NZ First: from 'greenest party' to bashing Kiwibank's climate stance

ANALYSIS: At the start of the week, NZ First leader Winston Peters described his party as the “greenest in Parliament” during his campaign launch. By the end of the week, MP Shane Jones was bagging Kiwibank’s “woke” decision to cease business with companies extracting coal, oil and gas. Reeling from the whiplash, Stuff analyses NZ First’s positions on key climate issues.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

This time last year, the coalition Government looked set to introduce two policies to curb New Zealand’s ever-increasing transport emissions: the feebate scheme (officially called the Clean Car Discount) alongside emissions standards for imported vehicles (known as the Clean Car Standard).

Around the time of the consultation, Peters defended the scheme on the radio, pointing out the fees would not apply to the 400,000 utes already in the country, only new imports.

Since then, NZ First, sensing there were gains to be made from rural communities’ disdain for the scheme, killed the feebate idea in February. Debate continued on the emissions standards, but the party squashed that idea earlier this month. It appears NZ First isn’t phased by the 15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide spewed out by cars and trucks each year.

With little progress in the decarbonisation of the government fleet, the coalition Government has failed to muster a single policy this term that substantively addresses this significant – and growing – source of greenhouse gas.

LIGHT RAIL

During the 2017 election campaign, Jacinda Ardern pledged to construct a light rail service between Auckland’s Britomart station and the airport. She’d hoped to have the first section built by 2021.

While the Greens supported the idea, NZ First publicly baulked at the cost, which ranged from $6 billion to as high as $20b.

The NZ Transport Agency was tipped to oversee the project. However, the Government was then approached by NZ Infra, representing the NZ Super Fund and a Canadian pension fund. The group offered to build the line, in exchange for the Government repaying the cash plus a little bit extra (under a public-private partnership) once the service opened.

The three parties debated the two options, but came to no agreement at the final Cabinet meeting before the election. The project was punted to the next Parliamentary term. At his recent campaign launch, Peters confirmed the party had halted the project “because sunlight and fiscal sense demanded it”.

There may also have been a little retribution involved, after NZ First’s signature project to shift Auckland's port to Northland suffered the same fate. Jones has admitted he'd happily axe Auckland light rail completely if his party ended up in coalition with National following the election.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images NZ First’s Winston Peters and Shane Jones have aligned with Labour and the Greens on funding trees and regional rail.

HEAVY RAIL

On regional rail however, NZ First finds common ground with Labour and the Greens. In two successive Budgets, over $2b in funding has been shunted to the country’s train network. In 2019, more than $700m was allocated to new locomotives and wagons as well as upgraded tracks. This year, the post-pandemic Budget sent another $660m to KiwiRail to boost train services on top of $400m towards the purchase of two new hybrid ferries.

Rural rail is also regularly a recipient of cash from the Provincial Growth Fund, one of the key initiatives of the NZ First-Labour coalition and headed by Jones. But while one of the purposes of the $3b fund is to help the country “meet climate change commitments”, emissions-intensive projects aren’t excluded, with plenty of cash supporting airport expansions.

TREE PLANTING

NZ First also sees eye to eye with its coalition partner on permanent native and exotic forests, which suck up carbon. The $480m One Billion Trees programme is funded out of Shane Jones’ Provincial Growth Fund. The minister has staunchly defended the initiative, and earned the ire of farmers (concerned that carbon farming could lead to rural ghost towns) by labelling them “rednecks”.

On top, Budget 2020 is likely to be the most tree-friendly spend-up in the country’s history. More than $1b was allocated to a “green jobs” fund to plant trees, restore wetlands and control pests on public and private land.

MAARTEN VAN DEN HEUVEL/UNSPLASH The science supports replacing meat with plant-based foods to cut your carbon – but Shane Jones bristled at the idea.

AGRICULTURAL EMISSIONS

Right from the beginning of the coalition, NZ First signalled it would oppose any carbon price that would meaningfully hit the wallets of farmers. The party’s coalition agreement with Labour set a baseline that, should agriculture enter the emissions trading scheme, the taxpayer would pick up 95 per cent of the tab.

In a surprise move last year, the Government offered the sector a reprieve of five years, in exchange for developing a method to measure and price the emissions (minus any carbon-sucking trees) produced on farms. At the announcement, Peters said the plan showed politicians had “listened to farmers”.

The resulting He Waka Eke Noa partnership between government and the farming industry will be one of the policies Peters alluded to when he told supporters the party acts as “an accelerator for great ideas and a handbrake for bad ones”.

Still, the arrangement requires farmers to start moving. Insufficient progress could result in the agricultural sector being forced into the emissions trading scheme as soon as 2022.

Jones is also opposed to even the suggestion people cut back on high-emissions meat and dairy to reduce their carbon footprint. After the point was made in an educational resource for Kiwi students, Jones derided the idea as a “gospel of absolutism” advanced by activists who saw “their perspective was the only perspective”.

GREEN BANKING

Jones took a similarly dim view of Kiwibank’s decision this week to cease offering banking services to companies that extract fossil fuels. Coal, oil and gas producers were on a longer list of “irresponsible” businesses – the bank (which is part of a state-owned group) has also chosen not to provide service to casinos, tobacco companies and palm oil producers.

Kiwibank’s responsible banking policies are a step up from the divestment movement, where investment funds (including ACC’s) remove their cash from emissions-intensive companies.

Accusing the bank’s board of favouring “mung bean activists”, Jones told them to “get out of the pulpit”. He said it was the Government’s job, not banks, to regulate the harms that companies and industries create.