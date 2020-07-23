Auckland, Wellington have lowest greenhouse gas emissions per capita

The economic powerhouses of Auckland and Wellington generate more wealth and fewer emissions per resident, according to new data.

Other regions of New Zealand have a significantly larger climate impact, without the economic activity to show for it.

The first comprehensive breakdown of greenhouse gas emissions by region, released on Thursday by Statistics New Zealand, compares climate pollution to population and GDP.

Southland has a per-capita greenhouse footprint eight times larger (57 tonnes) than that of Auckland (7 tonnes) or Wellington (6.9 tonnes). It also produces around nine times the pollution of the two larger regions, for every million dollars of economic activity generated.

Waikato was named New Zealand’s biggest greenhouse gas producer, with 13.7 million tonnes of output in 2018, 17 per cent of the country’s total. Canterbury made 15 per cent of the country’s emissions, and Auckland 14 per cent.

Together, those three regions – Waikato, Canterbury, and Auckland – were responsible for nearly half of the country’s climate pollution.

Auckland produced the most carbon dioxide, on account of manufacturing and car use by its large and growing population. On a per-capita basis, however, Auckland’s emissions were among the lowest. (Wellington just beat Auckland to claim lowest per-capita emissions).

Canterbury and other farming regions, such as Waikato, produced a large proportion of methane and nitrous oxide – gases associated with cows, sheep and fertiliser use.

Emissions were apportioned to the region where they happened. Waikato’s tally, for example, would include coal-fired emissions from the Huntly power station, even though the electricity is shared by other regions. As Statistics New Zealand pointed out when it released the data, the region where the emissions happened benefits from jobs and GDP associated with the activity.

The tallies include industry and agriculture, as well as what households produce. They record gross emissions, meaning regions don’t get credit for carbon-sucking forestry, which would have reduced the totals in areas such as Northland, Canterbury and Gisborne.

The data reveals most regions have been moving in the right direction – cutting emissions over the past decade.

MOST REGIONS CUT EMISSIONS

Between 2007 and 2018, two-thirds of regions reduced emissions.

But New Zealand’s total stayed roughly the same, because the other one-third of regions increased emissions.

Overall, this resulted in a drop of just over one percent in New Zealand’s total greenhouse gas emissions between 2007 and 2018.

The increases in pollution were concentrated in traditional farming regions, particularly in the South Island. While the North Island reduced its pollution by nearly 3m tonnes, the South Island’s pollution increased by nearly 2m tonnes.

That increase was primarily driven by dairy conversions in Canterbury. Canterbury’s increase of around 1.2m tonnes of greenhouse gases per year was the highest nationally, and equivalent to adding the West Coast’s entire footprint.

The largest proportional increase was in Bay of Plenty, driven by strong population growth.

The data shows strong economic activity is not necessarily linked with producing climate pollution.

Two of the largest cities, Auckland and Wellington, were the most efficient at making money for every tonne of gas produced. For each million dollars in GDP, Wellington emitted 92 tonnes of emissions and Auckland 99 tonnes. Southland, in contrast, created ten times that amount of emissions for every million dollars earned, while Gisborne, Taranaki and West Coast produced six times the two bigger cities’ footprints-per-million.

That’s not to say every region should, or could, become like Auckland and Wellington. The service industries – particularly government departments, head offices and financial services – in populous cities partly rely on economic activity elsewhere to power their lower-emissions economies.

Agriculture and heavy industries also provide much-needed export receipts, particularly since Covid-19 knocked out international tourism.

The regional break-down by Statistics New Zealand was the first of its kind and will be updated every year.

“This is the first comprehensive picture we have been able to develop to show where emissions are being produced in New Zealand and which regions are driving the changes,” said Statistics NZ environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley.

AUCKLAND

Share of emissions: 14.5 per cent

Carbon emissions for each million in GDP: 99 tonnes

Auckland managed to grow its population while decreasing its carbon output.

The region tops the ranks for economic activity, while coming third for emissions.

Car-reliance by its growing population was the big city’s Achilles’ heel.

A 25 per cent drop in emissions from producing goods (on the back of lower emissions from the electricity, gas, water and waste industries) was partly counteracted by rising emissions from households and the service industry.

The rise in household emissions was mostly due to a growing population and associated rising car use, burning more fuel, said Statistics NZ.

The result, overall, was a 7.8 per cent drop in emissions over the decade.

WELLINGTON

Share of emissions: 4.6 per cent

Carbon emissions for each million in GDP: 93 tonnes

The seat of government agencies, the Wellington region (which includes the Wairarapa) has the lowest per-person carbon footprint. Emissions have been falling since 2007, with the capital shearing 0.1m tonnes (roughly 3 per cent) off its annual total.

Wellington ranks second in the country for economic activity – but only ninth for emissions.

Across the region, households produce roughly the same greenhouse gas as farms and orchards. However, agricultural emissions have decreased in recent years, while the greenhouse gas emitted by households is on the rise. That’s unsurprising, as almost 58,000 people have shifted to the area since 2006.

CANTERBURY

Share of emissions: 15.2 per cent

Carbon emissions for each million in GDP: 316 tonnes

Growing numbers of dairy cows pushed Canterbury’s emissions up 11 per cent, Statistics NZ said.

The region had the country’s largest output of methane and nitrous oxide in 2018 – gases produced mainly by farming.

Canterbury was New Zealand’s second-highest emitter, but it also had the third largest GDP – a closer match than many regions.

Canterbury’s carbon emissions were also relatively high. The region is home to coal-fired milk boilers used to dry powder for export. Coal is extracted from South Island mines and sent to big processing plants such as Canterbury’s Clandeboye factory, which can burn 130,000 tonnes of coal each year.

WAIKATO

Share of emissions: 17.5 per cent

Carbon emissions for each million in GDP: 529 tonnes

The nation’s highest-emitting region, despite being only responsible for 8.4 per cent of GDP.

Agricultural gases – methane and nitrous oxide – contributed the majority. These emissions have been on the rise since 2007.

Household emissions in Waikato also rose 24 per cent over the decade. As in Auckland, the rise in household emissions was mainly from a growing population boosting car and truck use and petrol consumption, Statistics NZ said.

Waikato also has a high share of the nations’ electricity-generating emissions. The region is home to the largest thermal electricity station in the country and the coal mines powering it.

Depending on how frequently they’re run, the coal- and gas-burning generators at Huntly can produce more than 2m tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, according to Genesis Energy. This may change in the next few years, as Genesis turns down these dirty generators when new renewable energy becomes available.

While it came out on top for emissions, Waikato managed a small decrease over the decade of 2 per cent between 2007 and 2018. That’s because emissions from manufacturing dropped by nearly 0.75m tonnes of carbon dioxide.

BAY OF PLENTY

Share of emissions: 4.3 per cent

Carbon emissions for each million in GDP: 194 tonnes

The Bay of Plenty’s 11.9 per cent jump in emissions was the highest rise of any region in the country, mostly because of the region’s growing industry and population.

The Bay was the only part of the North Island to record an emissions spike. This growth was across the board – emissions from agriculture, manufacturing, service industries and households all increased.

The region is one of the fastest-growing in New Zealand, with an extra 51,000 people making it their home since 2006. That drove household emissions up 22 per cent, mainly from car use.

Electricity, gas, water and waste services were behind much of the region’s increasing emissions, Statistics NZ said. The Bay is home to many of the country’s geothermal electricity plants. Although the power generated is renewable, it can release trace amounts of greenhouse emissions.

SOUTHLAND

Share of emissions: 7.3 per cent

Carbon emissions for each million in GDP: 902 tonnes

With an annual carbon footprint of more than 57 tonnes of carbon dioxide per person, Southlanders are the country’s highest per-capita emitters. The majority comes from farming, which pumps out the equivalent of 3m tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Southland also has emissions-intensive industries, from its milk-processing plants to the aluminium smelter. Rio Tinto’s decision to close the smelter will significantly decrease the area’s emissions.

Southland’s emissions footprint grew 6.2 per cent from 2007, driven fairly evenly by agriculture and manufacturing.

Households bucked this trend, with a small decrease in emissions, even as the population grew by nearly 7000.

WEST COAST

Share of emissions: 1.6 per cent

Carbon emissions for each million in GDP: 664 tonnes

Despite its diminutive share of the country’s total emissions, the West Coast has the country’s third-highest carbon footprint per capita. In 2018, 38.1 tonnes of greenhouse gas was produced on the West Coast for each person who lives there.

The biggest share of the region’s emissions is carbon dioxide, with methane second. It has the country’s highest number of coal mines, with the majority exported.

West Coast’s emissions stayed almost static between 2007 and 2018, dropping 0.8 per cent.

TARANAKI

Share of emissions: 7.1 per cent

Carbon emissions for each million in GDP: 626 tonnes

Taranaki had the second-largest per capita carbon footprint in the country, with the equivalent of 46.1 tonnes of carbon dioxide produced for each resident during 2018. The good news is Taranaki’s tally is shrinking. The region shaved 11 per cent off its annual footprint since 2007 (0.7 tonnes).

Agriculture and manufacturing were responsible for most of the emissions savings. Those industries dominate the region’s emissions. Government legislation banning oil and gas exploration, which will impact Taranaki’s economy and emissions, was passed in late 2018 – the same year as the latest emissions data, and too late to show up in these figures. That suggests Taranaki’s footprint will fall further as it transitions from an economy heavily reliant on fossil fuel production.

Household emissions dropped a fraction – not a bad result considering the region has gained 13,434 new residents since 2006.

How they calculated the numbers:

To model regional emissions, Statistics NZ used the data from the 2018 Ministry for the Environment’s greenhouse gas inventory, which is produced annually, and its own regional agricultural, economic, transport and fuel sales statistics.

The calculations use gross emissions, rather than net. This means any emissions from converting land or planting carbon-absorbing trees isn’t captured. The estimates also don’t include international aviation or shipping emissions.

The breakdown covers residents’ emissions activities, even where a resident is outside their region. For example, the emissions from an Aucklander driving in Waikato are included in Auckland’s count. The emissions from electricity generation are included in the tallies of the region the power station is situated in.

The estimates standardise all types of greenhouse gas (for example, methane and nitrous oxide) into equivalent tonnes of carbon dioxide, using the same method as reports by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The agency plans to release regional emissions models annually, after the release of the national inventory.