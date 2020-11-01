The bad boys of Bird of the Year 2020

A team of dedicated conservationists is trying to convince Kiwis to get behind birds even a mother couldn't love.

Voting opens for Forest & Bird’s annual Bird of the Year competition at 9am Monday.

Campaigns have already taken flight on Twitter, and incumbent champion hoiho, or yellow-eyed penguin, has announced it will not seek re-election.

Former Dunedinite Alec Dawson is running the campaign for the Arctic Skua, a wandering seabird that migrates between New Zealand and the Arctic every year.

Dawson works as an environment campaigner in London, and said he “has nothing else to do” as the city enters a month-long Covid-19 lockdown,

“Nothing represents the horror show of 2020 like this horror show of a bird.

“The skua is what we call a kleptoparasite, meaning it mostly feeds by stealing food right out of the mouths of puffins. They’ve also been documented hunting and eating baby penguins.

“Just nasty birds all round.”

Don Scott/Stuff A skua checks out a Press photographer in Antarctica.

But Dawson said there is a good reason to vote for them.

“They’re not very well known, and they do have their own conservation issues.

“Here in the UK the local Arctic skua population is declining, and in New Zealand their cousin the brown skua is quite threatened.”

There are only around 2000 brown skua left in New Zealand, and Dawson said he has heard reports of them being targeted by humans because they are very aggressive.

“Skua are a bit different. They’re travellers, and I think they can represent New Zealand’s relationship with other countries and the rest of the world.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff Red-billed gull lovers say public opinion is a major barrier to their conservation.

University of Otago zoology student Chris McCombe is running the campaign for the red-billed gull, which has made it onto the ballot for the first time.

“Red-billed gulls are often overlooked... but if you actually stop and look they're very charming.”

McCombe said they do have a bad reputation.

“They gather in massive gangs and poop everywhere, and they’re very noisy.

“They’re just living their lives, they don’t care what you think. It’s quite admirable really.”

McCombe said it always brightens his day seeing them getting up to funny business.

“But if you go to see them at a breeding site, it’s a whole different story... They’re very family-oriented.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF/Stuff Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher chases away seagulls in the Oamaru CBD.

Sadly, he said the number of red-billed gulls has been declining for decades.

“Their main food source is krill, which has been massively impacted by climate change. That’s actually why you see so many scavenging in urban areas.”

He said a big barrier to their conservation is public opinion.

“People don’t care, or they hate them.

“But they’re natives, they deserve respect and love. This is their home too.”

SUPPLIED/HERMANN FRANK/Stuff Shining cuckoos spend the summer in NZ, where they lay their eggs mainly in grey warbler nests.

Wellington conservationist Jordy Kunz is one of the campaign managers for the shining cuckoo. He describes it as “a real badass bird”.

“They kick the grey warbler's eggs out of nest and lay their own eggs there, then make the warbler mum raise their young.

“She’ll keep on feeding it, even when it grows way bigger than her. The babies are also really demanding when they don’t get fed.

“It must be so confusing for a bird.”

Kunz said the cuckoo population is in good health, so they are hoping to use their campaign to raise awareness for birds that need more help.

“They're the fun side of conservation, and they can help kids realise how cool it can be.”

Tom Lynch/Stuff Tom Lynch, Education Officer at Karori Wildlife Sanctuary, captured this rare image of a shining cuckoo chick being fed by its smaller surrogate parent.

Bird of the Year 2020 is aimed at helping New Zealanders get to know their native birds, many of whom are threatened by introduced predators, pollution, human development and climate change.

People can vote for their top five favourite birds until 5pm on Sunday, November 15.