Street of Port Waikato houses could be washed away in decades, erosion map predicts

Houses on the sea front at Port Waikato in 2019. Since then, Green's house (far right) has been condemned.

A “shocking” image shows Port Waikato’s shoreline could obliterate seafront properties if current rates of erosion continue between the next 20 to 50 years.

But people will still be able to move properties or construct them further back from the encroaching sea under a new council proposal.

One homeowner was “shocked and disturbed” by the image, but said he still intends to live out his retirement at Sunset Beach.

The Port Waikato community is constantly threatened by erosion.

READ MORE:

* Council warns people away from Port Waikato beach as high waves expected

* Council resolve on Port Waikato 'retreat' plan erodes after surge of criticism

* Port Waikato home owners want answers as erosion claims their land



MARK TAYLOR / STUFF NZ Coastal erosion is threatening the seaside homes of Port Waikato (This video was first published in September, 2019).

In 2019, the council ruled two houses on Ocean View Road unsafe and the surf club was demolished.

And since 2007, the shoreline at the houses and surf club has retreated about 50 metres, coastal scientist Jim Dahm said.

Under the draft district plan, people on the seafront at Ocean View Rd are partly coded in the high hazard risk zone for erosion and partly in the erosion coastal sensitivity zone.

Any building consent needs a coastal hazard assessment looking at the effects of climate change.

The new policy would allow for managed retreat: people can demolish their existing home and construct a new one further back.

WAIKATO DISTRICT COUNCIL REPORT A map shows what could happen to Port Waikato if erosion continues.

In the high risk zone, anything they build must be similar size to their previous home, and it must be relocatable.

That’s a reversal of the council’s first draft of the new district plan, which barred any construction in the high risk zone.

But buried deep within the policy is a report from coastal scientist Jim Dahm, with a map of possible shoreline change.

The shoreline intrudes at different levels depending on varying rates of erosion between the next 5 to 50 years, eating at the front and back sections on Ocean View Rd.

“Even with average erosion rates as low as 1.5 metres per year, erosion could extend considerably landward into the township over the next century,” Dahm states in the report.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Port Waikato is vulnerable to erosion, a house and surfclub had to be demolished there in 2019.

Homeowner Wayne Green said he was shocked and disturbed by the map.

“In 20 years the sea would be through our new proposed building.

“I think there would be some pretty horrified people in the community if they saw this.”

Green and his wife Robyn have two properties at 7 and 9 Ocean View Road, in the proposed high risk hazard zone.

Number 7 was demolished last year after a storm took out four metres at the section’s front.

He is currently constructing another, relocatable house over the two properties, further back from the cliff edge.

Stuff Wayne and Robyn Green. Wayne said he was "shocked and disturbed" by a map of potential erosion, which puts the sea through his new house in 20 years.

“I want to retire at Port Waikato, I want the rest of my life. I’m 62, so hopefully I have another 25-30 years there.”

Having bought and demolished two homes at Port Waikato, he doesn’t want to demolish a third.

“I’ll drag it down the road somewhere and put it on a piece of land.’’

Green said he doesn’t worry too much about erosion, because it’s something out of his control.

“I’m involved in a community group that’s trying to slow the erosion down, but the ultimate thing will be retreat.

“I do worry about investing a lot of money building a new property there that can potentially end up in the ocean in less than 20 years.”

Dahm said he did not want to sensationalise the map.

“We can’t assume current rates of erosion will continue, that’s just one of a wide range of possibilities.

“We just literally don’t know what’s going to happen in the future there.”

Port Waikato goes through periods where sand movement builds up and retreats, eroding the shoreline.

“Since 1940 [the shoreline near the township] has first gone seaward almost 100 metres, and in recent years it’s eroded [the shore] quite rapidly.”

Dahm didn't think recent rapid erosion was caused by climate change, but said future sea level rise, and greater frequency or severity of storms, would make it worse.

Tom Lee/Stuff Coastal scientist Jim Dahm said the Port Waikato shoreline has retreated 50 metres since 2007, but it was hard to predict how much erosion would continue.

Waikato District Council maintains the managed retreat policy keeps residents safer than the existing district plan, which doesn’t have any restrictions on development in Port Waikato.

Referring to properties on the front, council planning and policy manager Jim Ebenhoh said: “We are trying to prevent further development going into hazardous areas.”

The council’s building control team assesses when a property becomes too unsafe to live in.

Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson said the community hopes the erosion will reverse itself.

When asked whether the council should even allow construction there, Sanson said people had to judge the situation for themselves.

“You’ve got to realise this is private property, so until people’s property is eroded away to a point where it’s unsafe to allow them to build, we are suggesting people can build on the same footprint but it needs to be movable, so it’s not a total loss in the event of continuous erosion.”

People can submit on the council’s proposed district plan until Wednesday September 23.