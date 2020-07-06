One day a week at the home office can save the country 84,000 tonnes of carbon

If one in five Kiwis opt to work from home once a week, we’d prevent 84,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere. That’s equivalent to taking 35,000 cars off the road, according to the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

The country could also cut our transport emissions by another 65,000 tonnes if business travellers flying between Auckland and Wellington chose to swap their meeting for a Zoom, Google or Teams video chat, the authority calculated.

Remote working and videoconferencing went mainstream during the lockdown. These habits could help our country's efforts to build a carbon-zero economy and avoid catastrophic climate change, EECA chief executive Andrew Caseley​ said.

“There’s such a substantial amount of energy used in our transport sector – and consequential carbon emissions – that when you start to move the dial even a relatively small amount, you’re starting to talk some quite significant numbers,” he said. “Everybody’s shown how effective we can be when we operate remotely.”

According to EECA data, three-quarters of all Kiwi employees drive to work. In 2018, the country emitted 15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide on the roads.

If 20 per cent cut their journeys from five to four days a week, they’d save 34.6m litres of petrol – at $2 per litre, that’s nearly $70m in fuel savings.

“There are other significant benefits that people can enjoy. One is the savings from the cost of commute,” Caseley said. “Another is the congestion benefit on a lot of our roads. Another is air pollution in some of our downtown areas, which was proven very quickly during lockdown. And then the lifestyle benefits of people having more time to spend with family or do recreation.”

After Alert Level 4 restrictions lifted, electricity usage spiked to higher-than-normal levels, indicating New Zealanders had continued to work from home.

The government agency’s analysis follows the official instruction from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that once the country moved into Alert Level 1, “every public sector worker should return to their usual place of work, taking into account [extant] flexible work policies”. It came despite many public servants expressing their desire to continue to work from the home office.

Caseley said employees shifting to remote work once a week was a realistic but achievable target for Kiwi organisations able to offer the perk. “You can’t depopulate our central business districts.”

EECA has a flexi-work policy and is now working through options to offer all its employees the chance to work from home regularly, Caseley said. “This is just us taking a step further. I think we’ll end up with at least an average of one day per week that our people, where they’re able to, will be working from home.”

The calculations did not include emissions generated from electricity, Caseley said.

Offices are typically more energy efficient than homes, so power usage – and electricity-related greenhouse emissions – can rise if people work from home, particularly in the winter.

“If you’ve got people in an office setting, you’re going to have to heat it or cool it, depending on what season it is, irrespective of the number in the office,” Caseley said. “So it does come down then to variable additional energy you might use in a home setting. That will vary all over the show.”

However, one workplace in the UK crunched the numbers and found, even when electricity usage was factored in, working from home reduced employees’ carbon footprints – as long as they only heated the room they were in.

New Zealand’s electricity is some of the greenest in the world, with 84 per cent produced by renewable generators, Caseley said. “Our transport fuels are almost entirely non-renewable sources.”

Though overseas travel was an unlikely prospect for many at the moment, the greenhouse emissions of international flights could massively blow-out a person’s carbon footprint, he said.

EECA is aiming to cut its corporate travel by 25 per cent this year, Caseley said.

“I think we’ll smash it, personally. I think we’ll see many businesses doing the same,” he said. “This is just one way that people, both personally and from a company perspective, can reduce that – not to go from 100 to zero, but to step it back a bit.”