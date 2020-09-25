Parliament to install solar panels in bid to cut carbon, climate minister announces

James Shaw announces major New Zealand companies will now have to report on climate change risk.

Solar panels and LED lighting are to be installed at the Beehive as the Government takes action to cut its carbon footprint.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Shaw said solar panels will be installed to improve energy efficiency.

Solar panels and LED lighting will be installed at parliament.

“When the Zero Carbon Bill passed with unanimous support last year, most people would have expected that parliament go another step and work to cut its own emissions,” Shaw said.

“On top of the huge progress this Government has made to tackle the climate crisis, parliament is leading by example and upgrading to use more clean energy.”

Shaw confirmed Parliamentary Services will receive funding through the clean-powered public service fund to install the solar panels and LED lighting.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw made the announcement on Friday.

Doing so would reduce parliament’s carbon emissions by about 1690 tonnes over the next 10 years.

Shaw said “huge progress” had been made over the last three years to move New Zealand to net-zero carbon emissions. Progress continues on transport, clean energy and buildings.

“We [also have] in place some of the world’s most ambitious climate targets, and made policy and institutional changes to help bend the curve of our emissions downward.

“Parliament will now be able to make a meaningful contribution towards making this happen.”

As well at the $1.3 million provided through the clean-powered public service fund, Parliamentary Services would contribute $960,000 from its own budget to have the LED lighting installed.