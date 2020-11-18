Maps forecast large areas of Nelson under water from sea-level rise

Monaco peninsula during 2018’s ex-cyclone Fehi weather event. Nelson City Council on Wednesday released coastal inundation maps, forecasting large areas of the city may be affected by worst-case sea level rise and storm tide scenarios.

About 4500 property owners in Nelson are being told their land is at risk of potential inundation from sea level rise and other coastal hazards.

Nelson City Council is sending letters to landowners on the back of new coastal inundation maps, which show that swaths of central Nelson and coastal suburbs stand to be flooded under the worst-case scenarios.

The interactive maps, published on council website shape.nelson.govt.nz, show how low-lying areas may be affected by sea level rise scenarios in half-metre increments, from 0.5 metres to 2m.

The areas most affected are parts of the central city, The Wood, Tāhunanui and Monaco.

A “bathtub model” has been used to show the possible effects of seawater flooding the land, either occasionally, due to storm surge, or regularly, due to high tides.

Users can search for an address or zoom in on the maps and choose a sea level rise scenario.

Nelson City Council/Supplied Tidal and storm inundation potentially occurring with a 1.5m sea level rise, according to maps released by Nelson City Council on Wednesday.

Mayor Rachel Reese said people should view the maps as a starting point for finding out more about how their own property, or places they value, could be affected at different sea levels.

However, no-one had a crystal ball, she said.

“What I can't do is give anyone a guarantee today about what is actually going to happen.”

In its letter, the council says the landowner’s property has been identified as being within the affected areas and that the council is required to include the information on the property file.

Mapping the risk of coastal inundation is a government requirement. The maps show a range of possible scenarios and timeframes based on data from Niwa (National Institute for Water & Atmospheric Research).

Katy Jones/Stuff Erosion at Nelson's Tāhunanui beach in August 2020, a day before a spring high tide.

The council wanted to work with the community and put energy into a “positive and resilient future”, Reese said.

Feedback would be sought until December 18 on what members of the community thought should be done.

Chief executive Pat Dougherty outlined a range of questions related to the possible response.

“Do we defend ourselves? Do we retreat? Do we do a mixture of both and if we defend, how long do we defend for?

“What sort of sea level rise do we decide we can't defend beyond ... what do we protect and who is going to pay?”

Sven Martin/Supplied Ex-cyclone Fehi hit the suburb of Glenduan, north of Nelson, in February 2018, flooding several homes, downing power poles and washing away parts of the seafront road. A $1.4m rock sloping sea wall (a “revetment”) is being built along the beach to protect the road from a 5-10 year storm event.

In the worst-case scenario under the predictions, there could be a 1m sea level rise by 2100 but if carbon emissions reduced, it could be beyond 2200, he said.

“So, we can take two or three years to have that conversation with the community and understand what they want us to do, and also we all work out what is reasonable, what is affordable and what is practical.

“There is a call to arms here in terms of the more effective we are at reducing our carbon emissions, the slower the sea level rise will be.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A 4.3 metre high tide at Martin St, Monaco, Nelson, in August.

The release of the Nelson City Council maps comes more than a year after Tasman District Council released coastal hazard maps for the area under its management.

Reese said the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the work programme around the completion and release of the Nelson City Council maps.

Environment and climate committee chairwoman Kate Fulton said one positive of the Covid pandemic was that it demonstrated “how fast we can change”.

Climate change was “urgent and significant”.

“We need to treat it in the same way we treated the Covid pandemic,” Fulton said.

The new modelling was based on a coastal inundation report provided to the council by engineering company Tonkin and Taylor, which could be viewed at shape.nelson.govt.nz/coastal-hazards.

Further coastal erosion and modelling work will be completed in early 2021.

* The council is holding drop-in sessions to answer questions on the inundation maps on November 24 from 4.30-7.30pm, at Greenmeadows Centre in Stoke, and on November 26, from 4pm-6.30pm, at Trafalgar Park Pavilion.