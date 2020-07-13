Retired doctor launches parliamentary hunger strike for climate

A retired doctor and a stay-at home dad are among activists who have launched a hunger strike on parliament’s lawn.

Robin Treadwell, a retired doctor from Waiheke Island, said the protest was borne out of “frustration and anger”.

“I always had an interest in preventative medicine and the climate emergency is going to be the biggest health crisis that the world has faced. Covid-19 is just the curtain-raiser,” she said.

There was a small group of four protestors based at the Richard Seddon statue as their hunger strike started on Monday morning. They had already been occupying the spot for eight days before the hunger strike began.

Treadwell was ensuring the group was taking electrolytes and vitamins, and monitoring blood pressure as the strike went on.

“There’s no point in being a dead activist,” she said.

In 2018, Treadwell biked 640km from Auckland to Wellington to demand action on climate change.

David Goldsmith, a stay-at-home dad and handyman, was also joining in the strike.

He said he was aiming to avoid any food for a minimum of two weeks, but would be “very happy” if he lasted a month.

He took inspiration for the strike from his 4-year-old daughter.

“I’m the one that’s responsible for her ... This is about our children’s lives. Covid-19 was an acute emergency, this other one is a chronic one,” he said.

He said he would stop the strike if the government promised a comprehensive ban on fossil fuels by 2025, but said his larger goal was to start momentum for a wider movement.

“I wouldn't respect a government that made policies just based on a couple of protesters doing a hunger strike, but if we get enough people here and rising up all over the country saying we need action for our children’s future. It needs more people to join in,” he said.