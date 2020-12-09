This Christmas, do your part to save the human being

OPINION: Every Christmas, in the spirit of giving, we ask you to help save an endangered animal. This year we’ve chosen the human being.

Also referred to as the homo sapien, or ‘folks’ during a US presidential campaign, the human being is a Great Ape that enjoys bright colours and sitting down. The human is one of only a handful of animals that can play Crash Bandicoot or make a curry laksa. Unlike other animals, the human is filled with a constant sense of panic at the thought of its own existence. This is either an evolutionary trait or a terrible mistake by God.

Human beings evolved to roam large plains, gather nuts and berries, and live in communities of roughly 50 people. As soon as they could, they abandoned all of that entirely. They now live in a community of 7 billion and spend most of their time watching videos of other humans playing make-believe.

Unfortunately, this miraculous species has come under threat and could die out at any moment. This is especially sad when you consider that the human is so much more interesting than the animals that used to be in charge. Past dominant land animals include cat-sized millipedes and birds that can’t fly. Future dominant land animals will be equally rubbish and won’t do any of the cool stuff that humans did, like inventing the quesadilla or adapting an Agatha Christie novel into a satisfying miniseries.

READ MORE:

* What's on this weekend in March 2030

* Climate change – it’s a real thing. And a big deal too!

* The plausible but miserable answer to the question of protecting nature



You might be wondering how such a clever animal ended up in such a vulnerable position. The answer is complicated, but it mostly comes down to a point where human beings stopped using technology to make life easier and started using technology to have more stuff.

This process was known as ‘keeping up with the Joneses’ and the biggest problem with ‘keeping up with the Joneses’ was that it was mostly powered by a combustible dinosaur juice called oil.

Humans also burnt down a lot of trees for their farms. Presumably they didn’t realise that trees produce a lot of tree-gas that humans need for breathing, and breathing is one of the main things that humans do to stay alive.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Humans need tree-gas. It’s important!

Within decades, the human had poisoned their habitat. Within another few decades, the human knew they were poisoning their habitat, and then decided to carry on doing the exact same thing.

To understand why the human refused to stop, you have to understand that the human lives in an interconnected system of trading, theft, and manipulation called ‘the economy’. ‘The economy’ relies on old companies being replaced by new ones. This is a good idea. Unfortunately, any business that is currently successful is given an unparalleled level of power, which means that new companies don’t stand a snowball’s chance in California.

Powerful dinosaur-juice companies argued that things should stay the same, and the human being, notoriously afraid of change, was inclined to agree.

Luckily, there are now people hard at work designing habitats for the human to make them sustainable and happy. The people who have the power to implement these designs are called politicians. It’s a politician’s job to create an enclosure for the human that makes them feel fulfilled, joyful, and safe, while making sure they don’t get bored, depressed, or violent. Unfortunately, politicians do allow humans to resist improvements to their enclosures through a complicated system called ‘democracy’. Also, some of the politicians are corrupt, cowardly, or bad at their jobs.

This Christmas, we invite you to do your part to save the human being. Whether it’s by asking an organisation you’re a part of to divest from dinosaur-juice, or by getting in touch with your local politician and asking them for legally binding targets on the amount of poison in the air.

The human is a fragile and simple creature, but it’s one worth saving. So please, this Christmas, do your part to help save the human being.