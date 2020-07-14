Global ambitions for home compostable cling wrap

A Kiwi company with global ambitions is counting the prime minister among its customers, after creating what it says is a "world first" cling wrap that can be composted at home.

Auckland-based Compostic launched its home compostable cling wrap in New Zealand, seven months ago.

Founder Jon Reed said nearly 130 retailers nationwide now stocked the wrap, with prime minister Jacinda Ardern recently buying a roll from West Auckland stockist, Refill Nation.

The owner of the whole food store, Jackson Mulligan, told Stuff Ardern bought the roll at his shop while visiting businesses in the area, not long after lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Does compostable plastic break down in a home compost system?

* Plastic free July: Is 'compostable' packaging any better?

* Plastic confusion: All you need to know about biodegradable and compostable plastics

* Compostable waste no different from plastic if it ends up in landfill



Supplied/123rf.com Kiwi company Compostic says there's been global interest in its cling wrap that can be composted at home.

Cling wrap is traditionally made of a variety of plastics, and used to seal food to keep it fresh.

Each year, New Zealand used 119,000 kilometres of the product, Reed said.

Market research showed many people who used sustainable alternatives like wax wrap "gave up on them quite quickly", citing things like inconvenience, he maintained.

The company wanted to solve the problem for people who "weren't willing to go the extra mile", Reed said.

The company's compostable wrap and resealable bags were made of blend of three biopolymers.

They were certified by testing entity, TUV Austria, according to Compostic's website.

To get certification, the products had to break down within 12 weeks in commercial compost, and 24 weeks in home compost conditions, leaving no harmful residues but rather a soil enhancer that helped grow new plants.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jon Reed, founder of Auckland start-up, Compostic, says its newly-launched home compostable cling wrap is attracting interest from overseas.

Laboratory testing didn't always reflect home composting conditions, waste management industry body, WasteMINZ said.

Compostable packaging needed heat, oxygen, micro-organisms and water to break down, the group's organic materials sector group chair, Chris Purchas, said.

Conditions like heat were affected by which part of the country the compost was in, and the time of year, he said.

The organisation was starting research on how compostable packaging breaks down in different composting systems.

It also welcomed new guidelines for manufacturers and retailers of products with compostable claims from the Commerce Commission.

Supplied/123RF New Zealand start-up says it has developed the "world's first" certified home compostable cling wrap.

WasteMINZ advised people trialling home compostable packaging to check if it was certified, and ensure there was a good mix of brown and green materials in the compost, like food and garden waste.

It also advised cutting the packaging into smaller pieces and not overloading the compost with packaging, but trialing a couple of samples first.

Reed meanwhile acknowledged that there was no guarantee people wouldn't throw the compostable wrap in their rubbish or recycling bins.

Compostable packaging that ended up in the landfill, where there was no oxygen, emitted methane.

Supplied/Compostic Kiwi company Compostic says it has had a lot of interest from overseas, for its home compostable cling wrap.

Reed said education about the importance of composting needed to start at home.

"We want to be part of a big movement that essentially solves the plastics issue, but also solves the waste management issues,” Reed added.

"We need a compost because 40 to 45 per cent of our waste at home is organic and can be composted, and turned into a resource that we desperately need in our farmlands ... so we don't have to use more toxic fertilisers."

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland start-up, Compostic, hopes to launch its home compostable cling wrap overseas by the end of this year.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Compostic was preparing to launch its products in Australia and the US in August.

It now hoped to supply those countries before the end of the year, Reed said.

"We have so much interest coming from all around the world.

"It's a matter of what we can manage."