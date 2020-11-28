NZ faces exclusion from major event of carbon-cutting nations

A day after promising to declare a climate emergency, our Government's lack of action could see it excluded from a meeting of leading greenhouse-slashing nations.

The “Sprint to Glasgow” event will be held on December 12. Governments will be invited to submit more ambitious plans to cut their carbon footprints, and share effective policies.

The UK Government was due to host the annual UN climate summit (known as the Conference of the Parties or COP) in Scotland this year. But after the outbreak of Covid-19, the event was pushed back to 2021. The smaller December meeting is a place-holder, to be held on the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement.

But Stuff understands our Government’s unambitious international pledges and failure to introduce carbon-cutting policies means it’s at risk of being left off the invitation list.

When contacted, the British High Commission said in a statement the decisions on which countries would be invited had not yet been made.

“The UK shares a close partnership with New Zealand on climate change issues and we’re looking forward to working together in the run-up to COP26 next year,” a spokesperson said.

University of Canterbury political science professor Bronwyn Hayward​ said if New Zealand was not invited to the summit, the omission should be taken seriously.

“I think it will be a wake up call to the Government,” she said. “The irony is, even under [President] Trump, the US is going to have made better per-capita reductions that we have.”

Our country’s lack of climate action has become embarrassing and is untenable, Hayward said. So while the snub may be extremely disappointing, “it is not unexpected given that we are very big on rhetoric and very low on action. This is our reality check.”

She hoped all Kiwis would pay attention. “We have to support the Government to make some significant changes… We’ve lost political momentum across the parties – all of the parties – to deal with climate change.”

Getty Images Last year, Jacinda Ardern’s Government passed the Zero Carbon Act. But carbon-cutting policies have been sparse.

Last year, our Government passed the Zero Carbon Act, which commits us to cut biological methane by between 24 and 47 per cent and all other greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050.

We’ve also made an international pledge under the Paris Agreement to cut our emissions by 30 per cent, compared to 2005 levels, by 2030.

Hayward said our pledge doesn’t align with the goal of the Paris Agreement, to limit global warming to well under 2 degrees Celsius – and ideally to 1.5C.

“It was inadequate when we signed it. If everybody followed that, the world would be at least 3C warmer,” she added. “The consequences of that are a really chaotic climate.”

After receiving advice that our pledge is inconsistent with the 1.5C goals, Climate Change Minister James Shaw​ asked the independent Climate Change Commission to review it. The draft advice will be released in February.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Climate Change Commission, headed by Rod Carr, has been asked to consider the ambition of our Paris pledge.

Even if we ramp up our pledge at that point, New Zealand will still be playing catch up, Hayward said.

“We are five years behind the eight ball already,” she added. “By delaying and delaying and kicking the can down the road, we are just getting further and further behind.”

Even with a relatively unambitious target, the Government has introduced few policies capable of getting us anywhere near our international commitments, Hayward said.

“We haven't taken any action on the ground. We are praising ourselves and patting ourselves on the back.”

Ministry for the Environment projections released last year, before the pandemic, found we aren’t on track for our 2030 goal.

Independent analysis by Climate Action Tracker, conducted after the Covid-19 outbreak and economic downtown, also found the country isn’t aligned with Paris Agreement goals based on current policies.

The country would miss out if our Government isn’t asked to join next month’s event, Hayward said.

“We don’t get the chance to learn from other countries,” she added. “It’s such a lost opportunity. The summit showcases new innovation and technology, new ideas, new businesses as well as new policy models.”

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern once described climate change as her generation’s “nuclear-free moment”. (File photo)

Hayward hoped to see action follow the Government’s intended declaration of a climate emergency next week. The country could make real progress if the climate crisis was at the top of all ministries’ and agencies’ agendas, as happened with Covid-19.

“We just have to start with some significant all-of-government planning and action this year – not for the next two years in which we report back to Parliament. But what we’re doing right now.”

At the recent EDS Climate Change and Business conference, Shaw acknowledged that New Zealand was falling behind other countries, pointing to goals from Japan, the EU and the US (under President-elect Biden) for all gases to be net zero.

The conference also provided another sign the British government is disappointed by our lack of progress. British High Commissioner Laura Clarke​ told attendees New Zealand has a gap between its ambition and reality.

She asked the country to consider a target of zero emissions in the 2040s and to publish a plan on how our targets would be achieved.

“What else can you do as businesses, innovators, leaders? Because it is no longer a question of whether we will decarbonise the economy but how fast we can do it.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

