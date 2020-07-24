Proposed Tarras airport likely to bring soaring emissions

The proposed Tarras airport could create tens of thousands of tonnes of extra carbon dioxide a year – at a time the world must drastically cut back to limit the impact of climate change.

This week, Christchurch Airport announced it had purchased 750 hectares of land near Tarras, in Central Otago, on which it planned to build an airport. The facility would have a 2.2-kilometre runway, capable of servicing domestic and international jet planes.

Globally, the aviation industry produces more than 2 per cent of all carbon emissions each year – in comparison, the population of Australia produces about 1.3 per cent.

Based on regular services from major domestic airports such as Auckland and Christchurch alongside planes from Australia a few times a week, flights in and out of the airport would pump tens of thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, Stuff has calculated.

READ MORE:

* Physicist Shaun Hendy maps the lows, highs and sleepless buses of a no-fly year

* Coronavirus could teach us how to mitigate climate change

* Travel by plane and you might get 'flight shamed'. This worries airlines



Christchurch Airport, which is owned by Christchurch ratepayers and Kiwi taxpayers, said measuring carbon is “important and necessary”.

However, the company has not undertaken any detailed assessment of the emissionsthe proposed facility would produce, strategy and sustainability general manager Rhys Boswell said​.

“It is simply too early to do so. All we have done is buy some farm land to open up the possibility for an airport in this region.”

The airport’s next step is to reach out to the Tarras township, he said.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Tarras, a small town in Central Otago, is the site of a proposed airport that may be built and run by Christchurch Airport.

A new airport could increase the total visitors to the region and consequently emissions, University of Auckland physicist Shaun Hendy​ said.

“I’m sure [the airport] will be imagining that, other than just soaking up and competing with other airports, they’ll make new market opportunities.”

Hendy said airports are not yet seeing climate change as a threat to their business.

“If the world’s going to avert dangerous warming – and we’re running out of time to even hit 1.5 degrees Celsius – we’re going to have to see the price of carbon increase, which is going to have a significant effect on airfares.”

He also expects the “flight shame” phenomenon, popularised by young activist Greta Thunberg, will increasingly impact travellers’ decisions.

Supplied An indicative map of the proposed location of the new airport near the town of Tarras. The site borders State Highway 8.

Videoconferencing is unlikely to replace business travel entirely – and may even stimulate trips – but people have become increasingly comfortable with the tech during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All these factors should cause airlines and airports to rethink their projections, Hendy said.

Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner Amanda Larsson​ said Covid-19 could create a “mindset shift” for travellers.

Some communities, here and abroad, were also campaigning against new airports or airport extensions because of climate change concerns, Larsson said.

“We would be wise to consider how we might diversify our economy away from a reliance on international travel.”

Larsson said Christchurch ratepayers (who own 75 per cent of the airport) might be surprised by the move.

“We know we need to invest in a transition to a low-carbon society to protect our future generations.”

Recent changes to the Resource Management Act, which now requires councils to consider climate change when granting consents, could mean the airport may never become a reality, she said.

Although the airport company could ensure the terminal building was highly energy efficient and powered by renewable energy, aviation is reliant on the heavy use of fossil fuels and will be for many years, Larsson said.

Massey University’s Robert McLachlan​ said the airport buildings’ carbon footprint would be much smaller than the emissions produced by the inbound airlines.

“All the sustainability buzzwords from… this new proposal are just rubbish. The airports want growth and the airlines fight attempts to reduce their emissions.”

Acting Christchurch mayor Andrew Turner​ said he looked forward to hearing how the airport development could benefit the whole South Island.