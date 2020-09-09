Watercare given consent to take extra 100 million litres a day from Waikato River

Watercare says the consent for more water will allow it to invest in more treatment facilities.

In the grip of an unprecedented drought, Watercare has been granted consent to take an extra 100 million litres a day from the Waikato River.

Watercare said the Waikato Regional Council’s decision, which came on Wednesday evening, means it can now move on with investing to increase its water treatment capacity.

With the river currently above median flow, Watercare already has consents to take 175 million litres a day (MLD) from the river, which is the maximum its Waikato Water Treatment Plant in Tuakau can currently treat and deliver.

An application Watercare lodged in May for an additional 100 MLD has now been granted by the regional council.

It enables Watercare to take the extra water between May and September (inclusive), and at other times of the year when the river is above median flow.

The Waikato Regional Council has also granted the consent under which Watercare can use the 25 MLD shared by Hamilton City Council.

David White/Stuff Watercare is grappling with severe drought. Pictured are the parched banks of the Lower Nihotupu Dam, Parau.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram said while the 100 MLD application was lodged in May this year, work to prepare the application began in November 2019.

“We lodged the application for a seasonal take of 100 MLD to give us confidence to invest in infrastructure that will enable us to treat more water from the Waikato River.

“With this consent in place, we are able to move full-steam-ahead with building an additional treatment plant on our existing site in Tuakau.”

Waikato Regional Council chief executive Vaughan Payne said the agreement was “a real example of local solutions being created by local people”.

“My staff have been working closely with Watercare on a workable resolution since late last year. It’s good to see Watercare engaging well with tangata whenua, which has enabled this significant progress to be made in line with two actions identified in the relationship agreement.”

The consent covering the 25 MLD allocation Hamilton City Council is sharing with Watercare on a temporary basis means Watercare can continue to treat up to 175 MLD at the current plant year-round, regardless of the river flow.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Aerial view of Hamilton CBD and the Waikato River.

Payne said a robust process has been followed in preparing this consent.

“We needed to agree a process which would give the public and other water users confidence that Watercare’s agreement with Hamilton City Council didn’t result in more water being used than was actually available.”

Jaduram said the agreement with Hamilton City Council was particularly valuable to Aucklanders in the short-term, as the city recovers from this year’s drought.

“Our total dam storage level is currently 67 per cent, where normally it would be nearing 90 per cent at this time of year. We are working hard to bring on new water sources for Auckland by Christmas. To be able to use the extra 25 MLD from Hamilton City Council regardless of river flow puts us in a strong position over summer, when water consumption traditionally goes up.”

In June, Auckland Council made a move to have a 2013 consent for an extra 200 million litres a day fast-tracked through Parliament, upsetting the regional council, Waikato River Authority and local iwi.

However, an agreement in principle was reached at the beginning of July, after the city’s application for more water from the river languished 100th in a queue.

Auckland politicians began their diplomatic mission over the role of the Waikato River in solving the drought-hit city's immediate and longer-term needs for water in mid-June.