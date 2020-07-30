Auckland drought: No relief in August forecast with only showers ahead

Drone footage of the Hays Creek Dam in Hūnua that Watercare plans to recommission as part of a range of measures to help address the city's water shortages.

Hopes for a surprise end to Auckland’s water supply woes have not been helped by the latest medium-term weather forecast.

Auckland’s Watercare had said forecasts for a drier-than-normal spring had been “softening”, but a forecast for August shows a mix of “normal” and “showers” which may not fall in the right places.

The city’s supply dams are nearly 29 per cent below normal and restrictions banning most outdoor use of mains water are likely to remain through to mid next year after a record drought.

An almost-as-dry first six months in 2019 ended abruptly with solid rainfall from August to November, but the forecast for spring continues to be drier than normal.

READ MORE:

* Aucklanders warned to prepare for winds of up to 110kmh, with risk of tornados

* Auckland drought: Storms provide little relief for depleted dams

* Auckland drought: Outdoor cleaners say water restrictions are costing jobs



Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram said several more weeks of medium-term forecasts would give a clearer picture of the prospects for spring – the best chance to top up storage lakes which are currently 59.7 per cent full.

Watercare said the latest four-week forecast pointed to “decent rain” reaching the Waitākere and Hunua catchments around Sunday, then becoming drier, with uncertainty over the location and timing of showers.

NIWA on Thursday released its August-October outlook which in a single forecast for the upper North Island, tipped rainfall more likely to be normal (40 per cent chance) or above normal (35 per cent chance).

However, the outlook does not relate to the very specific localities where Auckland needs rainfall to land.

Auckland is accelerating $224 million of capital works over the next year to re-commission two smaller supply sources – a bore and a dam – and boost the take from the Waikato River.

Watercare/Supplied Auckland's Wairoa Dam on July 23 at 54 per cent full. It can hold about 10 per cent of the region's storage capacity.

The treatment plant taking water from the Waikato River is running at full capacity and delivering nearly 40 per cent of Auckland's needs at present.

Watercare is currently taking up to 165 million litres a day from the river – 150m covered by its normal resource consent, and the balance permitted in winter when river levels are high enough.

That will rise to 175 million litres a day when increased pump capacity is ready in about a month, and other consents being processed could lift that to 225m litres by mid-2021.

The Tuakau treatment plant, on which Auckland is now dependent, suffered two failures in the past month, one of them when a car collided with a power pole that carries electricity to the site.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Waikato’s Water Treatment Plant.

Watercare's head of servicing and consents Mark Bourne told the council company’s board that both outages – the second due to equipment failure - were brief and reduced output only by half.

“Counties Power is looking at undergrounding the supply to avoid that car versus pole risk,” Bourne told a board meeting.

Watercare is also stepping up efforts to reduce water loss through leaks on its network, which amount to about 13 per cent of treated water – a figure it says is low by industry standards.

The company had created four zones, the leakiest of which was Maungakiekie where a first “sweep” had located leaks of around 1 million litres a day, and a second sweep found a smaller volume.

Jaduram told the board if it wanted to reduce the losses by a bigger percentage that would involve “renewing the assets” which would cost what he described as “serious dollars”.