Northland flood: Call for change after Moerewa homes fall victim to floods again

Moerewa residents clean up, again, after another flood.

When the floodwater came gushing up from underneath the floorboards, Skip Kidwell’s youngest moko feared their Northland home would wash away.

It was the first time the pre-schooler had witnessed a flood get that bad; she clung to her tupuna as the family evacuated late at night when another storm thrashed the region at the weekend.

Described as a once in 500-year rainfall event, it caused Waiharakeke Stream near Kaikohe to burst its banks and flood the small town of Moerewa.

SUPPLIED Skip Kidwell's house on Pembroke St in Moerewa was one of the worst affected.

Kidwell’s property, on Pembroke St, floods during every big storm, but it was the first time in years water got inside the house.

By morning, the water remained knee-deep. Two cars were submerged. Beds, clothes and electronics ruined. The washing machine and dryer stuffed.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Skip Kidwell and his family are now involved in the flood clean-up operation.

After two days of mopping up, throwing out and cleaning up, Kidwell and his family are counting the cost of the latest flood.

Unfortunately, he said, it’s something the community of Moerewa is used to – this is the sixth time a flood has caused severe damage at his home.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kidwell’s home was one of the worst affected by the flood in Moerewa.

SUPPLIED looding on Kingi Rd, Moerewa following massive deluge in Northland and Far North.

It’s the second washing machine Kidwell has replaced because of flood damage. The first time, Work and Income followed such a bureaucratic process to approve a replacement the community ended up providing for them, he said.

Despite the destruction and ongoing clean-up effort required, Kidwell and his family were all smiles. The kids enjoying the attention and the mahi.

So too his neighbours, who used the opportunity to dump waterlogged mattresses and silt-laden kitchenware into the skip outside Kidwell’s property.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The family are looking on the bright side after the flood.

SUPPLIED Homes in Moerewa are no stranger to flooding and the latest storm prompted a big clean-up operation.

It’s just what we do here, Kidwell said: “It’s paradise, but it doesn’t come easy”.

It’s made easier by a community that looks out for one another. However, this event has come at a difficult time – following a crippling drought and coronavirus.

The Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group said the storm had caused extensive damage across the region, which would be expensive to clean up.

NZTA Extensive and expensive: Flood damage to SH1 at Mangamuka Gorge, Northland.

SUPPLIED A resident wades through flood water in Moerewa following the weekend’s storms.

Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare said the Government had put $30,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Funding to support the Northland community.

Moerewa’s civil defence coordinator Mike Butler, 60, told Stuff it warmed his heart to see his close-knit community pitch in when it’s needed most.

Stranded tourists spent a night at the local church. Neighbours put up other neighbours. Kai was always on hand for those mopping up.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff ‘Something needs to change’: Mike Butler still cleaning up outside Ōtiria Marae.

Supplied Ōtiria Marae in Moerewa was under water after recent storms in Northland.

Butler said the co-ordinated response with Fire Emergency NZ, the Civil Defence and the council was one of the best he had seen.

However, Moerewa was experiencing too many flooding events, Butler said, a korero was necessary to ensure planning began to learn what happened and come up with ways to limit its impact.

“You can’t help mother nature, but something needs to change.”