Auckland home above eroding cliff edge is fifth built on site in 40 years

An Auckland clifftop is tumbling into the sea and is threatening two houses now on the edge.

A new home sitting precariously at the edge of an eroding cliff face on Auckland’s North Shore is the fifth house built on the site in just 40 years.

At the eastern end of Beechwood Rd, properties 40 and 42 perch above Browns Bay at Dan Jones Bluff.

The charming clifftop has a panoramic view over the Hauraki Gulf, but its tranquil locale is seemingly in contrast to the perpetual building site it has become.

The edges of both properties have been exposed and fencing can be seen hanging in mid-air.

Rumours of construction activity have swirled around the cul-de-sac over the years: One local told Stuff they heard one home was demolished because of constant slips, and the council had stopped building at the site for a while.

Another neighbour noticed the properties are only occupied a few months of the year and said the constant building had irked some locals.

Long-time Beechwood Rd resident Hildred Atkin has seen each of the five houses come and go, under different owners.

When Atkin and her husband bought their home in 1979, they had an uninterrupted view out to sea.

At that time, a New Zealand family who owned the land surrounding the clifftop sold up when a small cottage was on the site.

That was carted away and so was the house that was there, and they built a brick place with a swimming pool," Atkin told Stuff.

“That was carted away and so was the house that was there, and they built a brick place with a swimming pool,” Atkin told Stuff.

The new owner offloaded it to a Canadian man who sold it to a Chinese family, who demolished what was there and built a new home, with another swimming pool.

“But his wife came across here and didn’t like it, so they took that down, and they built another one.”



Now, another new owner is building the fifth house, while a stormwater runoff caused the recent spate of slips down the cliff.

Atkin heard they needed to build again because the fourth house was a leaky home.

During the latest build, seaside amblers have complained of dangerous debris falling onto the beach; in the past month, slips have brought down a wooden palette, a concrete-based fence post and a pohutukawa tree.

SUPPLIED Another was put up, but that didn’t stay very long either. Atkin said the owner’s wife didn’t like the design.

And locals are concerned the two houses – one has a deck hanging in mid-air – could come down in the future and have questioned why the properties were given resource consent to build.

Auckland Council has said it’s satisfied the buildings are not at risk.

Resource consents manager Ian Dobson said he found at least two building consents – in 1981 and 2012 – for the demolition of dwellings on the site.

“When the most recent application for resource consent was lodged in 2017, whatever structures that had existed on the site previously had been demolished. It is possible that there may have been three demolitions of dwellings in the last 40 years,” Dobson said.

Council staff could not locate any documents that specifically mentioned a 'no build' restriction, he said, although the site is subject to some foundation design restrictions.

Council staff could not locate any documents that specifically mentioned a ‘no build’ restriction, he said, although the site is subject to some foundation design restrictions.

Atkin said it was a shame the land was not snapped up by the council years ago.

“For a time, many people thought the council should have bought up that land and added it to the reserve,” she said.

“Everyone thought it would have been nice if clifftop had connected Browns Bay to Rothesay Bay, but it never happened.”