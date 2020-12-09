'People say summer is early — that would never happen in a Māori world view'

Dr Dan Hikuroa (Ngāti Maniapoto, Waikato-Tainui) is a senior lecturer at the University of Auckland who studies how to apply Māori knowledge to climate problems. When it comes to adapting to shifting climates, he says, indigenous knowledge can help all New Zealanders cope.

I always had a love for knowing and, in particular, knowing the natural world. I was always asking my parents, why, what is there, how do we know? They were so patient with me. So going to university to study science was always going to happen.

I was teaching stage one geology at Te Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and stage one geology at the University of Auckland at the same time and the key difference was that at the wānanga I was encouraged to include mātauranga Māori whenever it felt right.

I had absolutely none of that knowledge but what I did have was amazing colleagues around me. Although it did not dawn on me until months or even years later, I had Papatuānuku. I had the mountains, rivers, earthquakes, volcanoes, and all of those became my teachers. And the students were so generous about sharing the knowledge. That was when I started to see how these two knowledge systems could be compatible at making sense of the same things we see in the world but did not necessarily always have to agree.

READ MORE:

* Discovering the intricacies of Matariki, mātauranga later in life

* The legal threat and the big opportunity in Māori engagement on climate change response

* Māori are among the most vulnerable to climate change



I was appointed to Ngā Kaihautū Tikanga Taiao, the statutory Māori advisory to the Environmental Protection Authority, some years ago. I was asked to present to the board my work demonstrating that mātauranga can be accurate, it can be precise, that there is a rigour to its generation, and much of it has been developed with techniques consistent with the scientific method but codified and explained according to a Māori world view. I think that marked a critical moment where the board actually understood and had some confidence in it.

The language at the EPA was that they use scientific evidence in decision-making and I challenged them on that. I said: “Well, you use evidence in your decision-making, it is just that until now science has been the main form that the evidence has taken. I am arguing that mātauranga can be just as robust and precise and accurate as science.” But you need to be able to probe and determine whether what you are being told stacks up, just like you would with any scientific information.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dan Hikuroa is a senior lecturer in Maori studies at the University of Auckland.

One of the mechanisms for observing change or things happening is called tohu, or indicators – so when this particular tree starts flowering, that is a tohu that a certain star will appear. Or a flower will appear on a tree and then you might get something in the ocean and, now that those things have occurred, it is a good time to start doing certain types of activities.

That is where I think mātauranga is a little better than some modelling that is going on, because you hear: Oh, it is a one-in-500 year storm but they are basing it on rainfall records. You are assuming what happened in the previous century will occur in the following century. I think that is a flawed approach. Whereas, mātauranga gives you a range of things that might happen but it does not try to pigeonhole. It is completely in tune with natural rhythms and cycles, whereas our current calendrical system is completely independent of those things. Have you ever heard the saying ‘‘summer is early this year”? That would never happen in a Māori framework. It will be summer when it is here.

Climate change is nothing new for Māori. When they shifted from the tropics down to the mid-latitudes, effectively that was a changing climate. They also experienced a little ice age. Nevertheless, Māori were thriving once Captain Cook came down.

I think one of the exciting things about mātauranga Māori is that it anticipated that change would occur at some stage. Therefore, it has structures and mechanisms built into it, to look for that change when it occurs, to incorporate that change when it becomes the new normal, and to anticipate when more change occurs, so it offers us one of the best windows both into the past and into the future.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dan Hikuroa, senior lecturer, Maori studies, University of Auckland

One of the other things mātauranga Māori can bring to a just transition [to low-carbon life] is accepting that we work with natural systems, we don't try to command and control natural systems. Other places around the world, such as the Netherlands, are working with the rivers, giving them room to move. And that is entirely consistent with a mātauranga world view. We are part of the system, we are not separate.

We find ourselves in this position because of the underlying drivers that result in carbon emissions getting larger and larger. And that view is entirely inconsistent with a mātauranga approach to living, which seeks to derive value from the relationships we have with Earth, the waters and the ocean. It is not that we can't grow forests, it is not that we can't have farms, it is just that the sole driver should not just be money, the drivers could be things like mauri or wellbeing.

What needs to happen is that, through the climate change risk assessment process, Māori views of how change will occur, what the risks are, and what will be exacerbated, need to be listened to. We need to incorporate that knowledge into whatever decisions we make, because if we just seek to draw from science, we ignore such an amazing, rich source of information.