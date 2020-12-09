On The Right Track - a cli-fi short story by Andi C. Buchanan

Amelia finished the last paragraph of an email and took a gulp of her coffee just as the train pulled into the new station at Marton. The Taranaki train was already there, gleaming silver carriages on the far platform, ready for the return journey back to New Plymouth. Amelia stood, stretching her shoulders and then her arms, as the display above the seat opposite her switched to show the reservation for the rest of the journey to Wellington.

“Fancy seeing you here,” said the soft voice behind her. Amelia turned to see her sister grinning, a wooden box in her arms, the charm bracelet she’d had since childhood on her wrist.

“Hey Will,” she said, as Willow put the box on the rack above, followed by her linen shoulder bag, and flopped on the seat opposite, her loose brown curls bouncing against the headrest.

“Good trip so far?” she asked, and Amelia flicked off her projected display and keyboard that sat on the table between them.

“Busy, early start, but nothing to complain about. Coffee not too bad. Got some work done.”

“You didn’t finish up on Friday? You the unionist? Eight-hour day and all that?”

Amelia rolled her eyes at the ribbing. “Yeah yeah. We’re pulling together for a big campaign to support climate refugees in the new year. I’ve been getting people on side – unions, religious groups, youth wings of some of the parties. The usual. Just trying to get people past the idea that supporting people here and people from overseas are mutually exclusive. I’ve been trying to show people that...”

Amelia looked back up to find her younger sister glaring at her suspiciously.

“Okay, I know. I promise I’ll take a break over Christmas. But I like working on the train. Watching the world go by as you work.”

Amelia was not alone in finding the trains good for working; they had plenty of legroom, wireless charging ports, little tables by the windows. The passenger network had been revived to the point of its heyday; tracks replaced, electrification introduced, stations rebuilt. Many of the smaller stations served as community hubs with libraries and council services.

Amelia remembered the line openings, heading down to Wellington Station with the crowds to see the first train off to each new destination; they were festivals, carnivals along the waterfront with fire dancers and brightly coloured shaved ice, long evenings laughing with friends.

For Willow, five years younger, this was a world she’d grown up in, spending her teens zipping independently across the country, staying with relatives, always finding an excuse to get out of the city. The trains were a symbol of hope, a tangible example of a country that had finally managed to make real change, an example to the world.

And it was true things were different. Neither of the sisters could comprehend making such short journeys by plane, as their parents once had, nor of owning their own cars. But Amelia worried, sometimes, that it was all too little too late. They were 5.7 million people on some islands and even here the glaciers had retreated and the shoreline was being battered; even here they lived in a world where floods and fires alternated almost every year, where things they still called one in a hundred year events were a frequent occurrence.

They were in one of the safest countries to be, and a country that had done genuine work to reduce emissions, but that safety wasn’t distributed equally. And the wider world brought with it a whole new set of questions. Climate refugees made the perilous trip in unseaworthy boats, and the country was divided on if they should be welcomed when – if – they made it here alive.

“Strawberry?” Willow offered, twisting open a glass jar. “I picked them fresh. Good crop this year.”

Amelia bit into it and realised she was hungry: sweet red juice lining the inside of her mouth. Most of her meals were on the go, grabbing kebabs or sushi between organising meetings, late night stirfries cooked at home and eaten while she read.

“It’s good,” she said, and Willow grinned, a warmness that showed she knew Amelia was complimenting something more than the fruit. When Willow had moved up to Taranaki they’d both said cutting words; Amelia about opting out of society and Willow about failing to live your ideals and being a sellout.

They still didn’t see eye to eye a lot of the time, but Amelia had taken the slow train just so she could travel the last few hours with her sister.

"So you've seen the olds’ new place?" Amelia asked wiping the strawberry juice from her fingers.

"Oh yeah, back in September. I forgot you hadn't."

"I didn't get time to visit at all this year and they've been up to Auckland twice so I saw them anyway. What do you make of it?"

Willow stretched her head back, her long curls against her neck. It seemed to take her a few minutes to work out what to say. Amelia had heard about the shared urban community in Wilton, of course, but it was hard to get a sense of it from the pictures.

"It's nice," Willow said eventually. "Nice but it's... it's just... clean. Modern. But there are roof gardens and there's a balcony over a courtyard which has a place for sitting and a play area for the kids. Gets the afternoon sun. "

"It does seem a more sensible way to live. Privacy and common areas. The density the population needs without being stuck in giant tower blocks. I mean, I'd like more space than I have, be able to spread out a project or something, and communal space would work just fine."

"The rules would stress me out. I need to do my own thing, y'know?"

"Uh Will? You live on a commune, remember?"

Willow laughed then, a comment that would once have stung now taken in shared good humour.

"Yeah, okay, you got me there. But we negotiate everything as we go, and there's plenty of space. If I need to make a noise I take my guitar off down to the river and yell at the eels for a bit. Being stuck within the same walls... I'm not sure I could handle that."

They watched the fields turn to buildings as they pulled into Palmerston North, students with backpacks and electric scooters leaping onto the train, full of energy, yelling goodbyes to friends waiting for the Napier train.

Amelia felt like she wasn’t much older than them, like she had one foot into adulthood and was muddling through things a real adult would just know. She felt jealous of Willow sometimes, avoiding markers of progress and age almost entirely, dropping out of school to grow vegetables and mend e-bikes and help raise what seemed to Amelia an impossible amount of children; children who weren’t her own, but she wasn’t just a babysitter either.

“You got the presents?” Willow asked, as the train sped up again, heading for the little coastal settlements of Kapiti, grown out into one long sprawl.

Amelia took two envelopes out of the zip pocket of her bag and opened one to show her sister. Willow reached out to touch the edges of the crisp, shining sheets of plasticky paper in blues, greens, pinks, and reds.

“Wow. Cash. Is that even still usable?”

“Some of the big shops still take it. I checked. And the banks have to, so they can just put it into their accounts.”

“Bit impersonal, don’t you think though?”

Amelia shrugged. She knew Will didn’t mean it, but the idea she failed to connect with people still rankled. Even though she could chair meetings, persuade people, welcome them, organise a movement, there was still a sense she failed at easy-going casual communication, at connecting on a personal level. She didn’t want to discuss her choice with her sister.

“Yeah, it seemed like the best choice to me. How about you?”

Will grinned, standing up to carefully lift the box down from the rack. Amelia made space for it on the table.

“Want to see?”

Amelia rolled her eyes. “Go on then.”

The box was segmented and filled with little tubs of soil. Green shoots poked through; some small, some verging on saplings. Amelia’s garden was limited to mint and parsley on the kitchen windowsill, but she still recognised them; the basil and rosemary, yes, but also the kowhai saplings, the lavender.

“Everyone has their own raised bed and space for a couple of small trees in the rooftop gardens,” Willow said by way of explanation. “I thought I’d give them a starting point.”

The sea sprayed against the rocks as the train rounded the coast, and through the far windows they could see Kapiti Island out to sea. Then they were turning inland towards Porirua, ready for the last stretch into Wellington.

Passengers dribbled off the trains as they drew into Wellington’s commuter belt, reuniting with families, transferring to regional trains or light rail, optically guided buses up the hills like the one they would catch to Wilton. The complex did have an electric car shared between residents, but two young adults fully capable of carrying their bags wouldn’t get a look in priority wise – and Amelia wasn’t even going to ask.

The car grew quieter as they neared their destination. Amelia stood and stretched, keeping her balance as the train curved round the track. It was a long journey, but an easy one, straight between the city centres, and comfortable enough. It was also a chance to see her sister, establish their connection on their own terms, before being bombarded with not just a family Christmas, but some sort of community celebration as well.

She let her eyes wander up to the box, sitting next to her sister’s bag and her own backpack, on the rack above them. None of the plants were unusual, but she’d still been hit by memories as soon as the box opened. The sweet smell of soil at the beginning of summer, herbs gathered round the back deck, the shrubs and long grasses on the way down to the stream where they’d run and pushed each other and fought and schemed and made promises...

“It feels a bit weird not getting mum and dad anything,” Will said, snapping her sister out of her daydream.

“I know. But they were really insistent about what they wanted us to do this year. They’ve downsized heaps, and I told them I’d travel down after Easter and they can consider that their present.”

“I should do something like that. There’s still time to carve a promise in wood or burn it on or something.”

“Maybe for you. I’ll stick to a verbal promise and not injure myself in the process, but thanks.”

“They’re right though,” Willow conceded. “These people from the West Coast lost everything. First coastal erosion, and then the storms were just the last straw. They can’t go back. The government aid package doesn’t even come close to covering it. It makes sense that we’re all giving them presents this year.”

“That’s why I wanted to give them cash,” Amelia said, feeling oddly vulnerable as she explained. “There are so many rules with the aid packages and it just makes people feel bad. I wanted them to have something they could choose what to do with, rather than having to spend it on what other people thought would be good for them. It wasn’t meant to be impersonal just… they know themselves best.”

Willow nodded and said nothing.

“That box, it’s based on the plants from our old garden, isn’t it?”

Willow was suddenly on the verge of tears. “I know it’s not the best way to live. I know it’s not sustainable for everyone to have big sections like that. Living sustainably means the most can be preserved for all of us, and there’ll always be parks and wild spaces. But…”

“But you miss it?”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Author Andi C. Buchanan.

Willow wiped her eyes on a linen handkerchief. “I miss it. I know it’s selfish, but I do. I was so sad when they sold the house. You wouldn’t have understood.”

Amelia ignored the sting. It was right; she didn’t entirely understand. Rather than argue, she reassured her sister.

“And so you did something not selfish? You tried to make sure other people could experience a bit of what we did.”

Willow nodded, drying her eyes.

The thing was, Amelia thought, if they had one thing in common it was that they both believed in a better world. They believed that even amid floods and storms and fires, in a world where vast swathes of land were increasingly becoming uninhabitable. They believed it when some had given up hope, and others fooled themselves that the problems had all been solved. And if one sister wanted to hide away and carve out and preserve as much as she could, while the other was uniting people, calling for change… well, they still had more in common than divided them.

“You be careful with that,” Amelia said gently to her sister as the train came to a halt and she stood up, cradling the box of plants. A truce, of sorts. “I’ll get your bag – your green backpack right? I’ll meet you at the bus stop.”

The evening was still light, and birds were gathered overhead. The two of them stepped onto the platform at Wellington station.