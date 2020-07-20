Auckland drought: North Island downpours provide little relief

Mayor Phil Goff says Watercare could have done better

Downpours in parts of the North Island have provided almost no relief for drought-stricken Auckland.

The thunderstorms that brought severe flooding to Northland and Coromandel on the weekend almost entirely missed Auckland’s biggest water catchment in the eastern Hunua Ranges.

A shift to a more southwesterly flow this week may also do the same, bringing rain only to the much smaller, and almost full, dams in the western Waitākere Ranges.

Despite dramatic weather in the upper North Island, Auckland’s drought-hit storage lakes have risen only slightly in the last fortnight and sit at 58.3 per cent full, compared with “normal” levels for this time of year of 82.8 per cent.

While more than 200mm of rain fell over 10 hours from Friday night in Northland, only half a millimetre fell in the Hunua Ranges catchment, which can hold 75 per cent of Auckland’s stored water.

Paul Shaw/Supplied Members of the Whangārei Flying Club snapped some photos of the Whangārei Falls looking muddier than usual.

“Northland and Coromandel bear the brunt under an easterly regime, but this shelters the Hunuas,” MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said.

“This last week has brought a lot of thin lines of thunderstorms, and those can happen anywhere.”

A change to a “more normal” southwesterly pattern might also bring little cheer on the drought front.

Yvonne Vaneveld/Stuff The small Waitākere Dam has been overflowing since early July.

“The Waitākeres will do better than the Hunuas,” Griffiths said.

The Waitākere Ranges dams hold only about one-fifth of the capacity of the Hunua dams, and two of the smaller ones are already overflowing.

The smallest of Auckland’s dams, the Waitākere Dam, has been spilling over for a week, and the slightly larger Upper Nihotupu Dam is overflowing into the much larger Lower Nihotupu, which is 83 per cent full.

Peter Rogers-Jenkins/supplied More than $100,000 worth of stock damage was caused by flooding at Mitre 10 Mega in Whangārei on Friday.

The small Upper Huia Dam is at 91 per cent, and when it spills will feed the larger Lower Huia which is 75 per cent full.

By contrast, the city’s biggest storage lake, behind the Mangatangi Dam in the Hunuas, has fallen over the past week from 57.3 per cent to 53 per cent full.

Restrictions banning most outdoor use of mains water have been in place since May after Auckland’s driest first-half year on record, and Watercare is scrambling to add additional supplies and sources.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Watercare’s plant at Tuakau handles 40 per cent of Auckland’s need, treating Waikato River water.

The next significant planned boost to supply will come later in August, when a new treatment plant will allow the daily take from the Waikato River to rise from 165 million litres a day to 175 million litres.

The river currently provides about 40 per cent of Auckland’s needs.

Apart from small local sources due to come online in Pukekohe and Papakura later in the year, rain and conservation will be needed to avert further restrictions until mid-2021.

Watercare then hopes to take a further 50 million litres a day from the river if a fast-tracked consent comes through, and once it has built the pumping and treatment plants to handle the extra volume.

Spring is also anticipated to be drier than normal.