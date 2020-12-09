A food outrage worse than $10 cauliflower? Revealing the coal hiding in your salad

If you knew the true climate impact of everything you eat, would it make a difference? ELOISE GIBSON reports on the comeback of carbon labelling.

It’s a national pastime to be outraged about the price of out-of-season vegetables.

A label advertising $10 cauliflower or $40 for a kilo of zucchini stokes the kind of white hot fury we typically save for people who hog all the pasta during lockdown.

We’re used to getting what we want, when we want it, and not paying too much for the privilege.

So when barrister Adam Lewis read in the news that the cost of growing tomatoes was spiking, he felt exactly the kind of horror the tomato growers might have hoped for.

However, Lewis’ next reaction probably wasn’t what the growers expected.

He swore off tomatoes. Or, rather, he swore off all tomatoes grown in winter.

“When I read through that story, I was shocked. I had no idea,” says Lewis.

Some South Island tomato growers were complaining that rising coal prices were threatening the viability of winter crops. The coal price was rising because of increased carbon charges, designed to make it more expensive to pollute the climate with fossil fuels.

But, hang on, coal-grown tomatoes?

Lewis was stunned. “I didn't even realise that greenhouses needed to be heated. I thought… they trapped heat from the sun,” he says.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Wellington lawyer Adam Lewis was horrified to find out his winter tomatoes were grown using coal, so he and his family switched to using only seasonal vegetables.

Like many of us in this agricultural nation, he’d lost sight of where his food came from.

His friends and family were also astounded – his colleague, Sir Geoffrey Palmer, the top lawyer and former prime minister who helped devise the Resource Management Act, confessed to Stuff he “was and am amazed at the use of coal to grow tomatoes”.

While North Island hothouses often use gas (also a planet-heating fuel, though less damaging than coal), renewable geothermal power or other clean energy sources, South Island hothouses often use coal for heating.

A visit to the website of a coal industry lobby group, Straterra, told Lewis it takes 1800kg of coal to grow a single tonne of hothouse tomatoes – more than it takes to produce a one-tonne slab of steel. (By the way, the intensity of coal use doesn’t mean tomatoes are anywhere near New Zealand’s biggest coal user. Dairy and steel are much bigger. Next is electricity).

The tomato growers said they couldn’t switch to other heating methods without better government assistance.

So, Lewis changed his recipes.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Lewis family haul of summer seasonal vegetables.

“I immediately stopped buying tomatoes in the winter,” he says.

“Then we realised, this is going to obviously apply across the board to every single summer fruit. I started looking at what the government was doing (with carbon charges) and realised that it applies to tomatoes, capsicums, eggplants and cucumbers, because they are all using coal and natural gas to heat the greenhouses… so consumers can have year-round access to those vegetables.”

“We just made a decision as a household, not to buy anything out of season.”

Lewis’ family – he has a wife and twin teenaged children – had already ditched Fonterra milk, because of Fonterra’s coal consumption.

Dropping unseasonal vegetables was no big deal, Lewis says.

“Eating seasonally is not difficult, and it's certainly more cost-effective.”

“You just find recipes that make use of what’s available. We use canned tomatoes for casseroles and stews.”

When the cost of courgettes spiked alarmingly this winter, Lewis’ family wasn’t fazed.

Matthew Brown/AP A mechanized shovel loads a haul truck with coal at the Spring Creek coal mine in Montana, United States. Few people know that South Island coal is used to grow vegetables, says Lewis.

Hidden consumption

Culling coal-grown tomatoes from his kitchen was easy for Lewis, but not everyone is willing to go to the same lengths.

“New Zealanders really like tomatoes 12 months of the year, and cucumber,” says Countdown’s head of sustainability, Kiri Hannifin. “I don't know whether it's because we’re used to it, or because we really like salads.”

While not all hothouse produce is grown using fossil fuels, it’s hard to tell exactly where and how food is produced, let alone its climate impact, at the supermarket, Lewis says.

“I think most New Zealanders… try to do the right thing, within their means, for the environment,” he says.

“But there's this hidden consumption of coal.”

Coal is only part of the issue. A single snack might count in its climate tally manufacturing and using nitrogen fertilizers, refrigerants leaking from fridges and cool stores, deforestation to clear land for crops, fuel burned by shipping, trucking, or aviation, electricity used at the store, and gases from animal manure, urine and burps.

Yet a gas-nurtured vegetable can look just the same on the shelf as one from a renewably-powered grower.

“Often there's nothing to indicate where in the country they come from,” Lewis says. “Have they been flown over from Australia, so there are carbon miles attached?”

Food miles fail

Dietary impact studies can give rules of thumb – for example, plant-based foods are typically less-resource intensive than meat, especially beef. But these lists work on averages. They can’t differentiate between different production methods used for the same food, or tell you if topping a pizza with salami is better than sprinkling it with olives.

For a while, reducing food miles was all the rage.

Yet, while eating seasonally and locally still makes sense, particularly for fresh produce, the food miles concept turned out to be too simplistic.

Sam Mannering If UK shoppers want to eat lamb, it's better for the climate that they eat the New Zealand stuff, a 2006 study showed.

In 2006, Lincoln University’s Professor Caroline Saunders hit the headlines with a study showing New Zealand lamb was less climate-polluting than British-grown stuff, even after being shipped to the UK from New Zealand.

“It took a lot of the air out of the tyres of the food miles movement, and for very good reason,” says Hugh Campbell, a Professor of Sociology at University of Otago’ Centre for Sustainability.

Pointless food miles are still a problem – the morning Stuff spoke to Ralph Sims, an emeritus professor at Massey University’s School of Food and Advanced Technology, his wife had given him a taste test because he’d teased her for buying Danish butter.

“There is a difference,” he admits. “But why would we import butter to New Zealand when we are exporting vast amounts anyway?”

But Saunders’ research showed food miles don't tell the whole story.

So, in 2007, a British supermarket chain, Tesco, took the concept further.

Labelling let-down

Tesco announced with much fanfare that it planned to label all its products with their carbon footprint – like adding a calorie count, only, instead of helping human health, it was trying to help Earth’s atmosphere.

But, by the end of 2012, Tesco had dropped the plan, blaming the gigantic amount of work involved in making the calculations.

SUPPLIED Countdown will investigate carbon labelling, following other projects including a trial to remove plastic packaging from produce. A trial from 2007-12 by the UK’s Tesco supermarkets failed.

“Nobody knew what was sitting inside that magic box, how complicated it was going to be,” says Campbell. “Carbon footprinting was sitting in this murky zone of not-yet-established measures.”

Eight years on, carbon labelling is coming back.

Since 2012, a wealth of studies have been published calculating foods’ impacts.

Unilever – maker of Dove skincare, Lipton tea and Colman’s mustard – has announced plans to put carbon labels on 70,000 products. The Danish government is working with the farm industry and food sellers to come up with a carbon labelling scheme. The EU is considering a carbon border tax, though not, as yet, for food products.

Questions remain

But would a labelling scheme work?

“It would be hard getting full figures,” says Saunders. “The cost of doing each food is really prohibitive.”

“There'll be all kinds of competing schemes to count things in particular ways to achieve particular kinds of outcomes,” says Sean Connelly, a senior lecturer at Otago University.

“Think of the multiple, competing messages that we get each day. I'm in a rush, I need to do the shopping really quickly. Or, I'm only concerned about price, or nutrition.”

“There are obvious impacts of not eating seasonally,” Connelly says. “[But] it’s an open question of, do we need to account for that in a precise way in order to get that message across and shift consumer behaviour?”

“Or should we be attacking this just through recipe books, popular culture and awareness?”

Surveys led by Saunders in the UK, Japan and China have shown a small proportion of shoppers in our export markets are willing to pay more for products, if they have lower or no carbon emissions.

Other research from New Zealand and Australia recently suggested that Health Star Ratings prompted manufacturers to make some foods slightly healthier.

But New Zealanders are more price-sensitive than average, Saunders says.

“The carbon price will drive greenhouse growers away from coal and gas eventually,” says Sims. “That’s the way to go, because it impacts the transport and refrigerants too,” he says. “Then you wouldn't need to label.”

Bulk-buying power

On the other hand, carbon labelling could reduce food’s climate impact, even if shoppers don’t change their habits.

The biggest power lies with the big supermarkets, says Campbell.

“The [high-end chains] will position their marketing claims… around the fact that they are doing this, whether the consumers read the labels or not,” he says.

New Zealand companies, including supermarkets, are already trying to gather their suppliers’ emissions data for climate impact reporting purposes.

Having better transparency might lead the big chains to use their bulk buying power to drive down emissions, says Campbell.

He says supermarket chains are disproportionately powerful actors.

“We constantly focus on when those entities use negative tactics and drive down [wholesale] prices and the like, but, also, they have been the agents who have driven a massive increase in the amount of food labelling and environmental standards.”

Banks may also play a role, says Connelly. In the future, he says, “if a glasshouse grower wants to get a loan from a major bank, some evaluation of that loan will be around climate risk.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Lewis with a Greek salad he made using local vegetables. Until the coal issue is sorted, he’ll stick to seasonal produce.

So, will labelling happen here?

Countdown's Hannifin, says she’d like to look it in about 18 months. “We like the idea… However, it's got lots of challenges [and] it's going to take time, probably even years… Otherwise, we run the risk of misleading people.”

“It would probably be our own-brand products that we have control over, to start with.”

Foodstuffs, owner of New World and Pak’n Save, doesn’t appear to have firm plans – it says it will “monitor progress in carbon reporting of products”.

In the interim, Lewis is happy buying his produce at the farmers’ market – that way, at least he knows it’s in season.

His salad bowl is currently full of summer tomatoes and cheap capsicum. Not a rage-inducing $40kg zucchini in sight.