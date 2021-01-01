Chooks dining out on unwanted green-lipped mussels

Frenz free-range chickens are being fed crushed mussels, rich in vitamins and omega 3, sourced from local aquaculture.

Where green-lipped mussel farmers saw rubbish, Frenz Eggs founder Rob Darby​ saw food for his flocks. Using this type of thinking, the country could make chicken feed of some of our greenhouse emissions.

Every day, Darby takes in one tonne of waste from local green-lipped mussel farmers – cracked, discoloured or barnacle-covered mussels, plus shells, crabs and seaweed.

Before, this would be destined to rot in a dump or landfill. Instead, it’s dried overnight and crushed up, then fed to Darby’s free-range birds.

Green-lipped mussels have been hailed as a “superfood” and researchers are studying the shellfish’s ability to protect joint health. This makes them a pretty fancy addition to the typical diet of most chooks: corn, wheat and barley plus sources of protein, such as soya meal or meat leftovers.

“It’s like eating caviar I guess,” Darby said.

High in calcium, omega-3, protein and salt, the dried mussel waste replaces some of the protein sources in the chooks’ diet, reducing the demand for farmed soya feed. Plus the chickens love it, acting like “kids with icecream”, Darby said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff FRENZ free-range egg farmer Rob Darby had an idea to reuse waste from the mussel industry as food for his chooks.

“They have to make their own shell every day to put around their eggs, so it’s a great fit.”

He first tested the idea with mussels he’d gathered on his own fishing trips.

“By the second and third day, they were almost waiting for the vehicle to arrive. They would be all over it like a rash. They go berserk,” he said. “To them it’s just another mollusc, another snail. It’s a natural thing for them.”

As well as preventing tonnes of material going to waste, the mussel feed has benefited the chickens themselves, Darby said. “The hens did so well on it.”

The Frenz drying facility runs on electricity, which will provided by solar panels from next year. “We’ll be able to do it fully sustainably soon.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff FRENZ dries out and then crushes one tonne of broken and discoloured mussels and marine detritus each day for the hens.

Darby estimates about 15 to 20 per cent of everything hauled up from mussel lines becomes waste. For at least 10 years, he’s believed this waste could be put to better use. “It was such an expensive business to dry them… but technology moves on.”

The call to clean up the Hauraki Gulf before next year’s America’s Cup challenge inspired him to reconsider the concept. He turned to Callaghan Innovation to develop an energy-efficient low-heat drying system, which has been running for 18 months.

The government agency has a particular interest in inventive ways of turning waste into useful products, recently releasing a report on the subject.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff FRENZ chickens love to eat the dried mussel waste, acting like “kids with icecream” when the food arrives, Darby said.

James Muir​, a business innovation advisor at Callaghan, said everyone should reconsider the stuff they currently think of as waste, as it could have value elsewhere.

“Emissions are likely to be reduced, because that waste isn’t being left to fester. Also, it’s driving a much tighter and hopefully a more local circular economy as well. So, we don't need to import… it substitutes the movement of goods and products.”

As a food-growing nation, New Zealand should aspire to get the most out of what we produce, Muir said. “We are far away and we are relatively small, so we need to tighten up.”

