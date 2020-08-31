SH1 upgrade: Wider motorway can lower emissions — David Parker

The Ministry for the Environment advised the Government not to fast-track the upgrade of State Highway 1, because it could increase carbon emissions.

But the Papakura-to-Drury upgrade was fast-tracked anyway, after the Government received contrary advice from the New Zealand Transport Agency, Environment Minister David Parker told Stuff.

Road transport is New Zealand’s fastest-growing source of climate pollution, with a new Statistics NZ report this week revealing transport makes up 37 per cent of New Zealand households’ emissions.

NZTA told the Government the upgrade was going to happen regardless, so fast-tracking it wouldn’t make climate pollution any worse than it was already going to be.

“What it does is bring forward the timing of a roading project that is going to be built anyway, so on balance the Government thought, and I thought, that it should be included in the fast-track,” said Parker.

“You can argue that if there’s less traffic congestion [there're lower emissions].”

The argument was dismissed by Greenpeace, which pointed to overseas studies suggesting adding more roads only encourages more traffic.

“Studies show that road expansions induce more car use and increase congestion,” said climate campaigner Amanda Larsson. “The idea that expanding roads frees up traffic just doesn't play out in reality.”

“Combined with the fact that there are still no incentives for people to buy low-emissions or electric cars in New Zealand, expanding roads means more pollution,” said Larsson.

Monique Ford/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker says fast-tracking the SH1 upgrade won’t raise New Zealand’s emissions.

Widening the congested stretch of motorway is one of 11 priority projects aimed at boosting jobs after Covid-19.

Documents released to Greenpeace under the Official Information Act, seen by Stuff, show environment officials put the project on their ‘do not recommend’ list when the Government was mulling which options to go for.

“This is a significant roading project and has significant environmental risks,” the ministry said.

It raised a similar objection to an upgrade of Mill Road near Papakura, to ease SH1 congestion, noting the area south of Auckland had large, greenfields housing developments underway, and people in the area were already low users of public transport.

Upgrading Mill Road “has potential to lock in greenhouse gas emissions that are contrary to New Zealand’s climate change objectives,” it said.

At some point, the ministry appears to have been told that some kind of roading project was on the cards, and advised that, if the Government was going to include a roading project, it should choose either SH1 or Mill Rd. Fast-tracking SH1 was deemed the lowest environmental risk, because it was due to start construction in 2021 anyway.

Franklin-County-News Drury is home to several new housing developments, including this one, and the area has low public transport use.

Environment officials added that Auckland Transport’s top future priority was upgrading rail to the area so “public transport could play a much greater role in meeting the travel needs of the south.”

Asked if progressing rail was more urgent for Drury, Parker told Stuff, “we need both, we need better rail links but also State Highway 1 to the south to be improved, which is currently congested.”

Electrification of Papakura to Pukekohe’s rail, south of the Drury area, was also included in the fast-track list.

But Larsson and other campaigners say spending is still weighted to roads

“While we've seen some good investment in rail, cycling and public transport, this Government is still spending a huge amount more on roading [and] they've missed a real opportunity to invest in sustainable transport.”

Other than the 11 priority projects, others can go to a panel to be fast-tracked under the Covid recovery law.

The documents show the Ministry also recommended a blanket exclusion from the fast-track process of mining projects, and projects that required building infrastructure to burn fossil fuels, for electricity or industrial heat. This exclusion does not appear to have made it into the final bill.

Previously-released briefings showed officials were concerned the fast-track criteria didn’t include a climate bottom line, meaning the once-in-a-generation spending boost could lock New Zealand on a high-emissions path.

The Climate Change Commission has expressed similar worries, telling the Government the fast-track bill was too weak on climate protections, and all funded projects should have to climate-friendly principles, such as those the commission had previously outlined.

Under the fast-track law, the Environment Minister – Parker – can take climate impacts into account when deciding whether to refer a proposal to a panel for fast-tracking. One of the criteria is whether the proposal "contributes to New Zealand’s efforts to mitigate climate change, including accelerating New Zealand’s transition to a low-emissions economy." Resilience to climate impacts is also on the list of considerations.

However, those criteria do not appear on the bottom line list of things fast tracked proposals must not do.

– additional reporting by Thomas Coughlan.