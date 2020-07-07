Auckland drought: Cost of short term water supply boost rises to $224 million

Drone footage of the Hays Creek Dam in Hūnua that Watercare plans to recommission as part of a range of measures to help address the city's water shortages.

The short-term cost of boosting water supplies to drought-hit Auckland has risen to $224 million.

The estimate from the council subsidiary Watercare was given to councillors as they prepare the Covid-19 hit Emergency Budget, with revenue expected to shrink by $525 million.

The cost reflects the acceleration of some projects planned for future years, to help boost supply within the next 12 months after a record drought, and forecasts for a drier-than-normal spring.

Auckland Council has alerted the stock exchange NZX of higher than expected costs, due to the public listing of some of its bonds.

The latest estimate is $44 million higher than previously thought, and puts further pressure on Auckland Council’s budget-setting process.

The biggest acceleration is $145 million to upgrade the existing treatment plant and pumps at Tuakau, to take an additional 50 million litres of water a day from the Waikato River next year.

Other projects include recommissioning the Hays Creek Dam at Papakura for $57.5m, to deliver a further six million litres a day by December.

The Hickeys Springs Bore, in Pukekohe, is being reinstated in two stages from August and December at a cost of $14 million, to add a further five million litres a day.

Watercare/Supplied Auckland's Mangatangi Dam was less than 50 per cent full on July 2.

Expanding the Onehunga Water Treatment plant will cost $7.5m, and from September will deliver four million litres a day.

Mayor Phil Goff acknowledged the additional pressure those costs are putting on the budget.

“However, not to act to protect the people of Auckland from severe water restrictions is unacceptable and is not an option,” he said.

”The city clearly needs to increase the resilience of its water supply in the face of more extreme weather conditions related to climate change, as well as demand from an increasing population.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Chair of Te Arataura Rukumoana Schaafhausen (wearing glasses) and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff after a July summit in Hamilton to negotiate how the city might boost its water take from the Waikato River.

Watercare is traditionally self-funded through connection and user-pays charges, and Goff said it had been asked to look at new ways of paying for the extra work.

This includes the sale of surplus assets, higher charges or deferring non-essential capital works.

Auckland Council restated to the NZX the potential economic impacts if the drought remains severe.

The council’s chief economist David Norman believed more than 1,000 jobs were already affected in some way, and at least 14,000 could be hit if restrictions worsen.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland Council chief economist David Norman says up to 14,000 jobs could be affected by the drought.

Mandatory restrictions in Auckland currently ban most outdoor use of mains water, and Watercare expects some form of restrictions to be in place for almost a year.

The city’s water supply dams have edged higher to 56 per cent full, but are still nearly 25 per cent below normal levels. The Waikato River supply is running at capacity, bringing 39 per cent of the city’s current needs.

A range of applications are being juggled by Watercare, to lift the Waikato River supply, initially by a total of 25m litres a day from August, with a further 50m expected by mid next year.

If agreements can be secured with Waikato interests, the river supply could rise from 150m litres a day last summer, to 225m by mid-2021 – still just over half of normal winter consumption.