Sir David Attenborough gets attention from Royals and 4 million others on Instagram

Sir David Attenborough's new Instagram page has prompted a call to action from architect George Clarke, who wants to mark the environmentalist's May 8 birthday with special projects.

In just three days, the world’s leading environmentalist, Sir David Attenborough, has clocked up 4.1 million followers on Instagram. And that’s with just four posts to date, including, today, an amusing anecdote told to Michael Palin (see below) and a meeting with Prince William and his family.

The naturalist and historian invited Prince William to an outdoor screening of his new film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, and the photos of the rest of the family were taken after the event. They all share a passion for protecting the natural world.

When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark – the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (“big tooth”)

Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have to grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

And in another recent development, architect George Clarke of Amazing Spaces, who is also passionate about the environment and calls Sir David “my all-time hero”, came up with an action plan: “The guy is just incredible. He’s greater than any Rock Star, Hollywood Actor or Prime Minister.

“I love the way he joins Instagram, puts out one post and gets over 3 million views and 1.4 million followers in about an hour!!! Truly amazing! (Not that he’ll care about the number of views or followers...way too cool for that!) The powers at be need to WAKE UP TODAY and act on his every word!!”

Clarke has now gone further than that first post. He is calling for Sir David’s birthday on May 8 to become officially “Attenborough Day”, in recognition of his lifelong work and passion.

There’s a plan behind the idea – Clarke has suggested that celebrating the day would involve everyone making an “Attenborough Resolution (AR)” (“one we don’t break like our New Year’s resolutions”). And that resolution should be a commitment that benefits wildlife and the environment.

Clarke already has his Attenborough Resolution worked out for May 8 next year, when Sir David turns 95.

He will be planting 95 trees in honour of Sir David’s 95th birthday, and adding another tree every year thereafter.

“That’s my AR1,” he said. “I’m 100 per cent doing it! Even if the Attenborough Resolution idea doesn’t catch on with everyone else I’m still going to do it...and I will every year. I hope he doesn’t mind.”

‘MY FACE ON HER THIGH’

The latest Instagram post from Sir David, today, presents an amusing anecdote in a chat with comedian and travel documentary-maker Michael Palin. Sir David recalls a tramp in Borneo, up Mount Kinabalu, when he was approached by two girls coming down, who recognised him.

One of the girls said “I want to show you something”. “She lifted up....(her clothes) and revealed a tattoo of my face on her upper, outer thigh,” says Sir David. “You may laugh.”

To which Palin replies: Full marks there, David. That’s unbeatable.”

And just now there’s a new Instagram post from Sir David, showing himself and Prince William his new film.