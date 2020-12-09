Why the city of the future needs to be built for e-bikes

Ineke Reynolds and her children Fletcher and Luca use a cargo e-bike for trips to school and work.

There’s something remarkable happening in Wellington’s Karori Tunnel.

It’s the oldest road tunnel in New Zealand, and has always been a popular commuter route due to its location just 3km from Lambton Quay.

There’s a constant stream of cars and buses, but this area has never been one for bikes. The steep, grinding hills discourage all but the keenest of riders.

But a small movement tracker installed by the council has been picking up some strange data.

The number of cyclists going through the tunnel has skyrocketed, up 40 per cent year-on-year, and more than double two years ago.

John Nicholson Karori Tunnel is Wellington has experienced an unexpected surge in cyclists.

At first, it seemed like an aberration. There is no evidence to suggest that cycling has exploded in popularity, certainly not enough to explain the Karori Tunnel data.

But around the country, council data is turning up similar results. Bike traffic is way up, and the increase is highest in the areas where biking is the hardest.

While the overall number of bikes sold hasn’t changed significantly, there has been a big shift in one sub-category: e-bikes.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Wellington electric bike owner Cathryn Monro commutes to her CBD work from the southern suburb of Island Bay in 15 minutes.

E-bike and e-scooter imports are up 300 per cent on three years ago and are on track to overtake new car imports by next year.

They’re being purchased by people like Cathryn Monro, who hadn’t been on a bike in 18 years, but now rides an e-bike 6km to work every day, and Ineke Reynolds, who rides two kids to school on her electric cargo bike.

E-bikes are usually thought of as upgraded pedal bikes. In the literal sense, that’s true. But e-bikes are capable of going much longer distances, up steep hills, and carrying cargo.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Nelson mum Ineke Reynolds and her children Fletcher and Luca Reynolds use the family's cargo bike for trips to school and work.

Pedal bikes are largely a recreational device, used infrequently for exercise or as a children’s toy. People who own e-bikes use them far more regularly and mostly for commuting.

Oliver Bruce is transport consultant and founder of Urbanerds, a national organisation committed to “building epic cities”.

He believes e-bikes have the potential to revolutionise short-distance travel in New Zealand, and should be seen as a whole new class of vehicles which play an entirely different role within our transport system.

“A lot of people who own e-bikes are buying them as a replacement for a second car. They still own their main car which they use for long-distance trips, but when they’re getting around town, their e-bike becomes their primary vehicle,” Bruce said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Micro-mobility expert Oliver Bruce says e-bikes could revolutionise our city streets.

Cars are great for long-distance trips, but are an incredibly inefficient option for short trips on congested city streets, especially when accounting for parking.

He compares the role of an e-bike and a car to that of a laptop and a phone.

Most people wouldn’t replace their laptop with a smartphone, but owning a smartphone means you no longer have to boot up your laptop every time you want to check an email or scroll social media.

New Zealand was a nation of cyclists in the past but saw a major decline beginning in the early 1990s.

The number of students biking to school plummeted from 19 per cent to 3 per cent, and the annual number of cycling hours for an adult has more than halved, falling from 13 to 5.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin Police rolled out a trial of new e-bikes in January this year.

In that time we’ve become even more reliant on cars. Today, 43 per cent of car trips in New Zealand are less than 5km long, and the driver is the sole occupant in 68 per cent of trips.

New Zealand has the highest car ownership per capita in the world, excluding a couple of micro-nations, and we use them for almost everything.

Converting that number of short car trips into e-bike trips could have a massive impact on our climate goals. A UK study where 80 people were loaned an e-bike for two months found a 20 per cent reduction in car mileage.

Electric cars have long been considered the answer to our transport emission problem, but they’re still well out of the price range for most consumers and do nothing to fix our congestion problems.

E-bikes are far cheaper, and less resource-intensive to build, and could reach a widespread adoption faster.

Cars emit 17 million tonnes of CO2 per year, about 20 per cent of New Zealand’s total footprint. It’s also our fastest growing area of emissions, up 90 per cent since 1990.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelsonian Mike Scott commutes on his e-bike every day.

Congestion in our largest cities continues to rise, clogging streets and frustrating commuters. Productivity losses from bad traffic cost the Auckland economy $1.3b last year.

The average time to travel from Papakura to the central city has ballooned from 46 minutes to 67 minutes in the last seven years and will hit 82 minutes by 2030, according to Auckland Transport analysis.

The impact that extra time has on quality of life is no joke.

An extra 20 minutes of commuting per day has the same negative effect on job satisfaction as a 19 per cent pay cut, according to a University of the West of England study. Commutes longer than 90 minutes are shown to cause a dramatic fall in happiness and quality of life, due to higher stress and missing social and family engagements.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Oliver Bruce of Urbanerds believes a 20 per cent mode share for e-bikes is possible within the next few decades.

Right now, cycling makes up just two per cent of commutes, but e-bike advocates see a major opportunity to change that as battery technology advances and prices fall even lower.

Bruce believes a 20 per cent mode share for e-bikes and bikes is possible within a few decades, a figure similar to many mid-sized European cities such as Frankfurt, Bern and The Hague.

Dave Shoemack is the chief marketing officer of Van Moof, one of Europe’s largest e-bike manufacturers.

He is now working for the company remotely from Wellington after nine years living in Amsterdam, the most bike-friendly city in the world.

Supplied Dave Shoemack is the Kiwi marketing executive behind one of Europe’s biggest bike brands.

“What they really get right there is making is much easier to ride a bike than any other form of transport. I think that’s where New Zealand is heading slowly, and where we should head, is making it as effortless as possible,” he said.

“Beyond that, it’s about taking away the other barriers. People don't want to wear lycra, they don’t want to be a ‘cyclist’, but if a bike is the best way to move around, that’s fantastic.”

Investment in separated cycleways has been trending up in recent years, but many councils are still missing the e-bike boom.

For example, Wellington City Council’s cycling master plan from 2014 presumed there would be no point building cycle lanes on hilly roads because nobody would want to use them. For e-bike owners, that isn’t the case.

Though Van Moof bikes are not stocked by any Kiwi retailers, Shoemack believes there’s a lot of growth potential.

“New Zealand is made for it with our key cities, especially Wellington and Auckland, where the distances are relatively long, there are hills, it can be humid. It’s perfect for e-bikes,” he said.

SUPPLIED Safety and convenience are the keys to getting people on bikes, Shoemack says.

He pointed to New York as an example of a city which has rapidly changed its attitude towards bikes. Cycling is up 116 per cent since 2008.

“Even five years ago, it was more or less what it is in New Zealand now. You felt like you had to take your life in your hands to ride a bike. They've slowly chipped away there, building more and more bike lanes, getting more people riding, and there’s a flow-on effect there,” he said.

Apart from safety concerns, the other major factor holding people back from e-bikes is the price point. At between $3000 and $5000 for good quality models, it’s still a significant upfront investment.

While it’s not something Van Moof currently offers, Shoemack thinks rent-to-own schemes will be a game changer for the industry.

“That’s where the future is headed. People are used to paying a certain amount per month for petrol or parking or public transport. When you break a good quality e-bike down across three years, it should win that equation every time,” he said.

Some New Zealand companies, including Christchurch-based Big Street Bikers, are already offering similar deals.

The other major move to address the price is government subsidies.

In 2018, associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter announced a subsidy on e-bikes for public servants at a number of government agencies.

Bruce wants to go even further. He pushed for e-bikes to be included as part of the government’s feebate scheme for electric vehicles. A $3000 discount on an e-bike would go a lot further towards cutting emissions than a $3000 discount on a Tesla, he said.

“The level of impact you’ll make on that is massive, and it just wasn’t even considered. It was laughed out of the room when we suggested it,” he said.

I just think we need to get our heads out of our arses.... If we continue to do what we’ve done to date, we’ll continue to get what we’ve done to date, which is the most highly car-dependent nation in the world, and a sprawling infrastructure.”