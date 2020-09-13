Auckland drought: Watercare reviews outdoor restrictions as warmer months begin

Aucklanders may be able to wash their cars and run through sprinklers this summer as Watercare reviews the current restrictions.

But it comes as the drought continues with little rainfall on the cards and the region’s dams 20 per cent lower than they would normally be for this time of year.

Auckland's second-largest water storage lake at the Upper Maungatawhiri Dam in the Hunua Ranges, at just 49 per cent full during drought.

On Sunday, Watercare said its total water storage was 67.51 per cent. Its average for this time of year was 89 per cent.

Just 0.5 millimetres of rain fell in the Hūnua Ranges on Saturday, and nothing fell in the Waitākeres.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram said he appreciated how much water Aucklanders had been conserving and asked that activities such as shorter showers and only running the dishwasher when it was full, continued.

The stage 1 restrictions, which have been in place since May, prohibit the residential use of outdoor hoses and water-blasters.

But Jaduram said those restrictions were currently being reviewed.

“We are very aware of the fact that as we get into spring and summer, especially with daylight savings coming towards the end of the month, that Aucklanders will want to actually enjoy the weather and things they would like to do outdoors.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram.

“We are very conscious of that, we appreciate that, and we are looking at what we could do.”

Jaduram said water storage isn’t the only issue, and the weather forecast and predicted rainfall needed to be looked at.

MetService and NIWA were predicting spring to be on the dry side, Jaduram said, so the company needed to look at ways to combat that.

“The forecast for rainfall is what has been of concern to us.”

Just last week, the Waikato Regional Council granted consent for Watercare to take an extra 100 million litres of water per day from the Waikato River.

Waikato Regional Council has granted consent for Watercare to take an extra 100 million litres of water per day from the Waikato River.

It enables Watercare to take the extra water between May and September (inclusive), and at other times of the year when the river is above median flow.

New water treatment plants in Papakura and Pukekohe were also being built that would help increase water supply.

“The savings made by Aucklanders and the augmentation that we are doing is putting us in a good space.”

But Jaduram said if the lack of rainfall continued, Auckland could see water restrictions until next autumn.

A weather event – such as Northland’s one in a 500-year event would solve all problems, he said.

Despite 90 per cent storage being the norm in other years, Jaduram said Watercare had given itself a goal of getting the storage levels up to 75 per cent by the end of October.

Having water supplied from other avenues meant the dams didn’t need to be as full, and he was confident the goal would be reached, he said.