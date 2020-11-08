Natureland present vision for bold climate change 'master plan'

Plans for the future development of the Natureland Zoo “Ark”, which include a new butterfly enclosure and buildings adapted to protect against rising sea levels.

Nelson’s Natureland Zoo is looking to the future with a bold “master plan” which could see what it says would be the first zoo in the world to adapt for climate change.

These adaptations include the possibility of constructing raised buildings, and even “floating” animal enclosures to protect against tidal events.

It is seeking $300,000 in seed funding from the city council.

Natureland Trust chairman Stephen Standley explained the plan to the Nelson City Council at its Sports and Recreation Committee on Thursday.

Standley said the main feature of the plan was the construction on a tropical butterfly house, which could also house other animals such as fish (and species already on site).

First mooted in 2019, the butterfly house would be located on an unused plot of land adjoining the zoo. Standley said this extended area would also a prominent entrance, with an administration and ticket office plus a shop for retail.

Standley said the development would allow for significant growth for the zoo.

“We think that a mix of domestic, exotic and native animals is right for Natureland, but we do not want to be seen just as a petting zoo.

“This development will allow for an increase in visitor numbers, raise the profile of the zoo, and enable a wider variety of animals to be housed on site.”

A big part of the potential development would be adapting the zoo to the expected sea level rises in future decades, Sandley said.

“Natureland already experiences occasional inundations ... and is located on a sand peninsula that has only existed for about 150 years.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Natureland's Pygmy marmoset family would be moving into the new tropical butterfly house if the plans are approved.

Sandley said options they were considering included buildings raised up on tall pilings, enclosures with the ability to float to cope with seawater inundation, and shops built out of containers that could be sealed in the event of flooding.

“Natureland will be the first zoo adapting for climate change and rising seas, and provides a unique opportunity to be a centre of excellence for climate change action.

“This could be an iconic development rather like the domes of the Eden Project in Cornwall – and become a model for building on coastal land.”

The plan would give a 50 to 60-year window on the current site.

However, before any further steps were taken, Sandley said they needed to develop a robust business case to see whether the plan was commercially viable and achievable.

He said the trust would seek funding for the master plan through the Lottery Significant Projects Fund, with seed funding being needed to get commitment from them and other funding agencies.

“Our request is that council continues to provide grant funding at current levels to enable some stability while we focus on the master plan.

“Subject to [the business case], seed funding of approximately $300,000 will be sought through council on years 3 and 4 of Long Term Plan.”

Speaking after the meeting, Sandley said it was too early to go into the details of what the final cost could be.

“It’s still big picture at the moment, the goal is to try to be building in three to four years ... $300,000 is nowhere near what we’re expecting it to cost ultimately.”