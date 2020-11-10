Waiheke Island gets Auckland's first electric bus fleet

Waiheke island have got six new fully electric buses to add to their fleet, with more coming over the next twelve years

Auckland’s Waiheke Island now has the city’s first dedicated fleet of electric buses, with six entering service under a new contract between Auckland Transport and operator Fullers360.

A further two electric buses will join the fleet in December, and nine more are expected over the next decade under the existing contract with Fullers-owned Waiheke Bus Company.

While the Waiheke buses are a significant step forward in phasing out carbon-emitting diesel buses, it is not clear how Auckland will accelerate its current modest target of a zero-emission fleet by 2040.

Auckland Transport (AT) chief executive Shane Ellison said the premium to upgrade the 1360-strong diesel fleet to electric, could be around $120-150 million as contracts come up for renewal.

There still appears to be a gap between AT’s ambition and the level of funding currently available from the council, which is starting to revise its 10 year budget.

The mayor Phil Goff told the launch he hoped to bring forward by four years, to 2021, the end of new diesel bus procurement by AT.

However AT already believes it can already afford to procure only zero emission buses, but that new funding will be needed from 2023 as the rate of replacement ramps up.

Ellison said AT was working with the council, modelling the implications of the long-term replacement of diesel buses.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Six new electric buses were launched on Tuesday on Waiheke island, with more to be brought out to the island over the next ten years

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne said the new Waiheke buses were the result of two years of negotiation, over the investment needed.

Horne said replacing the remaining nine diesels could be brought forward either if demand on the island rose, or if contract negotiations could deliver it sooner.

Under AT’s existing plans, the six Waiheke Island buses will be followed by 12 on the City Link route, in the New Year, and nine on the Airporter run early in 2021.

The pace of the roll-out means additional electric buses will not reduce the carbon emissions of Auckland's fleet, but will stop them rising.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The mayor Phil Goff (centre) followed by Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne during a blessing by Ngati Whatua of six electric buses.

Auckland Transport and Vector are exploring what additional investment might be needed, as well as the role that could be played by charging buses outside peak times, when the load on the network is lower.

Ironically, in Auckland Council’s Covid-19-hit Emergency Budget this year, funding was scrapped for any additional electric buses beyond those planned as part of contract negotiations.

Auckland's commuter diesel bus fleet pumps out an estimated 93,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide fumes a year.

The most recent addition to the electric fleet was an “extra large” sized electric bus designed especially for New Zealand.

John Nottage/Supplied The first of the extra-large electric buses bought by Auckland Transport to trial on eastern routes.

The 78-passenger Yutong E13 has a double rear-axle, like the largest diesel-powered single-decker buses, and carries bigger and more powerful batteries to increase its daily range.

Auckland Transport has bought the bus to trial initially on long-haul eastern routes such as the 70 service from Botany to the CBD.