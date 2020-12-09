Meet Spikey: a nitrous oxide-busting machine

A new machine hunts out and neutralises patches of paddock where nitrous oxide is likely to bloom.

Detecting patches of hidden cow urine may seem an unenviable talent, but a locally-designed machine with the capability could make a significant dent in global greenhouse gases.

The towable technology – nicknamed Spikey – rolls through a paddock, where its spikes go down into the soil to detect urine patches. When Spikey comes across one, it sprays on a chemical to prevent the creation of nitrous oxide.

You may know it better as a painkiller, but nitrous oxide is a real thorn-in-the-side of our cow and sheep farmers. It’s the worst type of greenhouse gas: extremely potent and lasts in the atmosphere for over 100 years.

READ MORE:

* Fertilisers can increase the carbon sucked from the atmosphere

* Dilution the solution: Tararua dairy farmers curb nitrate leaching

* How eliminating sheep burps and cow pee could slow global warming



It’s produced when a large amount of nitrogen enters the soil. Plants love this nutrient and use it to convert energy from the sun. In fact, we slap a lot of nitrogen onto our soils (in the form of urea) in order to boost the growth of grass and other crops.

But if there’s more nitrogen in the soil than the plants can absorb, a dangerous chain of events kicks off. Nitrogen-rich urea is converted by soil bugs first to ammonia, then to nitrates (which can leach into waterways) and nitrous oxide.

Of course, this means we need to apply fertiliser carefully – but this isn’t the biggest dose of nitrogen our soils get. Instead, it’s a blast of cow or sheep urine.

Munching on grass all day, cows and sheep consume a lot of nitrogen, more than their bodies absorb. The excess is concentrated in their urine. A single cow can dump 2 litres of urine onto a 20 square-centimetre patch of land, sending nitrogen concentrations skyrocketing.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The new device, Spikey, is designed to be towed across paddocks – where it can detect hidden patches of cows’ urine.

That’s the problem Pastoral Robotics co-founder Geoff Bates​ set out to solve, after a chance meeting with a soil scientist eight years ago.

“He believed if he could find the urine patches, he could treat them,” Bates says. “So I started a programme of trying every damn idea I could think of.”

Although the pair eventually went their separate ways, Bates discovered a reliable urine detection method, and the work resulted in Spikey.

After the cow urine enters the ground, the soil is left with a different concentration of salts and liquids that the system picks up, Bates says.

When Spikey notices the signature of a urine patch, it immediately sprays a liquid treatment on the particular area. This mix, known as NitroStop, promotes the growth of grass. The full ingredients list is a trade secret, but includes a plant growth hormone and essential nutrients.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff When cows’ nitrogen-rich urine enters the soil, microbes in the ground create nitrates and nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas.

Landcare Research’s Surinder Saggar​ led work contributing to the development of Spikey’s urine-detecting abilities. Tested here, in Australia and Ireland, the system works in a range of different soil types and paddock conditions, he says.

“The second part is to see whether Spikey can treat those urine patches and how effective it is in terms of reducing those gas emissions or controlling the nitrogen transformation.”

The upcoming work (when funding comes through) will determine how much of the soaked-in urine will be intercepted by Spikey’s spray-on treatment, Saggar says. “You may not be able to capture all the urine, even if your inhibitor is 100 per cent efficient in reducing those gases.”

It’s also important to test whether the liquid treatment leaves residues on grass or builds up in the soil after repeated sprays, Saggar says.

The research team, which includes Massey University and AgResearch scientists, is also studying the effects of liquid treatments in the soil, in the hopes of boosting it. One plan is to modify the activity of some bugs in the soil, leaving more nitrogen for the pasture to absorb.

New freshwater laws put a maximum annual limit on nitrogen fertiliser use of 190 kilograms​ per hectare per year. Using the Spikey system, some farmers are down to 75kg per hectare, Bates says. “Farmers can put less nitrogen on and get the same amount of grass, sometimes significantly more.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Pastoral Robotics’ Denis Collins (left), driver Kevin Ward and farmer Lachlan McKenzie are putting Spikey’s abilities to the test.

While the team are testing three units and refining the pasture-growth formula, the first orders have been placed. But Bates expects the real interest will arrive once Spikey’s impact on soil nitrogen is quantified and incorporated into the Overseer farm management tool, which may take up to four years.

Using a “back of the envelope” calculation, Bates estimates the system, deployed globally, has the potential to save the equivalent of roughly 149 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere each year – nearly double our country's annual footprint. “That’s a pretty big impact.”

Bates believes when the country discusses agricultural greenhouse gases, there’s too much focus on methane even though nitrous emissions last far longer.

“In my humble and totally biased opinion, all the public emphasis should be on doing something about nitrous oxide.”