpatrick said the court acknowledged the "numerous benefits" of the proposal when considering the adverse affects of the seawall.

Auckland Council said it would also add a condition to adopt measures to manage any conflict between different users of the pathway.

The wall would protect the esplanade reserve from risks of natural hazards, secure public access, enhance recreational values and other amenity values, including coastal vegetation and trees.

It would also avoid or mitigate adverse effects on coastal processes, landscape and natural character values.

"In our view, this appeal should be allowed and the applicant should be granted consents in respect of the amended proposal, Judge Kirkpatrick said.

"This will address the current issues effectively and so be a better course than the other short-term options presented to us.

"We are satisfied that the amended proposal appropriately responds to both the risks associated with coastal hazards and the desirability of public access and recreation in relation to the beach, while reasonably mitigating the adverse effects on natural character and amenity."

An Auckland Council spokesperson said the interim decision showed the court was supportive of the proposal.

"The council acknowledges the process to obtain a resource consent for this project has taken significantly more time than anticipated.

"Further work by council staff, including revised project costs and associated timelines, will only be undertaken following a final decision from the court. The project would be considered as part of the long-term plan and annual plan decision-making processes."