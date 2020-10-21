Without NZ First, will Labour hit the gas on electric cars?

After a decisive win for Labour, “feebates” for electric vehicles and a fossil-fuelled car ban could appear on the new Government's agenda, experts suggest.

In the lead-up to the election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced several policies to cut transport emissions. She pledged $50 million to buy electric buses and reaffirmed her support for the Clean Car Standard, a policy nixed by NZ First. But apart from mentioning her own low-carbon Hyundai Ioniq in the debates, Ardern had little to say on electric cars.

Even so, Motor Industry Association chief executive David Crawford​ thinks the election night results could incentivise Labour to ramp up efforts to decarbonise the country’s cars.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Electric vehicles should be a priority of the next government

* With new tech, the world can limit warming to 2C

* Lobby group wants 250,000 EVs on road in five years



The Clean Car Standards emissions policy seems a shoo-in, without NZ First in a position to kill it. The ministry has done the legwork for the proposal, which would require vehicle importers to reduce the average emissions of vehicles arriving into the country.

Treasury estimated the policy could save 5.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. But that’s only about a third of the greenhouse emissions the country pumps out every year on the roads.

Crawford views the proposed emissions standard (an average of 105 grams per kilometre) as “impossible to meet”, though he expects the legislation to pass this term.

The association is keener to see the “feebate” scheme resurface. The plan, supported by the Greens but opposed by NZ First, would make it cheaper to buy electric and low-emissions cars and more expensive to buy gas guzzlers.

Chris Harrowell/Stuff To promote electric vehicle uptake, the next Government could introduce emissions standards and the feebate. Will it?

Greenpeace climate campaigner Amanda Larsson​ also thought Labour could revive the feebate idea, which it supported in the previous term, especially if it came to an agreement with the Green Party.

“Labour didn’t want to rock any boats because I think they realised people feel very shaken by Covid-19… But I think Labour underestimated people’s appetite for making something good out of the Covid recovery.”

Because of that, Labour’s campaign promises on transport “tiptoed in the right direction” but were unambitious and would make little impact, Larsson said. “I haven’t seen much from Labour that is going to help people make their next car electric.”

Crawford said a sales ban on new fossil-fuelled cars could be floated in the next term. “We suspect Labour will look to make some decisions on indicating when a ban on ‘pure’ internal combustion engine vehicles will come into place.”

Such a ban would be “problematic” to implement before 2035, Crawford said.

Rather than individual policies, Drive Electric chairman Mark Gilbert​ would prefer a decarbonisation plan for the whole transport sector. “The thing I’m expecting to see is some political will. New Zealand’s talked a good talk… but then we don’t actually do the doing bit.”

From 2025, European nations will start to ban fossil-fuelled vehicles. Without a plan, we could become a dumping ground for used cars, Gilbert said.

“Instead of promising this and tweaking that… it actually needs a wider conversation, bring in all the stakeholders and develop a good plan,” he said. “It does need to be bipartisan… It’s got to go through as swimmingly as the Zero Carbon Act.”

In the campaign, Labour touted its low emissions vehicles contestable fund, which gives money to projects such as new charging stations.

The party also pledged to make the national electricity grid 100 per cent renewable by the end of the decade, which will result in electric cars running on lower-emissions power. Aside from emissions to manufacture them, electric vehicles in New Zealand produce about 25 grams of carbon dioxide every kilometre, from electricity (which is about 80 per cent renewable, on average). A fully renewable grid could take this figure close to zero.

On Sunday, Ardern said she expects to form a government during the next two to three weeks.

Any confidence-and-supply agreements or memorandums of understanding released as part of this process will indicate the Government’s transport and other priorities.

This story has been corrected to use the correct Clean Car Standard, which requires an average of 105 grams per kilometre, instead of 105 kilograms per kilometre.